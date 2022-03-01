District Boys Basketball
Division II
Ohio Northern District
District semifinals Wednesday, district final Saturday, 7 p.m.
Wauseon vs. St. Marys, 5:30 p.m.
All-time series record: St. Marys, 2-0.
WAUSEON (14-9, 4-3 NWOAL)
Head coach: Chad Burt (247-86, 14 seasons).
Team recap: No. 7 seed in district … 0.6633 Martin RPI (No. 74 Division II) Beat Van Wert 56-53 (OT) in sectional final … won five of last seven games in regular season … met St. Marys in district semifinals in 2021 (58-43 loss), Jonas Tester scored team-best 17 points in victory.
Statistical leaders: Jonas Tester (6-2, Sr., 14.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.4 spg), Landon Hines (6-4, Jr., 8.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 50 percent field goals), Tyson Rodriguez (5-11, So., 6.7 ppg, 1.9 apg, 2.2 rpg, 25 3-pointers), Matt Shaw (6-4, Sr., 5.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 59 percent field goals), Carson Burt (6-0, Sr., 3.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
Last district title: 2017.
ST. MARYS (15-7, 6-3 WBL)
Head coach: Dan Hegemier (108-96 at St. Marys, nine seasons, 574-266 overall).
Team recap: No. 2 seed in district … 0.7194 MartinRPI (No. 45 D-II) … beat rival Celina 52-28 in sectional final … won eight of last nine in regular season … junior center Austin Parks (6-9) recently committed to Ohio State … Parks scored 13 points in 2021 district win over Wauseon.
Statistical leaders: No statistics available.
Last district title: 2005.
Napoleon vs. Lima Shawnee, 7:30 p.m.
All-time series record: Not available.
NAPOLEON (14-10, 7-7 NLL)
Head coach: Chad Bostelman (31-39, three seasons).
Team recap: No. 6 seed in district … 0.6466 MartinRPI (No. 81 D-II) … Lost four of last five games in regular season … Wildcats’ 10 losses to teams with combined 117-55 record … beat Elida 58-42 in sectional semifinals before beating top-seeded Defiance 53-41 in sectional final … first district appearance since 2017 … win over Defiance snapped six-game losing streak to rival Bulldogs … 14 wins are most since run to regionals in 2016 … out-rebound opponents 33-26 on average.
Statistical leaders: Josh Mack (6-3, Sr., 14.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Caden Kruse (6-5, So., 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 39 3-pointers); Tanner Rubinstein (6-2, Sr., 9.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.5 spg); Blake Wolf (6-2, Jr., 9.9 ppg, 50 3-pointers, 33-42 free throws); Kaleb Woods (6-2, Sr., 1.5 spg, 1.8 apg)
Last district title: 2016.
LIMA SHAWNEE (17-7, 6-3 WBL)
Head coach: Mark Triplett (177-91, nine seasons).
Team recap: No. 5 seed in district … 0.7280 MartinRPI (No. 39 D-II) … Beat Bryan 70-52 in sectional semifinals before beating Wapakoneta 54-45 in sectional final … avenged 67-50 loss to Wapak on Jan. 14 … that loss started run of five losses in six games from Jan. 14-Feb. 4 (opponents’ combined record 87-23) … beat Napoleon 61-38 in D-II sectional final in 2019 … three-time defending district champion … reached D-II state semifinals in 2021 … 74-5 over last three seasons.
Statistical leaders: Brady Wheeler (5-11, So., 16.5 ppg, 5 apg, 2.5 spg, 35 3-pointers); Austin Miller (Jr., 16.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.8 spg, 19 3-pointers); Ja’Mari Johnson (6-5, Sr., 8.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 62 percent field goals); Will McBride (5-10, Jr., 6.4 ppg, 21 3-pointers); Anthony Best (6-3, Sr., 6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.4 apg), Nick Pasion (6-1 So., 3.8 ppg, 15 3-pointers)
Last district title: 2021.
Division III
Lima Senior District
District semifinals Thursday, district final Saturday, 2 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Liberty-Benton, 5:30 p.m.
All-time series record: Ottawa-Glandorf, 10-1.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (20-2, 9-0 WBL)
Head coach: Tyson McGlaughlin (232-51, 11 seasons).
