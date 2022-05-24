With one step of the postseason journey complete on area diamonds, the three divisions with local squads still remaining have pared down to the district level with plenty of high hopes still remaining.
Division II will see Memorial Park in Archbold host a quartet of talented squads vying for berths at the Bowling Green Regional at Carter Park in No. 1 Defiance, 2019 state semifinalist Van Wert and hungry teams in Napoleon and Ottawa-Glandorf looking to punch tickets to prep baseball’s Sweet 16.
In Division III, teams will make the adjustment to turf as Defiance High School’s facility will welcome in a collision of perennial contenders in the opener between Tinora and Archbold while Lake and Liberty-Benton make up game two of the twinbill.
Finally, the D-IV ranks will compete at two different sites as Bryan’s Sumpter Field will see GMC co-champion Wayne Trace and 2019 state semifinalist and three-time defending district champ Wayne Trace in the mix against upset-minded squads from Ayersville and Edon. Meanwhile, Garrold Parratt Field in Hamler will prep for next week’s regional with a solid district field. Home squad Patrick Henry will entertain rival Leipsic before a Putnam County donnybrook between Miller City and Kalida.
DIVISION II
For Defiance, a 26-2 season and unbeaten run through the Western Buckeye League have been gaudy feathers in the cap. Another plume came in Friday’s D-II sectional final as senior Jayden Jerger recorded a 12-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Rossford to get the Bulldogs back to districts.
As is usually the case in the tough Archbold District, the Bulldogs will face a familiar foe in Thursday’s semifinals in a red-hot Ottawa-Glandorf squad (15-6) at 4 p.m., ahead of a clash between 15-11 Napoleon and 14-8 Van Wert at 6 p.m.
Defiance and O-G met on April 5, with the Bulldogs racking up 13 runs and junior David Jimenez recording one of his two no-hitters this season.
Though Defiance enters seeking its first district crown since the 2016 state title season, the ultimate goals of regionals and state take a backseat to a next-man-up mentality.
“Those four teams there, anybody can come out of it,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “From the coaching staff’s perspective, our goal is winning the next game. I thought Jayden was really good (Friday), he has been for the last three or four outings. His velocity continues to get better and he’s getting three pitches across for strikes, which is a real weapon.”
Jerger (7-0, 0.63 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 44.2 innings, three shutouts) will get the start for Thursday’s tilt against the Titans, which have themselves won 11 of their last 13 games after losing three of four to start the year and four of their first eight. With multiple arms available in southpaw Chad Duling, sophomore Colin White and veteran Brad Maag, Held and the Bulldogs are not taking their semifinal opponent lightly, despite the regular-season result.
“O-G’s been on a roll, (coach) Nick (Miller) does a good job down there,” said Held. “The four teams (at Archbold), anybody can come out of it. Anytime you’re facing a lefthander, it’s a challenge. We’ve got to come in, play Defiance baseball, throw strikes, play good defense and get some timely hits.”
The opponent in the district final for either the Bulldogs or Titans will be a familiar one as DHS rival Napoleon earned its spot in districts with some scorching sectional batting. The Wildcats, which knocked off state-ranked Perrysburg during the season in a rugged Northern Lakes League stretch, scored all 11 of their runs in the first four frames before a late flurry from Toledo Central Catholic in an 11-7 triumph.
Blake Wolf (5-3, two saves, 42 K’s, 2.00 ERA), Lucas Gerken (2-3, 22 K’s, 4.07 ERA) and Tanner Rubinstein (4-2, 45 K’s, 3.35 ERA) have given the ‘Cats solid innings so far this season, with Rubinstein (.274, 20 hits, 12 RBIs) clubbing a three-run homer against TCC and brother Trey (.354, 23 hits, 16 runs) combining with him for five hits and seven RBIs.
Kaleb Woods (.342, 26 hits, 13 runs), Blake Buehrer (.273, 15 hits, 12 RBIs) and Wolf (.253, 21 hits, 12 RBIs, 14 runs) also provide some pop to the Wildcat lineup.
The fire is also there to put together a solid tournament effort with Napoleon holding the longest district final appearance drought of the four squads (Napoleon 2011, O-G 2017 in D-III, Van Wert in 2019, Defiance in 2021).
