Baseball games are rarely decided by one play, one call or one decision.
However, sometimes they can be decided by one pitch. Ask Tinora’s Nolan Schafer.
The senior Ram catcher connected on a DJ Newman fastball in the bottom of the fourth inning for a solo home run, the lone run of the game as Tinora ousted Archbold 1-0 in a Division III district semifinal at Defiance High School.
The win propels the Rams (21-5) to their first district final since 2016, a 2 p.m. tilt against 24-5 Ottawa Hills (No. 8 D-III OHSBCA) on Saturday.
The duel between Tinora senior Casen Wolfrum and Archbold senior and BGSU-bound DJ Newman was one befitting a rugged district as neither pitcher issued a walk and both defenses played error-free baseball.
Though Newman had the edge in the velocity department, hitting 89 on multiple occasions, Wolfrum kept the Bluestreaks (17-8) at bay as Brian Burrowes reached third base on two separate occasions but did not come around to score.
“It was a great game for our young kids to see, you don’t have to throw 87-88, you can throw strikes at 77-78 and get people out” said Tinora coach Brent Renollet. “That’s what Casen did tonight, he got people out. (Assistant) coach (Eric) Tipton did a heck of a job calling pitches, we had them off balance most of the night.”
Added Archbold coach Dick Selgo: “That was an outstanding high school baseball game. We’ve got to tip our caps to Tinora and Schafer and Wolfrum. Schafer just crushed one, Wolfrum pitched a fantastic game.”
After three innings of scoreless ball that saw Wolfrum follow up a scoring threat in the second inning with back-to-back 3-up, 3-down outings in the third and fourth frames, Schafer stepped to the dish to lead off the fourth.
The Rams’ senior catcher took an off-speed pitch to start things off but knowing the heat might be coming, Schafer squared up and sent a Newman pitch well over the fence in left center for his third round-tripper of the year.
“The first time I hit, I got a pretty solid hit off him and they caught it but I knew if I load early, get my front foot down and he gave me a fastball, it would come off the bat fast,” said Schafer of the blast, one of just six hits combined on the day and just two by the Rams. “That at-bat, he threw me a first-pitch curveball and I was ready for (a fastball) and luckily it was on the plate.”
Newman recovered to retire the side in order after the homer and Archbold looked poised to tie things up in the top of the fifth after Burrowes led off with a single, stole second and reached third on a warning-track sacrifice fly.
However, with one out and a runner at third, Wolfrum induced a groundout and struck out Jack Hurst looking to end the threat.
“I really thought we’d score some runs tonight because we’ve been swinging the bats pretty good most of the year,” said Selgo. “For whatever reason, Wolfrum just had our number tonight.”
Though Newman struck out five of the next six Rams, finishing with a dozen K’s, the Rams battled to keep the defending D-III state runners-up off the scoreboard. A hard-hit Krayton Kern line drive to third resulted in a base hit but Wolfrum retired Jayden Seiler and Newman to end the threat while in the seventh, late drama didn’t shake the Rams.
With two strikes and two outs in the top of the seventh, Zane Behnfeldt drifted a fly ball to right field that fell fair just over a diving Bryce Bailey’s glove in shallow right. Behnfeldt reached second on the play.
Wolfrum, however, was unfazed and induced an infield pop-out to secure the win and dethrone the five-time defending district champions.
“He battled his butt off today,” said Schafer of his battery-mate on the mound. “That’s what he’s done for us all season. We don’t expect anything less, he’s a gamer … he showed up today on the biggest stage.”
“This district is unbelievable how good it is,” said Renollet. “I’m not exaggerating when I think Fairview’s as good as any in the district and they got beat by the kid from Otsego. Anyone can win this district here. We’re just proud to be in a championship game and get a chance to move on.”
The win propels Tinora to the district finals at Defiance against Ottawa Hills, which pulled away to dispatch Lake 14-1 in five innings in the first semifinal of the day. The winner of Saturday’s district final will meet either Eastwood (24-1, No. 2) or Coldwater (17-6, No. 12) in the D-III regional tournament at Elida on Thursday, June 2 at 2 p.m.
Archbold 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Tinora 000 100 x — 1 2 0
Records: Tinora 21-5, Archbold 17-8.
Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Zane Behnfeldt double. (Tinora) — Nolan Schafer home run.
