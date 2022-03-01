Now at full strength, Ayersville will get its second shot at Antwerp as both Green Meadows Conference squads picked up district semifinal wins on Tuesday at ‘The Dawg Pound’ at Defiance High School.
In the early contest, the No. 3 Archers (23-1) moved a win closer to their fourth consecutive district championship by shaking off a first-half drought to smother Stryker 47-15 while in the late contest, Ayersville (18-5) rallied from 11 down in the second half behind a virtuoso performance from senior Jakob Trevino for a 56-45 win over North Central to set up a rematch of a GMC bruiser.
“It’s been in the back of our minds since that game, we played really hard down Brady and down Tyson,” said Ayersville co-head coach Logan Wolfrum, whose Pilots fell at Antwerp 73-59 on Jan. 21 without the services of 6-6 junior Tyson Schlachter and 6-2 sophomore Brady Clark. “Our guys are ready for the challenge and this is what we want. We want to play the best and right now (Antwerp’s) the best. They’re on top so we’ll see if we can knock them off.”
The late contest seemed to have upset written all over it as North Central (14-10) did not trail across the first three quarters of their first district appearance since 2010.
The Eagles crashed inside, double-teaming Schlachter and holding the Pilot post-man to just two first-half points and building a 13-6 lead through eight minutes and leading by nine after a Zack Hayes layup midway through the second stanza at 17-8.
With just two games played since Feb. 17, the Pilots came out cold in the first half, making just 7-of-29 shots in the first two periods. Meanwhile, North Central entered Tuesday’s districts fresh off an 80-75 barnburner against Toledo Christian with its offense clicking.
In the third quarter, the tide changed, however.
Trevino, a 17-ppg scorer during the season, was held to just four in the first half. Out of the break, the veteran guard finally got going with the team’s back against the wall and got going in a big way.
NC guard Joey Burt nailed a pair of free throws and a runner in the lane as part of a 9-2 run to start the second half that put the Eagles ahead 28-17 with five minutes in the third quarter.
From there, Trevino scored a basket and a 3-pointer to get the scoring started. After a jumper from Hayes, Carter Michel scored on a putback and Trevino promptly scored eight straight points for the Pilots to pull the No. 2 seed to within a trey with 2:25 in the quarter.
The lead was trimmed all the way down to 35-34 in the final seconds on a Trevino layup that capped off a 15-point explosion for the senior star.
“As a senior you don’t want to lose at this point, you know this could be your last game,” said Trevino, who finished with 28 on the night. “It was just one possession at a time, just chip away at the score … we wanted to get to the rack and get as many free throws as possible.”
The rally came complete when a pair of Michel free throws 49 seconds into the fourth quarter gave the Pilots a 36-35 edge, their first lead of the game. After trading buckets, a pair of Burt freebies put the lead back in the Eagles’ talons but it didn’t stay there for long.
Senior Ike Eiden gave the Pilots the lead for good with a second-chance 3-pointer and Trevino came up with a steal and a momentum-changer on the other end with an offensive rebound and putback while being fouled. The ensuing free throw put Aersville up 44-39 with 5:24 remaining. Schlachter helped take over from there as the double-double threat scored seven of his 11 points in the final four minutes of regulation as the Pilots outscored NC 22-10 in the final stanza.
“Jake’s a guy who can get hot and get hot in a hurry,” said Wolfrum of the gritty comeback. “We told the guys at halftime, stay true to our game plan, stay true to ourselves and get the ball moving side to side a bit more … when Jake started to take over a little bit, some guys got some more confidence and it got them going just a bit more.”
Trevino’s 28 points included three treys and five freebies while Schlachter tallied eight rebounds.
Hayes put up 17 points in his final game for the Red and Black while Burt chipped in 13 points and six caroms.
Ayersville’s opponent will be the powerhouse Archers of Antwerp as the defending district champs tallied their 13th consecutive victory in an unorthodox fashion.
The Archers got off to a flawless start, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and turning consecutive turnovers into easy layups for an early 10-2 lead. From there, Stryker (11-13) battled back to chip into the lead as Antwerp missed its final six shots of the first quarter and its first four of the second stanza for a scoring drought of 9:03 of game time.
The Panthers got as close as 12-11 early in the second stanza on a Teyvon Harris 3-pointer with 6:21 in the half but the scoring woes turned contagious as Stryker did not score the rest of the period while turning the ball over five times.
With a comfortable but not secure 21-11 halftime advantage, the Archers turned up the defensive pressure even more in the second half. Antwerp drove to the hoop for fouls on layups, scoring three of four times at the stripe while sophomore Carson Altimus and senior Jagger Landers added a putback and 3-pointer, respectively, to boost the lead to 29-13 after three stanzas.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Stryker, we knew coming in they were going to defend well and be physical and they were all of that and then some,” said Antwerp mentor Doug Billman. “It was certainly a battle and I thought our kids fought hard and we did a great job of adjusting to the play and rebounding the basketball all night.”
Antwerp closed the door for good on any upset hopes from the Panthers with a dominant fourth-quarter showing. Buckets from Luke Krouse, Kaden Recker and Landon Brewer marked an early flurry while an Elijah Juillard layup snapped an eight-minute scoring drought for Stryker.
However, that bucket at the 6:07 mark was the final score of the season for the Panthers as Antwerp forced three turnovers down the stretch and ended the game on a 14-0 run.
“We know it’s March and you’ve got to defend and you’ve got to rebound,” said Billman. “At the same time, you’ve got to have great leadership and when things aren’t going well, you’ve got to stay in control … certainly our seniors led the way on that tonight.”
Landers finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the win while Brewer added eight points and Recker seven.
The rematch on Friday will be the second installment of the series this year between the GMC squads. Ike Eiden led Ayersville with 19 points in the regular-season meeting while Trevino and Michel had 16 and 13 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough as Landers put up 35 points and 15 rebounds in a 73-59 victory.
STRYKER (15) - Juillard 4; Villanueva 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 0; Capps 0; Myers 0; D. Donovan 0; Barnum 2; Cioffi 4; Harris 3; LaBo 0; Montague 0; Campbell 0. Totals 7-33 0-3 15.
ANTWERP (47) - Moore 2; Recker 7; McMichael 1; Landers 19; Altimus 4; Krouse 6; Lichty 0; Phares 0; Sproles 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 8; Robinson 0. Totals 17-42 9-12 47.
Three-point goals: Stryker 1-12 (Harris), Antwerp 4-15 (Landers 2, McMichael, Recker). Rebounds: Stryker 18 (Juillard, Barnum, Cioffi, Harris 3), Antwerp 34 (Landers 9). Turnovers: Stryker 17, Antwerp 10.
Stryker 8 3 2 2 - 15
Antwerp 12 9 8 18 - 47
NORTH CENTRAL (45) - J. Burt 13; Sanford 5; Turner 0; Patten 9; Meyers 0; Justice 0; Hayes 17; Hicks 1; Pettit 0. Totals 15-34 11-17 45.
AYERSVILLE (56) - Trevino 28; Clark 4; Eiden 8; McGuire 1; Schlachter 11; Miler 0; Michel 4. Totals 21-54 9-13 56.
Three-point goals: North Central 4-13 (Patten 3, Sanford), Ayersville 5-15 (Trevino 3, Eiden 2). Rebounds: North Central 24 (J. Burt 6), Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 8). Turnovers: North Central 15, Ayersville 8.
North Central 13 6 16 10 - 45
Ayersville 6 9 19 22 - 56
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.