The opponent for the Wildcats will be the 14-8 Van Wert Cougars, which finished in a three-way tie for second place in the WBL at 6-3 behind Defiance. Napoleon and VW did not meet during the 2022 regular season.
The victors from Thursday’s district semifinals, weather-permitting, will face off on Saturday at noon at Archbold for a shot at regionals in Bowling Green against the winner of the Bluffton District (Wapakoneta, Celina, Tiffin Columbian, Ontario) on June 2.
DIVISION III
A postseason matchup that has eluded local baseball fans in recent years will finally occur Thursday at Defiance High School as five-time defending district champion Archbold (17-7) will take on 19-5 Tinora in a district semifinal at 2 p.m.
The Rams have been a top-three seed in each of the last two postseasons only to suffer upsets to lower-seeded squads just ahead of potential matchups with the Bluestreaks.
However, the GMC co-champion Rams have put together a stellar campaign only blemished with losses to district-qualifying squads in Defiance, Antwerp, Kalida and Anthony Wayne and to NWOAL champion Bryan.
“Our kids were very excited about getting back to districts,” said Tinora coach Brent Renollet, whose Rams bounced back from an 11-10 loss to Anthony Wayne with a 12-1 rout of Otsego in a sectional final Friday. “It’s been a couple of years now, it was something we took for granted a lot of years, nine straight I think.”
Senior Casen Wolfrum (5-0, 1.08 ERA, 45 strikeouts) struck out nine and allowed just two hits from Otsego in the win as one of multiple options the Rams can throw at opponents, along with fellow seniors Cole Commisso (4-1, 2.56 ERA, 28 K’s), Nolan Schafer (4-0, 1.45 ERA, 24 K’s) and Tristan Birks (1-1, 2.58 ERA, 18 K’s). Along with a talented lineup hitting .353 as a team, the Rams will hope a balanced approach pays dividends in districts.
Commisso leads the team with a .542 average, 45 hits, 50 RBIs, 10 doubles, five home runs and is second on the Rams with 15 steals. Wolfrum (.432, 32 hits, 30 RBIs), Schafer (.358, 24 hits, 17 RBis, two homers, 16 steals), sophomore Kadyn Radzik (.352, 25 hits, 12 RBIs), Jayden Bergman (.338, 22 hits, 23 RBIs), freshman Alec Schaublin (.367, 11 hits, 14 RBIs) and senior Tristan Birks (.298, 17 hits, 11 RBIs) power the Rams’ lineup.
Any chance at reclaiming the glory of the mid-2010s’ four state trips and 2014 state title will have to come through the five-time defending district champion Archbold Bluestreaks.
After losing seniors Caleb Hogrefe and Brandon Taylor from last year’s run to the D-III state championship game, Archbold scuffled to start the season 3-5 but have since caught fire.
The Streaks have won 14 of 16 games since that point, the only losses coming in non-league contests to Ottawa-Glandorf and Ottawa Hills by three runs combined while defeating district-bound squads Anthony Wayne, Defiance, Edon and Patrick Henry in that span.
Leading the charge, both at the plate and on the bump, is senior DJ Newman. The two-time NWOAL baseball Player of the Year is 7-1 on the year with 92 strikeouts and an 0.64 ERA in 44 innings after pitching six innings of shutout ball with a dozen strikeouts against Evergreen in a 5-0 two-hit shutout. Newman is also scorching at the plate with 32 hits and a .533 average this year with 29 runs, eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 37 RBIs.
Sophomore Jayden Seiler, who started the D-III state semifinals against Canton Central Catholic last year, has also been a standout with a 4-2 mark and 40 strikeouts on the year while hitting .368 with 25 runs and 19 RBIs.
With Devon Morris (.444, 20 hits, three homers, 21 RBIs), Krayton Kern (.409, 27 hits, 32 runs, two triples), Jack Hurst (.388, 19 hits, 21 runs, three triples), Zane Behnfeldt (.370, 17 hits, three homers) and Jaybe Burkle (.361, 18 RBIs) in the mix, dethroning the district power will be a tall task.
