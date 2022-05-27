A ten-run first inning put Wayne Trace in control and the Raiders cruised the rest of the way to post a 13-0 victory over Green Meadows Conference rival Ayersville in Division IV district baseball semifinal action at Ray Sumpter Field in Bryan Friday night.
The red, white and blue put together nine hits in the opening frame in seizing control of the contest to advance to Saturday’s district title game against Antwerp, a 13-3 winner over Edon in the other semifinal Friday evening.
Wayne Trace was ignited by a double from Tucker Antoine to start the bottom of the first before Cale Winans singled to put runners on the corners.
Kyle Slade followed with a run-scoring single before Cooper Wenzlick drove in a run with a single to put the Raiders on top 2-0.
“We talked about getting off to a good start and we were fortunate to do that,” noted Raider head coach Ryne Jerome. “We put some hits together there in the first inning and then we just continued to build on that.”
After Kyle Forrer singled to load the bases, Allen Minck hit an infield single that scored Slade for a 3-0 advantage. Breven Anderson grounded out with Wenzlick scoring on the play and Lane Morehead followed with a run-scoring single that plated Forrer for a 5-0 Raider lead.
Tyler Head then ended the night of Ayersville starting pitcher Abe DeLano with a two-run triple to extend the Raider advantage to 7-0.
“It didn’t really feel like they hit a lot of balls solid but everything they hit found a hole,” commented Ayersville head coach Alan Maag. “I thought we hit some balls pretty solid but they went right at somebody and Wayne Trace made the plays defensively.”
After Antoine grounded out to score Head, Winans drew a walk and Slade reached on a Pilot error. Wenzlick then hit a two-run double to wrap up the Raider first with Wayne Trace on top 10-0.
Neither team put any offense together in the second and third innings before the Raiders got back on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Wenzlick singled to start the frame before Forrer walked. Both runners then came in to score as Minck reached on an Ayersville error to push the lead to 12-0. The red, white and blue then wrapped up the scoring when a Breven Anderson bunt allowed Minck to score and set the final at 13-0.
“Everybody hit the ball tonight,” Jerome continued. “They all contributed and that is what it takes to be successful.”
Meanwhile, Minck kept the Pilots off balance all night long. The Raider senior right-handed hurler pitched the five-inning complete game scattered three hits and a walk while striking out five.
“Allen was very good tonight,” added the Raider head coach. “He was able to throw a lot of strikes and our defense made the plays when it needed to.”
Wenzlick led the Raider offense with two singles and a double while driving in three runs and scoring two. Head had a triple for Wayne Trace with Antoine recording a double. Winans, Slade, Forrer, Minck and Morehead had a single each as well for the Raiders.
Abe DeLano had a pair of singles for the Pilots with Zac Moss posting a single.
It was the final time in a Pilot baseball uniform for Ayersville seniors Tyler Winzeler, Zac Moss, Ike Eiden, Luke DeLano and Isaiah Joseph.
“I am really proud of the seniors,” concluded Maag. “They have worked extremely hard and they have helped to build this program.”
Ayersville 000 00 — 0 3 3
W. Trace (10)00 3x — 13 10 0
Records: Wayne Trace 22-3, Ayersville 12-12.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Abe DeLano (0.1 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Blake Hauenstein.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Abe DeLano 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tyler Head triple, 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine double; Kyle Slade 2 runs; Kyle Forrer 2 runs; Allen Minck 2 runs; Breven Anderson 2 RBIs.
Edon 102 000 — 3 4 3
Antwerp 000 11(11) — 13 5 3
Records: Antwerp 16-4, Edon 11-12.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Parker Moore.
Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (5.2 innings, 12 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Kyler Sapp.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Konnor Prince 2 singles; Kyler Sapp 2 runs; Cole Vasquez 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Chase Clark single, double, 4 RBIs; Carson Altimus triple, 2 runs; Luke Krouse 3 runs; Hunter Sproles 2 runs; Ethan Lichty 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aiden Lichty 2 runs; Eli Reinhart 2 RBIs.
