ELIDA — Columbus Grove punched its ticket to the regional tournament and stayed perfect on the season with a 58-49 victory over Kalida in the D-IV regional finals at Elida on Friday night.

Blake Reynolds paced the Bulldogs (25-0) with 18 points.

Luke Erhart led the Wildcats (18-8) with 16 while Evan Roebke scored 13 points.

Columbus Grove will now face unbeaten Antwerp (25-0) at the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS GROVE (58) — Birnesser 9; Halker 2; Reynolds 18; Hopkins 7; Clement 8. Totals 21-14-58.

KALIDA (49) — Roebke 13; Hovest 6; Erhart 16; Warnecke 9; Von der Embse 5. Totals 18-8-49.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Clement, Birnesser. Kalida — Erhart 2, Roebke, Warnecke, Von der Embse.

Columbus Grove 15 12 17 14 — 58

Kalida 16 8 16 9 — 49