“All four teams that are in the district are pretty evenly matched,” said Renollet. “Whoever plays better on that individual day is going to be who gets out. With either Newman or Seiler on the mound, it’ll be tough, plus they hit the ball really well. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re not satisfied with where we’re at.”
The winner of Thursday’s 2 p.m. semifinal will face either Ottawa Hills (22-5, No. 8 D-III) or Lake (17-8) for a D-III district title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Defiance High School. Ottawa Hills held off Paulding 3-2 in a sectional final on Friday while Lake ousted Liberty-Benton by a narrow 1-0 margin.
The Green Bears and Flyers did not meet during the season as OH defeated Archbold 3-1 at Anthony Wayne on May 14. Lake did not play Tinora or Archbold this year and a potential Tinora-Ottawa Hills meeting would be the first this season.
DIVISION IV
While the D-III field has limited familiarity between its quartet, the same cannot be said for the D-IV Bryan District.
County rivals Wayne Trace and Antwerp, the top two seeds in the district, will play rematches of regular-season contests in the Wednesday district semifinals at Sumpter Field at 4 and 6:30 p.m. against Ayersville and Edon, respectively.
For the GMC co-champion Raiders, a historic 21-3 season has only just begun its potential promise. Wayne Trace downed Edgerton 10-2 in a sectional final on Thursday that secured a spot in districts and a second matchup this season with the Ayersville Pilots (12-11).
For Ayersville, a 1-6 GMC slate and a 2-5 start to the season has seen Alan Maag’s squad bounce back with four wins in their last five games, including a 9-0 blanking of Montpelier to earn a district bid.
“I think Thursday was maybe the most complete game we’ve played all year, with our pitching, defense and timely hitting,” said Maag. “It’s a really good district, all four teams have guys that can keep a game close and when you keep a game close, anything can happen.”
The Pilots will lean on talented arms in junior Blake Hauenstein (32 strikeouts, 24 innings), senior Luke DeLano (5-1, 1.30 ERA, 24 K’s), sophomore Ben Amoroso (3-1, 1.25 ERA, 24 K’s) and sophomore Abe DeLano (2-4, 3.97 ERA, 47 K’s) to come up with key innings.
Hauenstein leads the team with a .453 average and 29 hits, including four homers, with 19 RBIs and 12 steals. Junior Weston McGuire (.348, 23 hits, seven doubles, 15 RBIs), Abe DeLano (.309, 21 hits, five doubles, 16 RBIs) and Amoroso (.299, 20 hits, 13 RBIs) will also be key cogs in the lineup.
Wayne Trace claimed a GMC road win by the narrowest of margins on April 14 with a 1-0 win at Ayersville, as senior Allan Minck struck out six in a three-hitter for the Raiders and Kyle Forrer drove in the lone Raider run.
With that matchup in mind but plenty of games back on the slate, it’s a new start with a pair of deep rotations for the two GMC squads.
“Balance is huge this time of year,” said WT coach Ryne Jerome. “Edgerton was one of our more complete wins this year, one through nine in the lineup had contributions for us in that game. Pitching-wise, especially with the pitch count rule now, rolling out one or two arms is a thing of the past. You need three, four, maybe more and we feel like we have that many guys that we can throw out there and give us a chance to win.”
The Raiders have a deep crew of arms as well in senior Allen Minck (6-1, 3.18 ERA, 38 K’s), juniors Tyler Davis (2-1, 3.84 ERA, 32 K’s) and Kyle Forrer (2-1, 1.11 ERA, 20 K’s) and sophomore Breven Anderson (8-0, 1.04 ERA, 34 K’s).
Sophomore Cooper Wenzlick leads the Raiders with a .463 average, 37 hits, 10 doubles, two homers and 32 RBIs. Tucker Antoine adds a .280 average, 24 hits, 23 runs, six doubles and 16 steals along with Forrer (.385, 30 hits, three triples, 22 RBIs), Kyle Slade (.309, 25 hits, 18 RBIs), Cale Winans (.301, 22 hits, 22 runs, 16 RBIs) and Minck (.261, 18 hits, 17 RBIs, 12 steals).
