District Boys Basketball
Capsule Previews
DIVISION II
At Liberty-Benton,
Thurs., 7:30 p.m.
Defiance (19-4) vs.
Lima Shawnee (12-12)
Last regional trip: Defiance 2015, Lima Shawnee 2021.
Martin RPI Rankings: Defiance 0.8535 (fifth in Region 6), Lima Shawnee 0.7172 (23rd).
PPG scored: Defiance 60.8, Lima Shawnee 61.2. PPG allowed: Defiance 44.9, Lima Shawnee 59.9.
Stat leaders: Defiance — Cayden Zachrich 19.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 54.7 percent field goals, 40.6 percent 3-pointers (39 makes); Bradyn Shaw 18.5 ppg, 3.4 apg, 3.1 rpg, 44 3-pointers; Isaac Schlatter 6.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2 apg, 23 3-pointers. Lima Shawnee — Stats unavailable at press time.
Facts: Shawnee leads all-time series 37-21 … Defiance won regular-season meeting 60-52 on Jan. 6 … Shawnee’s 82-74 sectional title win over Napoleon marked a season-high in scoring … Shawnee’s Austin Miller netted 35 vs. Napoleon, but scored nine vs. Defiance … Thursday’s matchup is fourth time in last six years teams have met in postseason (Shawnee won previous four) … Defiance’s Bradyn Shaw enters Thursday 14 points from 1,000 for his career.
At Millbury Lake, Thurs., 6 p.m.
Wauseon (16-7)
vs. Rossford (19-4)
Last regional trip: Wauseon 2018, Rossford 1989.
Martin RPI Rankings: Wauseon 0.8106 (13th Region 6), Rossford 0.8246 (eighth).
PPG scored: Wauseon 50.9, Rossford 57.8. PPG allowed: Wauseon 46.9, Rossford 39.5.
Stat leaders: Wauseon — Landon Hines 13.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 55.6 percent field goals, 80 percent free throws; Tyson Rodriguez 12.3 ppg, 3.8 apg; Elijah McLeod 9.4 ppg; Jack Leatherman 9 ppg, 48.9 percent field goals, 43.9 percent 3-pointers (25 makes), 84.1 percent free throws. Rossford — Derek Vorst 12.8 ppg, 10 rpg, 3 apg, 2 bpg, 58 percent field goals; Brenden Revels 13.3 ppg, 4.7 ppg, 3 apg, 1.8 spg, 38 percent 3-pointers, 81 percent free throws; Jake Morrison 11.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 34 3-pointers; Garrette Murphree 11.6 ppg, 1.7 apg, 83 3-pointers.
Facts: Wauseon defeated Rossford 53-41 in regular season on Jan. 21, the second game of their current nine-game winning streak … Rossford has not been to regionals since 1989, where they reached the D-II regional finals before losing to Lexington, 85-72 … Derek Vorst is an Indiana State basketball commit, Jake Morrison is a Findlay basketball commit and Brandon Swope (3.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg) is a Tiffin baseball commit … Wauseon’s 68-50 win over Toledo Woodward in sectional finals is a season-high in scoring.
DIVISION III
At Napoleon, Wed., 6 p.m.
AP No. 4 Toledo Emmanuel Christian (20-3) vs. Archbold (13-11)
Last regional trip: Archbold 2021, Emmanuel Christian never.
Martin RPI Rankings: Archbold 0.7414 (23rd), Emmanuel Christian 0.8619 (second, fourth in all D-III).
PPG scored: Archbold 50.0, Emmanuel Christian 73.8 (highest in D-III). PPG allowed: Archbold 51.4, Emmanuel Christian 57.6.
Stat leaders: Archbold — Cade Brenner 19.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2 spg, 57 3-pointers, 83 percent free throws; Jayden Seiler 11 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 52 3-pointers; Sonny Phillips 7 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 rpg; Chase Miller 4.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg. Emmanuel Christian — Jerry Easter II 33.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 3.6 spg, 47 3-pointers, 75 percent free throws; Nate Miles 14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 35 3-pointers, 74 percent free throws; Jamie Rivers 6.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.6 bpg, 54 percent field goals.
