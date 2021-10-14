LIMA — Defiance senior Jayden Jerger saw a stellar Bulldog golf career end on Wednesday in his second straight trip to the Division I district tournament.
Jerger shot an 87 at Shawnee Country Club to tie with a pair of Findlay golfers for 37th overall in the field, shooting a 43 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.
Anthony Wayne and Ashland claimed the two team qualifying positions for the D-I state tournament while Lima Shawnee’s Justin Altenbach and Lexington’s Troy Chapman advanced as individuals with rounds of 73 and 75, respectively.