In the late contest, the two-time defending district champions are still alive in the bracket by the narrowest of margins as the 15-5 Archers needed a two-run rally in the seventh to break up a no-hitter by Hicksville’s Jackson Bergman and defeat the Aces 2-1 to advance.
To reach the regional tournament for the third straight year, the Archers’ first task will be downing a 10-11 Edon team that has won five of its last six and seven of 10 since a stretch of six losses in seven games in April. One of those defeats in the April stretch came in Edon as Antwerp claimed a 16-10 slugfest on April 16 with a dozen hits, including three each from senior Hunter Sproles (.426, 26 hits, nine doubles, 22 RBIs) and sophomore Carson Altimus (.259, 15 hits, 16 runs).
BGSU commit and all-Ohio lefthander Luke Krouse (4-0, 0.45 ERA, 50 K’s, 31 innings, .516, 32 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 26 runs) earned the win with 12 strikeouts and four hits allowed against Hicksville and will likely be tabbed with the Wednesday start in districts. Behind him, Sproles (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 35 K’s, 21 innings), juniors Parker Moore (4-0, 3.46 ERA, 31 K’s, 30.1 innings, .318, 21 hits, 23 runs) and Ethan Lichty (2-0, 1.88 ERA, 25 K’s, 18.2 innings, .344, 22 hits, 25 RBIs) and sophomore Reid Lichty (2-1, 1.75 ERA, 14 K’s, 16 innings, .383, 18 hits, five doubles, 18 runs) are all candidates for time on the bump to spell Krouse or provide a possible Friday starter.
For Edon, a 5-2 win over North Central in the sectional finals provided the first win in three tries against the Eagles this season, led by a complete-game win by Cole Vasquez on the bump as the Bomber senior allowed two runs, five hits and no walks while striking out eight. Third baseman Konnor Prince had three hits and two RBIs in the win from the sixth spot in the lineup.
All four district foes are familiar with each other. Antwerp split two games with Wayne Trace this year (4-1 Antwerp on April 5, 13-4 Wayne Trace on April 28) and downed Ayersville 17-2 on April 19. Meanwhile, Edon defeated the Pilots 10-3 on April 30 while Wayne Trace bested the Bombers 7-4 in Edon’s season opener on April 2.
In other Division IV action, 12-10 Patrick Henry will look to pick up a second win this season against rival Leipsic (15-7) in a matchup of the top two seeds in the Hamler District. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 13-2 on April 29 and will meet again on Tuesday in district action as the two games at Garrold Parratt Field were moved up a day due to possible inclement weather on Wednesday and Thursday.
PH took its lumps when the calendar hit May with a stretch of six losses in seven games before defeating Paulding in its regular season finale and battling past McComb 6-5 in a sectional final on its home diamond. Sophomore infielder Nash Meyer earned first team all-NWOAL accolades this season while juniors Aiden Behrman and Logan Hudson were second teamers in the Patriots’ 4-3 league finish that tied with three other teams for third best in the NWOAL. Behrman struck out seven in six innings of work in the win over Leipsic during the regular season as PH staked out a 7-1 lead through two innings. Behrman and junior Drew Rosengarten each had three hits in the win.
The Leipsic-Patrick Henry winner will face a foe from Putnam County regardless of outcome as 15-8 Miller City will take on 16-10 Kalida in a tussle between the No. 3 and 4 seeds in the district, respectively. That district final will have a 5 p.m. first pitch on Friday.
MC took the regular-season tilt in Putnam County League play with a 4-1 win at home on April 12. Miller City earned a 17-0 win over Fort Jennings in a sectional final on Thursday, capping off a tricky stretch of games in May that saw the Wildcats put up a dozen runs against Ayersville and Paulding and defeat Lima Central Catholic 2-0 while also falling narrowly to Tinora 4-3 and falling 9-1 to Wayne Trace.
Meanwhile, Kalida enters the district riding high with four straight wins, including a 9-5 win at D-IV No. 3 Lincolnview on May 16 and an 8-0 blanking of Holgate in the sectional finals with Carson Klausing and Justin Siebeneck combining to fan eight Tigers and allow six hits in a shutout win.
