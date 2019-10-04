BOWLING GREEN — Kalida fired a winning 328 to capture the Division III boys district golf title at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green.
The Wildcats were five strokes better than Minster and 11 better than Fremont St. Joseph, both of which also advanced to the state meet next week in Columbus at The Ohio State University Scarlet Course.
Also advanced to the state meet is Tinora’s’s Dylan Von Deylen, who shot a 75.
Pettisville was fifth at the district with a 350. Max Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds with an 81.
Division II
At Sycamore Springs, Bryan’s Case Hartman carded a 77 and won in a playoff to earn the second and final spot at the Division II state golf meet at Northstar Golf Club in Sunbury on Oct. 11-12.
Hartman shot a 40 on the front nine, then shot a 37 on the back nine to get into a tie for second. He beat Britton Hall of Lima Bath for the spot at state.
Ottawa-Glandorf led a pair of area teams with a sixth place finish of 360. Alex Ellerbrock led the way for the Titans with an 87. Carter Schimmoeller shot an 88 while Parker Schimmoeller added a 92 and Zach Stechschulte shot 93.
Swanton finished in seventh with a 373. Sam Betz carded an 89 to lead the Bulldogs. Garrett Swank followed with a 90, Brady Lemons had a 93, Gabe Swartz shot a 101.
One other local competed. Wauseon’s Andy Scherer shot an 86.
Galion and Genoa each shot matching 336s to advance to the state meet. Each finished one shot better than third-place Liberty-Benton.
Division III District
At Stone Ridge
Kalida (328) — Josh Recker 76, Alec Edelbrock 82, Ryan Classing 84, Justin Siebeneck 86, David Peck 87. Minster (333). Fremont St. Joe’s (339). Seneca East (349). Pettisville (350) — Max Leppelmeier 81, Tommy McWatters 84, Josh Horning 92, Caleb Nafziger 93, Jake King 98. Delphos St. John’s (354). Old Fort (357). Margaretta (360). Woodmore (364). Van Buren (373). Antwerp (374) — Austin Lichty 90, Jake Eaken 92, Gaige McMichael 92, Jayvin Landers 100, Eric Thornell 103. Montpelier (375) — Hunter Burlew 84, Ethan Marihugh 89, Easten Richmond 97, Aidan Higbie 105, Roman Sommer 113. Bluffton (377). Allen East (382). North Central (385) — Chace Boothman 87, Zach Hayes 93, Mason Sanford 100, Collin Patten 105, Jack Bailey 106. Fayette (395) — Tanner Lemley 90, Noah Bringer 91, Tanner Wagner 107, Noah Bingman 107, Owen Lemley 112. Buckeye Central (411).
Local Individuals
Dylan Von Deylen (Tinora) 75, Kaden Sutton (Wayne Trace) 79, Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 82, Josh Nofziger (Archbold) 90, Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 90, Devon Weirauch (Stryker) 100.
Division II Districts
At Sycamore Springs
Galion (336); Genoa (336); Liberty-Benton 337; Upper Sandusky (356); Sandusky Perkins (359); Ottawa-Glandorf (360) - Alex Ellerbrock 87, Carter Schimmoeller 88, Parker Schimmoeller 92, Zach Stechschulte 93; Swanton (373) - Sam Betz 89, Garrett Swank 90, Brady Lemons 93, Gabe Swartz 101; Port Clinton (381); Bellevue (381).
Local Individuals
Case Hartman (Bryan) 77; Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 86.
