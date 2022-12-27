For most area basketball squads, the path teams will take doesn’t change drastically from year to year, perhaps a change in sectional host on occasion.
The 2022-23 season will see a shuffle of teams, however, as boys and girls hoops teams will take some potentially different routes in their quest to reach Dayton for the state tournament.
On the girls side, the always-rugged Division II Paulding District will lose some of the firepower it had last year in defending district champion Toledo Central Catholic moving north, but the Irish will be joined by the Napoleon Wildcats, which won the Paulding District four straight times before falling to TCC in the semis last season. Bryan and Defiance will stay in the WBL-heavy field, but will be joined by powerhouse program Liberty-Benton, which has competed in Division III in recent years.
Napoleon will compete in district action at Anthony Wayne with sectionals at Liberty Center and Oregon Clay in a district that will feature teams like Toledo Rogers, Lake, Rossford and the Wauseon Indians, which reached regionals a season ago in Division III.
Outside of the move up from D-III by Wauseon, only one major change comes in the Division III field as Wayne Trace will move into the Elida District from Division IV last year that had Fairview, Tinora and Paulding in the mix chasing annual powerhouse Ottawa-Glandorf in the D-III ranks. Lincolnview will keep its sectional in the Elida District field but the Bluffton High School hosting will move to ‘The Hangar’ in Ayersville in late February.
D-III girls squad in the northern reaches of the area will compete at Lake for districts instead of Anthony Wayne, with Archbold, Evergreen, Liberty Center, Delta and Swanton playing sectionals at Otsego and a site to be determined instead of Bowling Green and Sylvania Southview.
Finally, Division IV will have Montpelier back in its ranks after the Locos played up in Division III. Bryan and Paulding will continue to host sectionals in the Defiance High School District, which will have Montpelier replacing Ottoville. The former Van Wert High School District, featuring the entire Putnam County League with Delphos St. John’s, Lima Central Catholic and Cory-Rawson, will move to ‘The Supreme Court’ at Ottawa-Glandorf. Holgate and Patrick Henry, which competed in that district last season, will move to the Otsego District this season. Otsego, which takes over as host from Fostoria, will host champions from sectional play at Genoa and Bowling Green High School, as Holgate and PH join a field that includes teams like defending district champion Toledo Christian, Cardinal Stritch and Gibsonburg.
On the boys side of things, the Division II level will resemble what many area fans remember from the early 2010s. Though Defiance and Napoleon will remain in the Paulding District with much of the Western Buckeye League, Wauseon and Bryan will move north to compete in district play at Lake. Lake has hosted Division II action the last three years since a move back to three D-II northwest districts in 2020 as hoops fans may remember classics with Napoleon and Wauseon against Toledo-area opponents played at BGSU’s Stroh Center in the mid-2010s.
Upper Sandusky and Fostoria will move from the Ashland and Lake Districts, respectively, to play with Defiance and Napoleon while Lima Bath will rejoin the D-II field after competing in D-III recently. The drive will be somewhat shorter for squads as the Lima Senior and Paulding sectionals remain, but now feed into the Liberty-Benton District instead of Ohio Northern University in Ada.
Bryan and Wauseon will play sectional games at either Bowsher or Anthony Wayne against the likes of Toledo Central Catholic, Clyde, Maumee, Otsego, Port Clinton, Toledo Rogers, Rossford, Toledo Scott and Toledo Woodward.
The biggest shift in boys hoops will come in Division III. Last year, Lima Senior and Toledo Central Catholic hosted districts but much of the traditional fields at the two sites have changed.
Fairview, Tinora, Paulding and Wayne Trace will move from Lima Senior to the replacement for Toledo Central Catholic as D-III district host — ‘The Grand Canyon’ at Napoleon High School.
The GMC quartet will be joined by another league squad in Hicksville as the Aces move up from Division IV, but Hicksville isn’t the only D-IV team moving to Napoleon and its sectionals at Springfield and Wauseon. The Lima Senior departures will avoid defending D-III state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf but instead deal with Toledo Emmanuel Christian and high-profile D-I college recruit Jerry Easter, a 6-5 sophomore averaging well over 27 points per game.
O-G will remain at Lima Senior but as the only area team in competition there along with Coldwater, Lima Central Catholic, Liberty-Benton and others.
Finally, the Division IV field will see the Napoleon sectional now be hosted by Liberty Center with the Wildcats holding district play. Patrick Henry will move from the Elida District to the Defiance District with three-time defending district champion Antwerp still in the field, along with Toledo Christian, Ayersville, North Central and Maumee Valley Country Day, the last of which moved down from Division III.
The Elida District, with sectionals staying at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School, will see PH’s departure as the only change, with the entire Putnam County League staying put, along with Crestview, Cory-Rawson, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s and Lincolnview.
