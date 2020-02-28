ELIDA — Fairview junior Olivia Ricica led the Apaches with seven rebounds in Thursday’s Division III district semifinal against Paulding athe Elida Fieldhouse.
None was more important, though, than the offensive board she snared with 13 seconds left to help secure the Apaches’ 53-48 win over the Panthers, continuing the program’s magical run through the postseason in its first trip to the district finals since 2004-05.
The victory propels the Apaches (19-5) to Saturday’s district final against No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf as the perennial powerhouse Titans held off a late charge from No. 11 Liberty-Benton to claim a 40-30 victory in the early contest and move on down the bracket.
“We got the plays when we needed them,” said Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk. “The rebound by Olivia Ricica at the end to make it and then go to the free throw line and make it a two possession game, that was huge. With a team like (Paulding) that can make as many threes as they can, we weren’t comfortable until we got a four or five-point lead there late.
“That’s the biggest play that sticks out in my mind.”
The late contest more resembled a slugfest at times, with bruising plays inside, players hitting the hardwood and both teams hitting the bonus early in the fourth quarter.
Both teams found runs early with Paulding opening up two-possession leads on multiple occasions before the Apaches rattled off a 10-2 lead to end the first quarter, capped by a Michelle Marshall triple with 48 seconds before half to make it a 29-23 ballgame.
The Panthers (19-5), also playing in their first district tourney since 2004-05, answered back with a fury to start the third period, as a corner trey from Janae Pease, a putback from forward Sadie Estle and a layup from Leigha Egnor created a 7-0 run to give Paulding a 30-29 lead two minutes into the half.
Neither team led by more than two possessions the rest of the way and each side had a counter for any scoring burst from the opponent. A free throw from junior Riley Mealer put the Apaches up 48-42 with 2:52 left in regulation but the Panthers had one final burst. An offensive rebound and putback from senior Sydney McCullough and a layup from Pease kept Paulding in striking distance. A Kiersten Cline free throw was then answered by a bucket from a hobbled star Chelsi Giesige to make it a 49-48 game with 52 ticks to go. Three Panther shot attempts refused to go down and, following a pair of Mealer freebies and a Parrett miss, Ricica’s heroics took over.
“She stepped up, man,” said Zeedyk of Ricicia’s gritty six-point, seven-board effort. “All the girls stepped up tonight and played hard and you get down to tournament time, it comes down to free throws so many times and luckily we made enough at the end to hold onto it.”
“I would have bet on us 100 out of 100 times tonight, I thought we came in with the right mindset,” lamented Paulding coach Matt Arellano, who guided the Panthers to a school-record 19 wins in his first season as head coach. “We just turned the ball over way too much (11 turnovers in the first half) … Having Chelsi get hurt kinda threw a monkey wrench into everything but we’ve got very capable basketball players on this team.
“Credit Fairview, I really don’t have a complaint or an excuse. I could’ve been better from a coaching standpoint and it may have cost us a win today.”
The injury bug did strike the Panthers early as Giesige tweaked an ankle in a physical battle inside on a foul of Mealer on the Apaches’ second shot attempt of the game. Giesige did return and play much of the second quarter but was held to two first-half points and 12 for the game.
The Apaches came out blazing in the second, racking up seven forced turnovers against the Panthers and catching fire with three treys in the period to outscore Paulding 16-6.
Cline’s 10 points led the scoring ledger for Fairview, as the Apaches saw five players net at least eight points in the win.
“We’re well-balanced and we’re comfortable with anybody driving to the basket,” explained Zeedyk. “It says something when you put six or seven or eight girls out there that can all do those things for you and make plays when you need them, it’s huge and I’m really proud of the girls.”
Giesige’s 12 points in her final game in Maroon and White paced Paulding while McCullough bowed out with 10 tallies and Pease, a sophomore, netted nine.
Another outstanding effort came from 6-0 junior Sadie Estle inside, as the Panther post power battled foul trouble in the second half to battle for six points and a team-best 12 rebounds, seven of them on the offensive end.
“Fairview’s a good ballclub, we knew that coming in, and we wish them the best of luck against O-G,” added Arellano. “I want to say thank you to my team. It was a heck of a ride. They made my first year so enjoyable. They deserve to be very proud of themselves.”
In the early game, Ottawa-Glandorf (22-1) seized control in the early goings, racing out to an 18-6 lead in a rematch of last season’s triple-overtime district championship game that went to the Eagles. This time around, a suffocating man-to-man defense was the key to the Titans’ success, forcing 10 first-half turnovers from No. 11 L-B (20-4).
Down nine at half and five through three quarters, the Eagles did find their stride early in the final stanza, with a 7-0 run that spanned the end of the third period and was capped with a game-tying trey from sophomore Sydney Elseser to make it 24-all with 7:03 left in regulation.
The Titans, however, were unshaken, ripping off a 10-0 run of their own with two buckets and two freebies from WBL Player of the Year Kelsey Erford while senior Brianna Schimmoeller chipped in four points in the run. O-G salted the game away with an 8-for-8 effort in the fourth quarter from the charity stripe, helping to counter an 18-point, 12-rebound performance from L-B’s 6-3 senior Caitlin Elseser, a Cincinnati verbal commit.
LIBERTY-BENTON (30) — Irwin 0; Ward 0; Hatch 0; Recker 0; C. Elseser 18; Rhodes 2; S. Elseser 8; Deeter 2; Willow 0. Totals 13-33 2-6 30.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (40) — Erford 14; Siefker 0; Verhoff 0; Schimmoeller 11; Warnecke 0; Kaufman 6; Glenn 9. Totals 13-37 13-20 40.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 2-13 (S. Elseser 2), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-6 (Schimmoeller). Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 28 (C. Elseser 12), Ottawa-Glandorf 23 (Erford 7). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 6.
Liberty-Benton 4 6 9 11 — 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 13 6 5 16 — 40
FAIRVIEW (53) — Zeedyk 8; Smith 6; Rhodes 8; Cline 10; Marshall 7; O. Ricica 6; Mealer 9. Totals 15-46 18-25 53.
PAULDING (48) — Parrett 6; McCullough 10; Pease 9; Egnor 4; A. Giesige 0; C. Giesige 12; Strayer 1; Estle 6. Totals 18-50 8-13 48.
Three-point goals: Fairview 5-18 (Smith 2, Marshall 2, Zeedyk), Paulding 6-20 (Parrett 2, McCullough 2, Pease, C. Giesige). Rebounds: Fairview 34 (O. Ricica 7), Paulding 36 (Estle 12). Turnovers: Fairview 14, Paulding 17.
Fairview 13 16 8 16 — 53
Paulding 17 6 12 13 — 48
