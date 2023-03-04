FINDLAY — Cold. Stiff. A step slow. Off their game.
Whatever term one chose to describe Defiance on Saturday was apt as the Bulldogs’ stellar season came to a sudden halt at the hands of red-hot Van Wert in a 69-43 Division II district final defeat at Liberty-Benton High School.
The 43 points were the second-lowest the Bulldogs (20-5) have scored all year outside of a 41-33 win over Toledo St. Francis, but the top seed in the district had much more to worry about than missed shots.
A Van Wert squad fired up by a buzzer-beating win in the semifinals over St. Marys strung together an 8-0 run in the first quarter to build early separation at 15-6. From there, Defiance had one major charge but otherwise was kept under wraps by a Cougar squad that had advantages on the glass and in transition.
“It’s on me. We weren't ready to play and we didn’t match the intensity, the enthusiasm that Van Wert did” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman, whose squad bowed out one win short of the program’s sixth-ever regional berth. “That’s a credit to coach Laudick and having his team ready to play. I felt like we were prepared but it was pretty evident early on we weren’t ready to go. We had defensive keys we wanted to lock in on, transition defense, strong hand drives, rebounding the basketball and those were three things we did very, very poorly..”
Senior Bradyn Shaw scored just six seconds into the contest on a quick drive off the opening tipoff and Defiance led 4-2 early but never led after that point. Shaw netted all eight first-quarter points for the Bulldogs, which trailed 17-8 after eight minutes.
A Nate Phillips bucket with 5:30 until halftime gave Van Wert (18-7) its largest lead of the ballgame to that point at 24-13. From there, Cayden Zachrich had three buckets and Isaac Schlatter a back-door layup for an 8-2 run to get the Bulldogs within 27-21 with 2:34 until halftime.
Van Wert again had an answer with a bucket from senior Aidan Pratt and a corner trey from Luke Wessell to take a 32-23 lead into the break.
“It's just a credit to our guys, they’ve bought into our game plan, they’re playing as a team and sharing the basketball,” said Van Wert coach Ben Laudick, whose squad will take on Rossford in a Division II regional semifinal on Thursday at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center at 8 p.m. “This group’s played a lot of basketball games together … and I’m just so proud of them.
“Van Wert basketball’s been around for a long time and this is only our ninth district title ever so we kinda put our names in the history book and we still get to prepare like crazy for next week.”
With time to regroup at the half, Defiance’s troubles multiplied in the second half of the third quarter.
With Van Wert holding a 36-25 lead and Defiance having missed six of its seven shots to that point, the Cougars shut the door on any Bulldog comeback hopes with back-to-back 3-point plays from Carson Smith, a Phillips layup and a Smith layup to stretch the lead to 46-27. The final seconds were the back-breaker as Pratt scored at the rim with five seconds in the period before the Cougars stole the inbound pass and found Pratt in the corner for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that put Van Wert up by 24 points with eight minutes left.
“We weren’t ready to go and that’s not anything that’s an X’s and O’s thing, that’s effort. That’s heart and it was unfortunate we didn’t really show much of that early on,” said Lehman.
Noted Laudick: “(Shooting) was why we lost some games early in the year … we were really ad from the 3-point line and now we’re starting to make some of those shots”
Pratt finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars while Smith had 16 and Gunter 12.
Defiance found some scoring in the final minutes as Zachrich hit three longballs but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs’ third season with their veteran core. Zachrich paced the Bulldogs with 17 points and six rebounds in his final game while Shaw had 16 points.
The season-ending defeat marks the final game for Zachrich, Shaw, Schlatter, Aidan Kiessling, Tyler Frederick, David Jimenez, Javin Saldana and Xavier Irvin and caps a three-year stretch of 50 wins and two sectional titles.
“This game wasn’t indicative of how these guys are as young men,” said Lehman of the group’s contributions. “They’re hard workers and they produced a very good three years and in Bradyn Shaw’s case, four years, so they had tremendous careers. We met a hot team at the wrong time and when you’re in the tournament, you don’t have the fortune of learning from your mistakes and moving on. It’s one we’ve got to live with. It’s tough, but that’s life.”
VAN WERT (69) - Phillips 7; Shaffer 0; Proffitt 3; Wessell 8; Smith 16; Gunter 12; Stemen 0; Pratt 21; Miller 0; Campbell 0; Haggerty 2. Totals 25-40 13-23 69.
DEFIANCE (43) - Shaw 16; Kiessling 0; Frederick 2; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 4; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Irizarry 0; Irvin 0; Williams 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 17; Rodenberger 0; Castillo 0. Totals 17-47 4-4 43.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 4-11 (Pratt 2, Proffitt, Wessell), Defiance 5-19 (Zachrich 3, Shaw 2). Rebounds: Van Wert 27 (Pratt 10), Defiance 20 (Zachrich 6). Turnovers: Van Wert 6, Defiance 9.
Van Wert 17 15 19 18 - 69
Defiance 8 15 4 16 - 43
