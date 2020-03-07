ELIDA — Columbus Grove punched its ticket to the regional tournament and stayed perfect on the season with a 58-49 victory over Kalida in the D-IV regional finals at Elida on Friday night.
Blake Reynolds paced the Bulldogs (25-0) with 18 points.
Luke Erhart led the Wildcats (18-8) with 16 while Evan Roebke scored 13 points.
Columbus Grove will now face unbeaten Antwerp (25-0) at the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS GROVE (58) — Birnesser 9; Halker 2; Reynolds 18; Hopkins 7; Clement 8. Totals 21-14-58.
KALIDA (49) — Roebke 13; Hovest 6; Erhart 16; Warnecke 9; Von der Embse 5. Totals 18-8-49.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Clement, Birnesser. Kalida — Erhart 2, Roebke, Warnecke, Von der Embse.
Columbus Grove 15 12 17 14 — 58
Kalida 16 8 16 9 — 49
