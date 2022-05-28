ARCHBOLD — Though perhaps not the textbook definition of a perfect win on the baseball diamond, Saturday’s Division II district championship game was as close to by-the-book as it gets for Defiance.
The bottom half of the batting order came through in a sixth-inning rally for the No. 1 Bulldogs as Defiance broke through with three runs to claim a 4-2 comeback win over rival Napoleon and reach regionals for the first time since 2016.
“That’s why they call it a team,” said DHS coach Tom Held, who has led the program to the regional level 13 times. “They’ve known since day one we’ve had 13 starters, 13 guys that could play.”
The Bulldogs will face either Tiffin Columbian or Celina/Wapakoneta in a Division II regional semifinal on Thursday June 2 at Carter Park in Bowling Green at 2 p.m.
To get there, the Bulldogs battled back from early adversity as Napoleon plated a pair of runs in the second inning thanks to a leadoff single from sophomore Lucas Gerken, who was driven home two batters later on a double to center field by Luke Hardy. Hardy then came around to score from third when a two-out pickoff throw to second base went to center field and put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Defiance answered back in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single off the bat of eight-hole hitter Wade Liffick to halve the lead but with runners at first and second, the Bulldogs were held to just the one run.
For the next three innings, hurlers Bradyn Shaw of Defiance and Tanner Rubinstein of Napoleon dueled with three straight goose-eggs put up on the Memorial Park scoreboard. Defiance drew a pair of walks in the fourth inning but was unable to advance the runners while leading base stealer Jacob Howard was wiped out at second base in the fifth.
In the sixth inning, however, Defiance finally had its chance to break through and the top-ranked team in Division II did so, spurred by a leadoff single from junior Tyler Frederick, who beat out an infield single to reach. After a pop-out bunt attempt and Frederick’s steal of second, junior Aidan Kiessling came through with a base knock and as Frederick rounded third and slowed on a late stop sign from the coaching box, the play at home was bobbled, allowing the DHS outfielder to score and tie the game.
On the next at-bat, Rubinstein’s pickoff throw to third was mishandled and Kiessling sprinted home for a go-ahead run. Senior Kam Brown grounded to second and was able to reach via error, keeping the Bulldogs’ run alive with two outs.
“Coach Held always says we’ve got to put the pressure on them,” said Kiessling. “I was down in the count, I got a curveball and luckily I stuck the bat out there and got a hit … We stayed positive the whole time, we knew we had it and we just kept competing to break through one time and we did it.”
“That’s tournament baseball and you have to play at a very, very high level,” said Napoleon coach Jason Holubik of the heartbreaking loss that saw his Wildcats finish with four errors and just one hit in the final five innings. “You’re playing against the No. 1 team in the state and in a very pressure situation. We had great effort there … that’s baseball, the margin of error is very thin and you just tip your cap to them.”
On the second pitch of his at-bat, Liffick came through again, blasting a Rubinstein pitch to deep center field for an RBI triple and a key insurance run.
“He had four RBIs the entire season coming into this weekend and then he has six in the districts,” said Held of the district breakout for the senior first baseman, following a two-hit, four-RBI effort against Ottawa-Glandorf in the district semifinals Friday. “Wade comes to work every day, he’s a great teammate, he’s a coach’s dream and we couldn’t be happier for a guy to have the success he had this weekend.”
Just as he had for 14 of the previous 15 at-bats, Shaw came through in the top of the seventh on the mound to cap off a 94-pitch complete game, striking out the last two batters he faced in a 1-2-3 frame.
Shaw finished with four hits allowed, 11 strikeouts and no walks in the gem for the Bulldogs, improving to 7-0 on the year.
For Defiance, the 28th win of the year ties the 2022 Bulldogs with the 2015 state championship team and the 2007 regional semifinalists for the third-most single-season wins in program history (2013 31-1, 205 and 2012 30-2, 2010 and 2016 29-2).
The six-year drought, including the 2020 canceled season, was the longest span between district titles in Held’s tenure (1999-present) and the second-longest in program history (1951-1991).
“We had these guys do the banner walk, looking through the banners and talking about each team and these guys knew everything about the ‘13, ‘15 and ‘16 teams,” said Held. “They were all eight, nine years old and it’s been in their heads and couldn’t wait to get to high school. I’d say they’ve still got a long way to go but they got us back to the regional, something that hasn’t happened in a while.”
For Napoleon, the setback marked not only the final game for seniors Kaleb Woods, Dylan Musshel, Angelo Gonzalez, Landon Eberle and Tanner Rubinstein, but also for Holubik, who will be moving out of the district in the near future for family reasons. His resignation was accepted by the Napoleon Board of Education Wednesday, effective at season’s end.
“It’s gratifying,” said the Napoleon skipper of his tenure with the Wildcats, including a 16-13 mark this season and 59 wins in his seven seasons with the program. “When I got here, I realized right away this is a tough league, a tough area for baseball so I wanted us to be respected. I wanted teams to respect us and know we had a good program. This year, everything started to click, the JV team finished 19-5 this year and you want to leave it better than what you found it and I feel that way.”
Napoleon 020 000 0 - 2 4 4
Defiance 010 003 x - 4 5 1
Records: Defiance 28-2, Napoleon 16-13.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (6 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Luke Hardy double. (Defiance) - Wade Liffick single, triple, 2 RBIs.
