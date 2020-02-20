The Division II district bowling tournament will take place at Lima’s Westgate Lanes this weekend with the boys competing Friday at 5 p.m. before the girls tournament begins at noon Saturday.
For the girls, competing individually are Patrick Henry sophomore Sarah Breece Delta freshman Ciarra Flickinger and Evergreen junior Michaela Baker. Breece had the second best score at the Napoleon Sectional with a three game series of 606 (222-182-202).
Flickinger posted a 520 series, rebounding well after a 128 first game. She registered scores of 179 and 213 in her final two games.
Baker, the final qualifier, recorded games of 189-180 and 147, for a 516 series.
All four qualifying girls teams from sectionals are local teams. Bryan won the sectional with a 3,655 total score and are trying to qualify for state once again. The Golden Bears finished second in the state last season. Junior Jade Easley registered the third best score from sectionals, with a 599 series (191-215-193).
Also finishing in the top 10 were freshman Faith Harding, eighth, at 537 ((192-176-169) and junior Emma Meade, 10th, at 531 (137-216-178). Other Bryan team members are sophomore Gabi Bany, junior Zeby Sanders, senior Haylee Collins and sophomore Alexis Firm.
Wauseon finished second at sectional with a 3,593 total. Freshman Rachel Carr collected the best score at sectional, with a 609 series (250-171-188). Junior Quinlynn Rohda placed sixth at 539 (178-170-191) and freshman Danielle Carr tied for 10th, at 531 (199-165-167).
Other Wauseon team members competing at districts will be senior Jessie French, senior Emily Brunn, senior Elena Pratt, sophomore Alyssa Stricken and sophomore Ember Pahl.
Napoleon qualified for districts by placing third at Napoleon. Freshman Jalin Ruple led Napoleon with a ninth place finish at 532 (221-166-145). Freshman Spencer Schwaiger placed 13th, at 519 (187-157-175).
Other Napoleon team members are junior Lily Gubernath, freshman Ella Fox, sophomore Heather McMahan, sophomore Abby Detmer, senior Lydia Wachtman and senior Alexandra Smith.
Ottawa-Glandorf was the final team qualifier from sectional, placing fourth, at 3,355. Senior Emily Drukowski had a good sectional performance, placing fourth, at 586 ((204-183-199). Senior Natalie Duling was right behind in fifth place, at 560 (231-158-171).
Other O-G team members are senior Camryn Foppe, junior Hannah Brinkman, senior Brianna Siebeneck, freshman Delanie Leap, senor Hannah Hoehne and sophomore Morgan Miller.
Competing individually at districts will be Delta senior Cory Waugh, Wauseon senior Chance Buehrer and Tinora junior Devin Flory. Waugh registered the top overall score, at 687 (183-226-278). Buehrer rolled a 579 (243-181-155) and Flory, a 576 (181-190-205).
Napoleon captured the sectional with a 3,887 score. Junior James Gerken was fourth overall with a 648 (256-222-170), senior Levi Anderson was fifth at 631 and sophomore Jacob Hull placed 10th, at 578 (197-178-203).
Other Napoleon competitors are freshman Ashton Kiessling, junior Elijah Wolf, freshman Preston Miller and senior Anthony Steward.
Ottawa-Glandorf placed third, at 3,587. Senior Mitch Kaufman led the Titans with an eighth place finish, at 595 (184-177-234). Sophomore Sean Kelley placed 21st, at 545 (202-168-175).
Others who should compete for O-G at districts are junior Jake Fawcett, junior Brandt Utrup, senior Ethan Schroeder, senior Logan Schmitz, senior Logan Miller and sophomore Ethan Cox.
Patrick Henry was the fourth and final qualifying team, at 3,769. Junior Jaylin Drew placed sixth with a 626 (201-234-191) and sophomore Tyler Piercefield was seventh, at 601 (253-171-177). Other competitors are senior Cade DeLong, senior Aidan Breece, sophomore Kijano Hill, juniors Aaron Walters and Lee Hogrefe and sophomore Cyruss Wyss.
The top three teams and top three individuals from teams not qualifying for state will advance to the state meet. That meet will take place at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29.