Facts: EC is led by 6-3 sophomore guard Jerry Easter, who has already scored over 1,000 points, including 733 this year alone … Easter is ranked No. 37 in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.com as a four-star recruit and the No. 2 sophomore in Ohio … Nate Miles is a 6-3 freshman and Jamie Rivers a 6-8 senior forward … seven players on the EC roster are 6-2 or taller, Archbold has only three active players 6-2 or taller and none taller than 6-3 … Archbold has won the only all-time matchup between the schools … Archbold hit eight 3-pointers and 21 free throws in sectional finals vs. Tinora and seven treys and 12 free throws in semifinals vs. Eastwood.
At Napoleon, Wed., 7:30 p.m.
Swanton (18-5) vs. Wayne Trace (18-6)
Last regional trip: Swanton 1982, Wayne Trace 2015.
Martin RPI Rankings: Swanton 0.7893 (10th Region 10), Wayne Trace 0.8000 (eighth).
PPG scored: Swanton 53.9, Wayne Trace 55.0. PPG allowed: Swanton 41.9, Wayne Trace 45.5.
Stat leaders: Swanton — Cole Mitchey 12.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 19 3-pointers; Luc Borojevich 15 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5 apg, 43 3-pointers; Hayden Callicotte 9.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 35 3-pointers; Charlie Wood 5.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 bpg. Wayne Trace — Brooks Laukhuf 22.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.3 spg, 64 3-pointers, 58 percent field goals, 47 percent 3-pointers; Kyle Stoller 15.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.1 spg, 52 percent field goals; Tyler Davis 7.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2 spg, 50 percent field goals.
Facts: First-ever meeting between the two schools … Wayne Trace is 3-4 against teams currently in districts (wins vs. Antwerp, Lima Shawnee, Ottoville; losses to Ayersville, Van Wert, Crestview, Kalida) … Wayne Trace shoots 49 percent as a team, Brooks Laukhuf shooting 58 percent from field with 214 makes on 366 attempts for WT and scored his 1,000th point earlier this season … Swanton in its first district tournament since 2017 … If Bulldogs win, it would be first district finals berth since 2001 … Swanton has played in four overtime games this year (2-2).
At Lima Senior, Wed., 6 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf (20-3) vs. Bluffton (16-8)
Last regional trip: Ottawa-Glandorf 2022 (regional titles in 2021 and 2022), Bluffton never (state trip in 1942).
Martin RPI Rankings: Ottawa-Glandorf 0.8865 (first Region 10, No. 2 in D-III), Bluffton 0.7471 (No. 20 Region 10).
PPG scored: Ottawa-Glandorf 67.5, Bluffton 58.8. PPG allowed: Ottawa-Glandorf 45.0, Bluffton 49.9.
Stat leaders: Ottawa-Glandorf — Colin White 20.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 2 spg, 50 percent field goals, 79 percent free throws, 24 3-pointers; Caden Erford 13.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 45 percent 3-pointers (57 makes), 80 percent free throws; Theo Maag 12.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 59 percent field goals; Hunter Stechschulte 3.1 rpg, 3 apg, 2.5 spg, 27 3-pointers. Bluffton — Marek Donaldson 14 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 73 3-pointers, 84 percent free throws; Wade Ginther 12.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 23 3-pointers; Carson Soper 10 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.5 spg, 37 3-pointers.
Facts: O-G has never lost to Bluffton (17-0) … Last playoff meeting was 2019 district semifinals, a 68-30 O-G win … O-G beat Bluffton 63-33 in its season opener Dec. 2 … Pirates started 0-3 then won seven of eight … Bluffton won final four regular season games and six of final seven … Pirates’ eight losses have come to teams with combined 140-45 record (75.6 win percentage) … Ottawa-Glandorf has won four district titles last five years and 11 since 2010 … Titans have won at least 20 games in eight straight seasons … Bluffton’s 21 wins last year were a school record.
DIVISION IV
At Defiance, Tues., 6 p.m.
Antwerp (19-4) vs. Toledo Christian (16-8)
Last regional trip: Antwerp 2022 (won regional title in third straight trip), Toledo Christian 2011.
Martin RPI Rankings: Antwerp 0.7787 (10th Region 10), Toledo Christian 0.7649 (13th).
PPG scored: Antwerp 53.5, Toledo Christian 58.2. PPG allowed: Antwerp 41.6, Toledo Christian 51.1.