Team recap: No. 1 seed in district … 0.8662 MartinRPI (No. 1 D-III) … Beat Coldwater 63-40 in sectional final … reached Division III state semifinals last season … fourth time in last six years with 20 regular-season wins … won 10 straight to end regular season … only two losses were at D-I Findlay and D-I Lima Senior by 11 points combined … appeared in district final in 17 of last 20 seasons (13-4 in those games) … did not meet L-B in regular season … won WBL title for first time since 2019 … just three boys below enrollment cutoff for Division II … McGlaughlin earned 250th career victory earlier this season, including 30 wins at Miller City (2009-11).
Statistical leaders: Not available.
Last district title: 2021.
LIBERTY-BENTON (18-6, 7-2 BVC)
Head coach: Ben Gerken (114-74, eight seasons).
Team recap: No. 4 seed in district … 0.7103 MartinRPI (No. 34 D-III) … Beat Delphos Jefferson 51-35 in sectional semifinal before beating Allen East 66-60 in sectional final … tied with Arlington for second in Blanchard Valley Conference behind league unbeaten Pandora-Gilboa … most wins in a regular-season since 19 in 2016-17 … top offense in BVC (57.4 ppg) and No. 2 defense (44.6 ppg), averaged 9.9 turnovers per game, blocked 114 shots and had 206 steals on season.
Statistical leaders: Cason Doolittle (6-2, Jr., 13.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.8 spg, 47 percent field goals); Carson Conaway (6-4, So., 10.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 1.8 spg, 48 percent field goals); Austin Hanni-Wells (6-6, Sr., 5.1 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 66 percent field goals); Lincoln Garlock (5-8, Jr., 43 3-pointers, 44 percent 3-pointers); Malik Eckford (6-1, Sr., 4 apg, 1.6 spg); Joe Gerken (6-5, Sr., 20 3-pointers); Toby Collert (6-0, Sr., 4.9 rpg, 1.8 spg); Kameron Garlock (5-9, Jr., 2.2 apg)
Last district title: 2016
Wayne Trace vs. Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
All-time series record: 8-2, Wayne Trace.
WAYNE TRACE (21-2, 7-0 GMC)
Head coach: Jim Linder (232-106, 14 seasons).
Team recap: No. 2 seed in district … 0.8131 MartinRPI (No. 9 D-III) … Beat Fairview 51-15 in sectional final … only losses at Van Wert by one on Dec. 18 and by 6 at Lima Shawnee Feb. 12 … first 20-win season since 2017 … first outright unbeaten GMC title since three straight from 2012-15 … ninth straight district appearance … beat Bluffton 46-32 in 2017 D-III district semifinal at Lima Senior … just six boys above cutoff for Division IV … Met O-G in last two district tournaments (loss 58-26 in 2021, lost 69-44 in 2020).
Statistical leaders: Brooks Laukhuf (6-0, So., 16 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.4 spg, 49 3-pointers, 28-36 free throws); Kyle Stoller (6-2, So., 14.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 56 percent field goals); Cameron Sinn (5-10, Sr., 10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.1 spg, 48 3-pointers, 28-34 free throws); Trevor Sinn (5-11, Sr., 7.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 35 3-pointers); Cameron Graham (6-5, Sr., 6.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 58 percent field goal, 31-29 free throws); Tyler Davis (6-4, Jr., 4.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
Last district title: 2015.
BLUFFTON (21-2, 7-1 NWC)
Head coach: Todd Boblitt (165-188, 16 seasons).
Team recap: No. 3 seed in district … 0.7951 MartinRPI (No. 13 D-III) Beat Lima Bath 43-32 in sectional final … shared Northwest Conference title with Crestview, first league crown since 2000 … won last 6 games of regular season and 13 straight before Feb. 4 loss at Columbus Grove (57-46) … have five common opponents with Wayne Trace (Delphos Jefferson, Col. Grove, Lincolnview, Arlington, Crestview), WT was 5-0 while Bluffton 4-1, Raiders’ wins by average of 28.2 ppg, Bluffton’s by 14.8 ppg … outscoring opponents 61.3 to 44.7 … 20-win season is first for program since 1936-37.
Statistical leaders: Trenton Donley (6-2, Sr., 14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 spg); Kyler Kinn (Sr., 13.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.7 apg); Trey Boblitt (Sr., 11.3 ppg, 3 rpg); Carson Soper (Jr., 6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.8 apg); Marek Donaldson (6-0, Fr., 6.1 ppg, 2 rpg); Nate Schaadt (6-1, Sr., 4.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.6 apg)
Last district title: None.
