Pettisville continued a torrid run through the postseason on Thursday in Division III district boys golf action at Stone Ridge Golf Club as the Blackbirds picked up a district team title, a tournament medalist honor and a team berth in the D-III state tournament.
Tommy McWatters shot a medalist round of 75 for the Blackbirds while Max Leppelmeier was close behind with a 76 as Pettisville finished five shots clear of runner-up Lima Central Catholic.
Minster (345) and Delphos St. John’s (348) outlasted a competitive field to earn the other two state qualifying team spots.
Fifth-place Allen East (349) was close behind, highlighting a group of teams from fifth to 11th place that were within four shots of St. John’s for the fourth spot.
Ottoville was tied for sixth with Kalida and Castalia Margaretta while Archbold was 12th, led by Cahle Roth’s 84.
Kaden Sutton shot 81 for 13th-place Wayne Trace while Hunter Burlew put up a round of 80 for Montpelier in 14th.
In the Division II district at Findlay Country Club, only two teams and two individuals earned state spots as Ottawa-Glandorf finished just one shot behind runner-up Liberty Benton. Bryan was fourth and Wauseon fifth.
Andy Scherer of Wauseon, however, earned his spot in the state tournament, shooting an 82 to nab an individual qualifier position.
The Division II and III state tournaments will tee off on Friday Oct. 16 and continue to Saturday.
D-II golfers will compete at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course while the D-III state tourney will be held at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.
Division II Districts
At Findlay Country Club
Top two teams and top two
individuals not on qualifying team qualify for state
Galion (317); Liberty-Benton (342); Ottawa-Glandorf (343) — Zach Stechschulte 84, Carter Schimmoeller 84, Carson Fuka 86, Josh Walls 99; Bryan (354) — Noah Huard 85, Nolan Kidston 86, Clayton Rupp 91, Nathan Hess 92; Wauseon (363) — Andy Scherer 82, Luke Wheeler 92, Jackson Gleckler 93, Dylan Grahn 96; Shelby (375); Port Clinton (382); Swanton (387) — Garrett Swank 90, Sam Betz 92, Lucas Bloom 96, Devon Crouse 109; Sandusky Perkins (394).
Individuals
Ryan Chapman (Ontario) 81; Tommy Giles (Genoa) 85; Carson Muhlenkamp (Coldwater) 85; Owen Knapp (Upper Sandusky) 86; Hudson Strayer (Bellevue) 86; Danny Demos (Huron) 86; Britton Hall (Lima Bath) 87; Owen Kitz (Toledo Central Catholic) 89; Grant Belcher (Oak Harbor) 95, Connor Hill (Lakota) 99; Evan Knittle (Van Wert) 99
Individual State Qualifiers
Ryan Chapman (Ontario) 81, Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 82.
Division III Districts
At Stone Ridge
Top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying team qualify for state
Pettisville (333) — Tommy McWatters 75, Max Leppelmeier 76, Caleb Nafziger 88, Levi Myers 94; Lima Central Catholic (338); Minster (345); Delphos St. John’s (348); Allen East (349); Ottoville (350) — Carter Schnipke 81, Dru Hilvers 89, Keaton Schnipke 89, Michael Turnwald 91; Kalida (350) — Justin Siebeneck 82, Ryan Klausing 93, Ethan Warnecke 89, Kayla Nartker 96, Brandt Brinkman 96; Castalia Margaretta (350); Woodmore (351); Seneca East (351); Pandora-Gilboa (352) — Blake Steiner 83, Eli Huffman 87, Grant Farthing 87, Jacob Suter 95; Archbold (360) — Cahle Roth 84, Luke Rosebrook 87, Kenny Williams 90, Josh Nofzinger 99, Zane Behnfeldt 99; Wayne Trace (362) — Kaden Sutton 81, Dane Moore 87, Evan Crosby 94, Garrett Williamson 100; Montpelier (367) — Hunter Burlew 80, Easten Richmond 94, Aidan Higbie 96, Jaxon Richmond 97; Van Buren (368); Ottawa Hills (371); Buckeye Central (390); Mohawk (409).
Individuals
Logan Gallmeier (Delphos Jefferson) 78; Grayson Clark (Danbury) 81; Kenny Lovett (Bluffton) 81; Mason Brandt (Leipsic) 82; Chase Stickley (Delta) 83; Blake Michael (Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic) 83; Nate Niekamp (St. Henry) 83; Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 84; Carter Eibel (New London) 84; Andrew Kuenzli (Riverdale) 84; Chase Dunson (Waynesfield-Goshen) 85; Ronnie Adkins (Fairview) 91; Cole Stull (Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic) 92; Evan Miller (Lincolnview) 94; Gaige McMichael (Antwerp) 95; Grady Jackson (Bucyrus) 95; Noah Macke (Columbus Grove) 100; Hayden Price (Edon) 101; Sam Whipple (New Riegel) 101.
Individual State Qualifiers
Dan Greenhill (Woodmore) 76, Zach Miller (Allen East) 76, Jake Forehand (Seneca East) 77, Carson Kennedy (Margaretta) 78 — won in playoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.