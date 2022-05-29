Top-seeded Ottawa Hills threw a combined two-hit shutout on Saturday at Defiance High School as they downed Tinora 4-0 in a Division III baseball district final.
After putting up a scoreless frame in the top of the first which saw Tinora covert an inning-ending double 6-4-3 double play to end the inning, Nolan Schafer led off the botom of the inning with a single.
After a passed ball moved him to second and a sacrifice bunt moved him over to third, Schafer was cut down trying to reach home on a ground ball to the shortstop. It would be the first of two times the Rams were cut down at home plate in the game.
Schafer and Ottawa Hills southpaw Sebastian Stevens dueled in the next two innings, only surrendering one hit between the two. Stevens struck out the side in the third to keep things scoreless.
Stevens then turned around and ripped a leadoff triple over the head of the left fielder to begin the fourth inning. He was brought in two pitches later by Andy Nemunatis's sacrifice fly to the center fielder.
Schafer gave up two more singles in the inning but managed to get out of the inning trailing just 1-0.
Two runners reached for Tinora on a hit batter and a walk in the fourth but the inning ended as Tristin Birks made a delayed break for second base and on the throw Casen Wolfrum broke for the plate but was gunned down by the second baseman to end the inning.
"We has some opportunities and they made two nice plays to get us at home," Tinora head coach Brent Renollet said. "We just didn't get a big hit, we only got four hits in two days and you aren't gong to win a lot of games like that ... but I still thought we played very good baseball in those two games."
Ottawa Hills continued their good fortune in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out and turning that into three insurance runs, two on two weak RBI groundouts and another on a RBI double from Nemunatis, his second RBI of the game.
Nolan Schafer singled with two-outs in the fifth, his second base knock off Stevens in the game, but Stevens added two more strikeouts to his total of eight for the game, stranding Schafter at first.
The top of the sixth saw the highlight of the game as Tinora center fielder Grady Gustwiller ranged back and to his right to make a full-extension diving catch that prompted a standing ovation from the Ottawa Hills fans.
"You aren't going to see a better catch than that. I don't care where you are you aren't going to see anything better than that," Renollet said.
Warren Goik replaced Stevens on the mound in the sixth and though Tinora got runners on first and second with two outs, the Rams just could never come up with the big hit.
Schafer went the entire way, finishing the seventh and with a line of four runs on four hits, two strikeouts and one walk.
"He just gutted it out like Casen did last night. They don't overpower anybody but they gets outs, they make them hit tough pitches," Renollet said of Schafer's performance.
Goik closed the game out in the seventh for the Green Bears, striking out the first two batters of the inning and getting Schafer to ground out for the final out.
It was a tough way to end the season for Tinora, who scored only one run in their two district contests, but with a 21-7 record and a co-GMC title to their name, Renollet knows there is plenty to be proud of with this team.
"Our seniors can raise their heads high, they were 44-11 the last two years and that's without Jayden Bergman. He hurt his arm and he going to be our number one this year," Renollet said.
The Rams graduate nine seniors: Schafer, Wolfrum, Bergman, Birks, Keegan Miles, Cole Commisso, Bryce Bailey, Tyler Wiemken and KP Delarber.
"I'm very proud of this senior group, they set a good example for the younger kids," Renollet said.
Ottawa Hills moves on to play Eastwood in regional semifinals at Elida High School next Thursday.
Ottawa Hills 000 130 0 - 4 8 0
Tinora 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Records: Ottawa Hills 25-5, Tinora 21-7
Winning Pitcher: Sebastian Stevens (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Warren Goik.
Losing Pitcher: Nolan Schafer (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - Sebastian Stevens triple, single; Andy Nemunatis double, 2 RBIs. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 2 singles.