Toledo Central Catholic District
District semifinals Thursday, district final Saturday, 1 p.m.
Liberty Center vs. Eastwood, 5:30 p.m.
All-time series record: First-ever meeting.
EASTWOOD (20-3, 13-1 NBC)
Head coach: Todd Henline (174-80, 11 seasons).
Team recap: No. 1 seed in district … 0.8013 MartinRPI (No. 10 D-III) … Beat Delta 55-30 in sectional final … First NBC title since 2016-17 … three losses to Bowling Green by five, at No. 2 O-G by 17 and by four at Genoa … swept league runner-up Rossford in two league matchups … beat a sectional champ Port Clinton team 58-54 on Jan. 29 … beat a full-strength Archbold team 59-52 on Dec. 11 … seven common opponents (O-G, Elmwood, Archbold, Maumee, Bowling Green, Fostoria, Lake), LC 3-4 vs. teams, Eastwood 8-2.
Statistical leaders: No statistics available.
Last district title: 2015.
LIBERTY CENTER (11-12, 2-5 NWOAL)
Head coach: Greg Badenhop (106-128, 10 seasons).
Team recap: No. 8 seed in district … 0.5620 MartinRPI (No. 104 D-III) beat Ottawa Hills 56-45 in sectional semifinals before beating Evergreen 49-46 in sectional final … lost 3 of four to end regular season … ninth season of at least nine wins in Badenhop’s 11-year tenure … beat Evergreen after 40-37 road loss seven days earlier.
Statistical leaders: Aiden Hammontree (6-3, Jr., 9.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Evan Conrad (6-4, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.4 bpg); Wyatt Leatherman (6-0, Sr., 8.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 37 3-pointers); Riley Chapa (5-11, Jr., 3.9 ppg); Zane Zeiter (6-2, Jr., 3.4 ppg); Landen Kruse (5-11, So., 3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.7 spg); Isaiah Estelle (6-5, Sr., 2.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
Last district title: 1989.
Division IV
Defiance District
District semifinals Tuesday, district final Friday, 7 p.m.
Antwerp vs. Stryker, 5:30 p.m.
All-time series record: Antwerp, 16-8.
ANTWERP (22-1, 6-1 GMC)
Head coach: Doug Billman (107-32 at Antwerp, six seasons).
Team recap: No. 1 seed in district … 0.8196 MartinRPI (No. 3 D-IV) … Beat Montpelier 69-31 in sectional final … Finished regular season No. 3 in D-IV AP poll … won final 11 regular season games after lone loss at WT (54-50) on Jan. 14 … out-scoring opponents 63.5 to 33.7 … 70-4 last three seasons … beat Indiana 2A No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 52-49 in regular season finale (19-4 this year, won state title two of last three years) … beat D-II Dayton Dunbar (15-7) 61-55 at O-G Winter Classic Feb. 5 … two-time defending district champion … did not face Stryker in regular season.
Statistical leaders: Jagger Landers (6-7, Sr., 20.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 spg, 60 percent field goals, 78 percent free throws, team-high 41 3-pointers, 47 percent 3-point); Landon Brewer (6-3, So., 13.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3 apg, 2.6 spg, 27 blocks, 29 3-pointers, 51 percent field goals); Luke Krouse (6-2, Sr., 8.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, 21 3-pointers, 81 percent free throws); Carson Altimus (6-0, So., 7.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 19 3-pointers); Kaden Recker (6-1, Sr., 5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2 apg); Gaige McMichael (6-0, Sr., 5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 15 3-pointers)
Last district title: 2021.
STRYKER (11-12, 4-3 BBC)
Head coach: Tyler Woolace (59-58, five seasons).
Team recap: No. 10 seed in district … 0.5054 MartinRPI (No. 127 D-IV) … upset four-seed Toledo Emmanuel Christian 43-35 in sectional semifinals then beat Pettisville 54-50 (2OT) in sectional final … did not win more than two straight games in regular season … beat 20-2 Swanton 48-46 on Dec. 21 … lost five games by single digits and another by 11 in OT.
Statistical leaders: Teyvon Harris (6-2, Sr., 9.3 ppg, 39 3-pointers, 4.2 rpg); Jacob Cadwell (6-0, So., 6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 19 3-pointers); Peyton Cioffi (6-3, Sr., 6.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 54 percent field goals); Elijah Juillard (6-6, Jr., 6.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Levi Barnum (6-4, Jr., 5.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 rpg); Michael Donovan (5-11, So., 5.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
Last district title: 2000.
