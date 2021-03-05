TOLEDO - For as close as the first half was in Thursday's Division III district semifinal, the second half turned into a total mismatch.
Up 20-19 at the halftime break, Archbold came out and dominated Ottawa Hills to the tune of 24-2 in the third period to roll to a 56-37 win over the Green Bears in a Division III district semifinal Thursday at the Sullivan Center at Toledo Central Catholic.
"We got a lot of good shots in the first half, several just rimmed out," said Archbold coach Joe Frank. "We had good looks in the first we half, we didn't capitalize on those."
The Streaks (20-4) will face Cardinal Stritch in Saturday's district final. The Cardinals - the top seed in the district - pulled away from Eastwood 75-65 in the first semifinal of the day.
Archbold came out and scored the first five points of the second half to take an 25-19 lead in the opening minute. Ottawa Hills answered with two free throws from A.J. George at the 6:48 mark, which turned out to be the only points they would score in the quarter.
The Streaks quickly tallied five points, which included a nice three-point play from Noah Gomez. DJ Newman chipped in a pull-up jumper and two free throws and Austin Roth bombed in a triple with 3:19 left in the period to extend the lead to 37-21. At that point, the Green Bears used its third timeout of the period to try to stop the Streaks.
"Once a 3-ball went in, it was like a dam burst," said the Archbold coach. "We couldn't throw it in the ocean from the beach on Saturday night (the sectional final win over Liberty Center) and even tonight for a while. It's such a mental thing."
Ottawa Hills did get the initial basket of the final stanza, but by then the lead swelled to over 20. The teams traded scored down the stretch.
The Green Bear offense gave the Streaks some issues early on. Ottawa Hills went on a 7-0 run over a minute-and-a-half spurt in the opening period to take an 11-5 lead. Eli VanSlooten tallied a basket off an offensive rebound and George, who led the Green Bears with 12 points, went baseline after a pinpoint pass.
"You can simulate it the best you can in practice and show them video, but until actually get out there and experience it, they are precise with their cuts," Frank said of the Ottawa Hills half-court offense. "Their timing on the backdoor cuts in impeccable. They are no fun to prepare for. Give our kids credit, they figured it out after about a quarter."
Archbold closed the gap by outscoring the Green Bears 7-2 in the final 1:33 of the period. Newman and Alex Roth each hit lay-ups in transition with Roth closing the period with a triple.
Both teams went a little cold in the second period. Alex Roth again scored in transition with 2:10 left in the half to give Archbold a 20-19 lead, which was the score at the break.
"Our transition gave them some trouble," admitted Frank. "If we could get a stop and get a rebound, we were going to get some successful runouts. Noah did a great job of passing the ball up the floor."
Archbold ended the game an even 50 percent shooting (20-40), while holding Ottawa Hills to 12 of 31 (39 percent). The Streaks also won the battle on the glass, 24-17.
Gomez led a balanced Archbold offensive attack with 12 points. Alex Roth added 11, Newman tallied 10 and Austin Roth and Trey Theobald tallied eight.
Saturday's district final will pit the NWOAL champions against the TAAC champions.
"That's a really good team," Frank said of the Cardinals, who come in with a 14-4 record. "They got voted the No. 1 seed in the district for a reason. I'm not going to sell our kids short, I think we'll come over here and compete to the very best of our ability. Whether or not that's good enough, I don't know. I know our kids will come out fighting."
Tip time is set for 1 p.m.
OTTAWA HILLS (37) - Coy 5; George 12; Perozek 0; Miller 6; McCaffrey 2; VanSlooten 7; Ayed 5. Totals 12-7-37.
ARCHBOLD (56) - Gomez 12; Williams 3; Al. Roth 11; Newman 10; Kammeyer 2; Schulze 0; Kennedy 0; Johns 2; Au. Roth 8; Theobald 8; Hurst 0. Totals 20-6-56.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills - George 2, Miller 2, Coy, Ayed. Archbold - Gomez 2, Au. Roth 2, Theobald 2, Williams, Al. Roth. Rebounds: Ottawa Hills 17 (VanSlooten 7), Archbold 24 (Newman 6). Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 11, Archbold 8.
Ottawa Hills 13 6 2 16 - 37
Archbold 12 8 24 12 - 56
