ARCHBOLD — Defiance and Napoleon’s rivalry will continue in the Division II baseball district final on Saturday as both squads came out on top in their respective district semifinal matchups at Archbold on Friday.
Defiance (27-2) Western Buckeye League rival Ottawa-Glandorf (15-7) in the first contest 16-1 after a 12-run fourth inning blew the game open and gave the Bulldogs a five inning run rule victory.
That 12-run fourth could have easily been a two-run fourth, as after two strikeouts with bases loaded, Kameron Brown beat out a slow roller to first, which scored two as Gavino Gomez came around from second, and chaos ensued.
The next batter, Christian Commisso, walked to load the bases and Wade Liffick brought all three runners in on a triple that just got over the head of the center fielder.
Jacob Howard was hit by a pitch, David Jiminez singled in Liffick, Gomez walked, Howard scored on a passed ball, Bradyn Shaw walked and then Aidan Kiessling slammed a double to right-center for the second two-out, three-RBI hit of the inning.
“We strikeout twice with the bases loaded and then score 10 with two outs, that’s just stupid. It happens once every three or four years to somebody and I’m just glad it wasn’t us.”
Neither team made much solid contact the entire game leading up to that fateful inning. Jayden Jerger started for Defiance and went all five innings giving up just two hits, one run and striking out eight.
“Jayden did not have his good fastball today, for some reason when he is at school he loses a little bit of velocity but he can get all three pitches across and in high school, when you can throw your changeup and breaking ball for a strike, you don’t have to throw 90,” Held said.
One of the two hits came on the first batter of the game, as Carter Schimmoeller roped a liner to left and that was followed by a Nate Maag walk. Jerger struck out Landen Jordan for the second out of the inning and after runners moved to second and third, Jerger struck out Kaleb Yoder to end the inning.
“He made a big pitch in that first inning,” Held said. “If they guy gets the hit there and we are down 2-0, it would be a whole different ball game.
Defiance went down in order in their half but so did O-G to start the second, as Jerger started to settle in, striking out two more to give him four through two innings.
Defiance started the scoring in their half of the second as Braydn Shaw led off with one of his two singles on the day and Aidan Kiessling laid down a bunt that Ottawa-Glandorf pitcher Carter Duling couldn’t field cleanly, giving Kiessling a bunt single. Jerger struck out but Mark Butler walked, Christian Commisso brought in Shaw on a sacrifice fly and Liffick turned an eight-pitch at-bat into an RBI-single, his first of four RBIs on the day.
Ottawa-Glandorf cut the lead in half the next inning with an RBI double from Maag after Schimmoeller reached for the second time, this time via walk. But Defiance continued to add to their lead with an RBI single from Shaw, followed by a single from Kiessling, who eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.
Jerger set down the Titans in order and then came the 12-run inning which was started by a walk, error, hit-by-pitch and two wild-pitches that plated a run each.
With the win Defiance will play in the district final on Saturday after Napoleon defeated Van Wert 3-1 in the second semifinal of the day at Archbold.
It was a masterpiece on the mound for Blake Wolf as the junior and first-team All-NLL selection controlled the pace of the game the entire way, giving up only one run (not earned), four hits and striking out three in a complete game victory.
The one run came in the fifth inning that saw back-to-back one-out errors and back-to-back two out walks that scored a runner. With bases loaded, two outs and still just leading 2-1 in the game, Wolf did not shy away from the moment, getting a groundout to first in which Tanner Rubenstein made a nice backhanded stab before beating the runner to the base to end the inning.
“Blake has had that mentality that he wants the ball in his hands all season and that was no different tonight. I’m just so proud of him because he has put in a lot of hard work this season,” Napoleon head coach Jason Holubik said.
The Wildcats had that two run cushion because of a good first inning that saw freshman Trey Rubenstein lead off the frame with a double and after Van Wert hurler Luke Wessell set the next two batters down, Lucas Gerken plated Rubenstein on a two-out single and Tanner Rubenstein plated Gerken with a two out triple.
“Getting those two runs early was important because Van Wert is a good team and you don’t want to play from behind against them,” Holubik said.
But after getting those two first inning runs, neither team could string together enough hits to do any damage. Devin Dietrich doubled with two outs for Napoleon in the second, and then there wouldn’t be another hit until Angelo Gonzalez led off the fifth with a single and then was scored by a Trey Rubenstein RBI-single.
It was the second big hit of the game for Rubenstein, a freshman who played the first two games of the season on JV.
“That shows you how great of a talent evaluator I am,” Holubik said of his decision to originally leave Rubenstein off the varsity roster. “But he is a part of the Rubenstein family, he’s never shy of the moment and I liked his at-bats today. He was very composed and patient at the plate, especially for a freshman.”
Wolf threw just eight pitches in the sixth inning and then in the seventh after surrendering a leadoff single to Damon McCraken, he got the final three outs on just four pitches.
With Defiance and Napoleon set to play in district finals on Saturday, it’s the second time the two schools have met in the playoffs with the Wildcats topping the Bulldogs in sectional finals back in 2019.
“If you need any motivation for that game tomorrow then you either must not be from Napoleon or you don’t like baseball,” Holubik said. “We know that they are a very good team, but if you think we are going to come in here and be intimidated you’ve got another thing coming.”
First pitch is set for noon at Archbold High School.
Ottawa-Glandorf 001 00 — 1 2 2
Defiance 022 (12)x — 16 9 0
Records: Defiance 27-2, O-G 15-7
Winning Pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Carter Duling (5 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Landen Jordan, Ty Buckland.
Leading Hitters: (OG) — Nate Maag double. (Defiance) — Wade Liffick triple, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw, 2 singles, 3 runs; Jacob Howard 2 runs; David Jiminez 3 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 runs; Kameron Brown 2 RBIs.
Van Wert 000 010 0 — 1 4 3
Napoleon 200 010 x — 3 7 2
Records: Napoleon 16-11, Van Wert 14-9
Winning Pitcher: Blake Wolf (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Luke Wessell (6 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — Trey Rubenstein double, single; Lucas Gerken double, single; Tanner Rubenstein triple; Devin Dietrich double.