Ayersville vs. North Central, 7:30 p.m.
All-time series record: Ayersville, 20-4.
AYERSVILLE (17-5, 5-2 GMC)
Co-head coaches: Logan Wolfrum and Dave Retcher (40-29, three seasons).
Team recap: No. 2 seed in district … 0.7063 MartinRPI (No. 37 D-IV) … beat Edon 56-40 in sectional final … lost two of last three games in regular season after five-game win streak … lost to league champ Wayne Trace 47-44 on late 3-pointer on Feb. 11 … second district appearance in last three years … beat Stryker 56-46 on Feb. 5, lost at Antwerp 73-59 on Jan. 21 … most wins in a season since 21-1 regular season in 2016-17 … Dave Retcher’s cousin Marv Retcher was last coach to lead Ayersville to district title (2007-08).
Statistical leaders: Jakob Trevino (6-0, Sr., 17.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 28 3-pointers); Tyson Schlachter (6-6, Jr., 12.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 55 percent field goals); Ike Eiden (6-1, Sr., 8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 18 3-pointers); Brady Clark (6-2, So., 5.2 ppg, 4 rpg); Carter Michel (6-2, So., 3.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
Last district title: 2008.
NORTH CENTRAL (14-9, 6-1 BBC)
Head coach: Chris Fidler (59-179, eight seasons).
Team recap: No. 8 seed in district … 0.5879 MartinRPI (No. 88 D-IV) … beat Hicksville 63-60 (OT) in sectional semifinals before beating Toledo Christian 80-75 in sectional finals … first district berth since 2010 … second winning season in last three years after not having one since 2009 … BBC co-champions, first time since 2002 … season-high with 80 points vs. TC, Ben Pettit 25 points, seven 3-pointers … Zach Hayes 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks vs. TC … Eagles rallied from 11 down with 4:32 left to force OT vs. Hicksville.
Statistical leaders: Zach Hayes (6-2, Sr., 19.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 spg, 24 3-pointers); Joey Burt (5-9, So., 11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.6 spg); Landon Justice (6-0, Jr., 6.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg); Ben Pettit (6-1, So., 8.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 38 3-pointers); Colin Patten (5-1, Sr., 3.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 spg)
Last district title: 1993.
Elida District
District semifinals Tuesday, district final Friday, 7 p.m.
Kalida vs. Columbus Grove, 7:30 p.m.
All-time series record: 64-34, Kalida.
KALIDA (12-12, 4-3 PCL)
Head coach: Ryan Stechschulte (97-52, six seasons).
Team recap: No. 7 seed in district … 0.5818 MartinRPI (No. 93 D-IV) … beat Columbus Grove in PCL game 54-52 (OT) on Jan. 15 … no win streak longer than three games during season … beat district qualifiers Crestview, Columbus Grove and Ayersville during regular season … lost seven games by six points or less …allow 43.4 ppg, force 14 turnovers per game … missed districts last year, snapped four-year streak.
Statistical leaders: Justin Siebeneck (Sr., 13.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg); Tyson Siefker (10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 apg); Jaden Smith (Jr., 7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg); Drew Fersch (4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.9 apg, 2 spg); Grant Vorst (4.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg); EJ Miller (5-8, Jr., 5 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
Last district title: 2010.
COLUMBUS GROVE (16-7, 5-3 NWC, 4-3 PCL)
Head coach: Chris Sautter (106-43, six seasons).
Team recap: No. 2 seed in district … 0.7018 MartinRPI (No. 39 D-IV) … beat Delphos St. John’s 38-34 in sectional final … Sautter became winningest coach in school history with sectional final win … defending regional champ and D-IV state runner-up … four straight district titles … won seven of last eight games of regular season … 67-10 over last three seasons.
Statistical leaders: Trey Sautter (6-3, Sr., 14 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 34 3-pointers, 55-69 free throws); Bo Birnesser (6-3, So., 10.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 45 3-pointers, 22-27 free throws); Brayden Bellman (6-4, Sr., 8.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.4 bpg, 67 percent field goals); Jacksen Schroeder (5-11, Sr., 7.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 spg); Zach Reynolds (6-0, So., 5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg).
Last district title: 2021.
