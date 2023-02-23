ROSSFORD — With the Ohio High School Athletic Association district bowling tournaments set to take place this week all over the state of Ohio, a few familiar faces are hoping to punch their tickets to state at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.
Henry County bowling powers Liberty Center and Napoleon both see their girls and boys teams back on the district stage, a year removed from all four squads qualifying for the state tournament a year ago.
Napoleon is hoping to make the 23rd and 24th state appearances in program history with the girls have been there 14 times and the girls eight times. Both lost sizeable senior classes from a season ago though, and though their girl’s sectional score is tops in the district and their boys score was second in the district — the Wildcats and head coach Randy Schwaiger aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We really don’t have any high expectations, we do want to do well but both teams have lost enough senior members from last year’s teams that we are going into this just hoping to keep them mentally focused,” Schwaiger said. “We just want to hit our targets and control what we can control.”
The Napoleon boys finished a whopping 332 pins behind Liberty Center in sectionals with a score of 4,066. Junior Riley Ehlers led the way for the Wildcats with a 650 while senior Ashton Kiessling added a 618.
Liberty Center’s sectional score of 4,398 is the top sectional score of all 12 teams the Tigers will compete against in districts. Napoleon’s 4,066 was second while Coldwater and O-G are tied for the third-best score at 3,893.
The Tigers, who went to the state meet for the first time in school history last season, are looking primed to make it two straight.
“All my boys are riding high right now,” Liberty Center boys head coach Bruce Engler said. “We shot a 4,200 at the NWOAL championship and then almost 4,400 last week so we just have to focus on keeping that up … if the team bowls like are capable of bowling then we should advance.”
Individually, junior Landon Amstutz was dominant for Liberty Center, scoring an 806 to lead all individuals in the sectional. He holds the top individual sectional score of those competing at districts as he’s 38 pins ahead of Old Fort senior Hayden Tarris. Juniors Tim Blanton (602) and Jacob Sexton (599) as well as senior Cody McDougle (563) all put in nice score for the Tigers as well.
Delta junior Brody Waugh, Tinora junior Isaiah Goliver and Wauseon senior Ryan Marks all qualified for the districts as individuals as well. Waugh’s sectional score of 666 is third individually of all district competitors while Goliver’s 644 places him in seventh and Marks’ 617 in 11th.
The Titans are led by junior Justin Yaeger, whose sectional score of 666 is third amongst all individuals at the district meet.
On the girls side of things, Napoleon shot a 3,716 to lead their sectional at River City Bowl in Napoleon, just edging Wauseon, who came in second at 3,716. Two freshmen freshman Arianna Kissling (597) and Alex Miller (556) led the way for the Wildcats at districts. Junior Carlee Hohenbrink added a 544. All three individual scores are within the top ten of all individuals coming into the district meet.
“We have pretty good numbers compared to the other sectionals but they’re also bowling on different lane surfaces, on different oils, different lane mahcines,” Schwaiger said. “So we don’t want to read a lot into that because we know how strong the teams we’ll be up against are.”
Liberty Center took the third and final district spot from the Napoleon sectional with a score of 3,465.
Like the boys, the Napoleon sectional appears to be the most prominent of all the teams competing in Rossford as Napoleon and Wauseon have the top two sectional scores of the teams they will face at districts. Coldwater’s 3,575 is third while Liberty Center’s score puts them at fourth.
The Wauseon girls are hoping to get back to the state tournament for the first time since their 14th-place finish at state back in 2016.
Freshman Kymberlee Yocum’s sectional score of 624 is tops amongst all competitors set to bowl at Rossford. Senior Jayde Ramos, who qualified for the state meet as an individual a season ago, is second in the district with a sectional score of 622.
For Liberty Center girls head coach Rick Shadday, his team’s goal is simple, to get back to the state for a second-straight season.
“Our goal is just to get to state, finishing third is alright by me,” Shadday said. “Once you get down to state, it’s a totally different ballgame. As long as you can make it in the top eight, then it is all baker games and all my girls are pretty consistent in our baker game.”
The Tigers are led by senior Madison Amstutz, who is the only one who saw significant bowling time at the state meet a season ago. Her sectional score of 550 ranks eighth amongst all district competitors while sophomore AJ Seedorf’s 535 is third among all individuals.
Individually, Patrick Henry will send senior Rachel Breece to the state meet for the first time after her sectional score of 519. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jayden John’s shot a 511 to qualify.
The boys meet is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Interstate Lanes in Rossford while the girls will bowl at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
