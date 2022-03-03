TOLEDO — In the first of two games at Divsion III district semifinals at Toledo Central Catholic, top-seed Eastwood knocked off eighth-seeded Liberty Center 61-42.
The loss ends Liberty Center’s season with a sectional title and an 11-13 record.
The Tigers kept it close in the first quarter as they trailed just 13-7 after one. They were able to pick their offense up in the second half scoring 17 but they gave up 24 and Eastwood (21-3) took a 37-24 lead into halftime.
Liberty Center outscored Eastwood in the third quarter 11-9 but it wasn’t enough to truly threaten the Eagles as they walked away with a comfortable win.
Jacob Meyers led all scorers with 24 points, going 11-of-12 from the charity stripe in the win for Eastwood while Case Boos dropped in three long-distance bombs to the tune of 13 points.
Evan Conrad led Liberty Center with 12 points. Wyatt Leatherman added 10.
Eastwood now moves on to play fourth-seeded Cardinal Stritch in district finals on Saturday.
LIBERTY CENTER (42) - Speith 6; Chapa 5; Hammontree 3; L. Kruse 4; Estelle 2; Conrad 12; Leatherman 10; Zeiter 0. Totals: 10-2-16-42.
EASTWOOD (61) - Limeo 0; C. Boos 13; L. Boos 5; Schuerman 0; Amston 16; Meyer 24; Getz 1; DeWese 2. Totals: 15-6-13-61.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Speith, Leatherman. Eastwood - C. Boos 3, Amston 2, L. Boos. Turnovers: Eastwood 16, Liberty Center 18.
Liberty Center 7 17 11 7 - 42
Eastwood 13 24 9 15 - 61