Stat leaders: Antwerp — Landon Brewer 20.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.9 spg, 48.9 percent field goals, 47 3-pointers; Carson Altimus 11.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 50.9 percent field goals, 41.8 percent 3-pointers, 28 makes; Reid Lichty 8.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 30 3-pointers; Parker Moore 5.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2 spg. Toledo Christian — Kalon Butler 17.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 spg, 43 3-pointers; Karter Koester 16.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.2 spg, 59 3-pointers; Xandyr Hesson 9.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg.
Facts: All-time series is tied 2-2 … Antwerp has won the Defiance District three straight years … Archers beat Toledo Christian 23-20 in 2021 finals and 55-50 in 2020 finals … Landon Brewer earned GMC and District 7 Player of Year this year … Antwerp’s 41.6 ppg allowed is 15th best in all of Division IV … Toledo Christian has five Mickel siblings on its roster (Ezekiel, Malachi, Silas, Micaiah and Judah) and all five were on the floor in Senior Night win over Fayette Feb. 14 … TC has not lost to a Division IV team this season … Top scorer Conye Gaston (17.6 ppg) played eight games before knee injury cost him season … Antwerp had eight-game and nine-game win streaks this year and were seven points away from having won 20 straight between bookend losses in opener to Ottoville and finale to Blackhawk Christian (Ind.).
At Defiance, Tues., 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry (18-5) vs. Ayersville (15-9)
Last regional trip: Patrick Henry 2002, Ayersville 2008.
Martin RPI Rankings: Patrick Henry 0.7894 (eighth Region 14), Ayersville 0.7246 (18th).
PPG scored: Patrick Henry 50.1, Ayersville 48.8. PPG allowed: Patrick Henry 41.1, Ayersville 45.2.
Stat leaders: Patrick Henry — Lincoln Creager 12.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 spg, 38 percent 3-pointers, 36 makes, 73 percent free throws; Nash Meyer 8.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 29 3-pointers, 78 percent free throws; Mack Hieber 7.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 20 3-pointers, 77 percent free throws; Aiden Behrman 4.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg. Ayersville — Tyson Schlachter 12.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 51 percent field goals; Weston McGuire 9.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg; Carter Michel 8.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg; Brady Clark 6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg; Garrett Flory 6.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 27 3-pointers.
Facts: Patrick Henry leads all-time series 16-13 … Patrick Henry’s sectional title win over Fayette was first since 2012 and first in D-IV since 2008 … PH won four straight games before dropping final two regular season games, including loss in finale to Archbold that cost Patriots first NWOAL title since 2007 … Ayersville’s sectional title marked the first back-to-back titles since 2016-17 … Pilots have not won a district title since regional run in 2008 and 61-60 loss to Wayne Trace at Findlay HS … Current Ayersville co-head coach Logan Wolfrum was leading scorer on that 2008 team and other co-head coach Dave Retcher is cousin of then-Pilot coach Marv Retcher.
At Elida, Tues., 6 p.m.
AP No. 9 Kalida (19-4) vs. Ottoville (18-5)
Last regional trip: Kalida 2010, Ottoville 2022.
Martin RPI Rankings: Kalida 0.8305 (Second in Region 14, fifth in D-IV), Ottoville 0.7963 (fifth Region 14, 18th in D-IV).
PPG scored: Kalida 54.1, Ottoville 57.4. PPG allowed: Kalida 42.8, Ottoville 45.0.
Stat leaders: Kalida — Evan Stechschule 13.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 50.8 percent field goals, 13 3-pointers; Jaden Smith 13.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2 spg, 50.2 percent field goals, 75 percent free throws; Ethan Warnecke 8.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1 spg, 49 percent field goals; EJ Miller 7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg; Drew Fersch 6.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.9 apg, 2.3 spg, 47.5 percent field goals. Ottoville — Kellen Schlagbaum 14.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.4 spg, 25 3-pointers; Michael Turnwald 9.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 spg, 30 3-pointers; Carter Horstman 9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.9 spg; Alex Suever 8.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 33 3-pointers; Keaton Schnipke 6.6 ppg, 2 rpg, 29 3-pointers.
Facts: Kalida leads all-time series, 61-54 … Kalida beat Ottoville 47-45 in OT Jan. 23 en route to 7-0 PCL season and outright title for first time since 2019 … Ottoville has won at least 17 games in every year of Keith Utendorf’s six-year tenure … Kalida has made district finals in three of last four trips but has not won district title since run to regional finals in 2010 … a district title for Ottoville would mark the first back-to-back regional trips in school history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.