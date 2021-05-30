ARCHBOLD - Four runs by Toledo Central Catholic before Defiance had a chance in its Division II district final put the Bulldogs in a hole. Four runs by the Irish in the seventh gave them the win.
Despite being shut down by Bradyn Shaw in the middle innings, the Irish did enough in the first and last frames to score an 8-5 win at Archbold’s Memorial Park.
“There were a couple plays in the seventh that we make and we just didn’t make them,” said Defiance coach Tom Held after the game. “There was a couple of walks, and the free bases just kill you.”
With the game tied at four, the Irish had the first chance to take the lead in the seventh. Jace Sanchez opened the inning with a single, then was bunted to second. A walk to Wilson Stepora and Owen Kitz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. It brought up Trey Gray, who singled to left to plate the first run of the inning.
The hit parade continued when Cody Markus blooped a single that the wind helped get into the centerfield grass. Defiance pitcher Brayden Shaw fired back with a strikeout for the second out of the inning, but he reached his pitch count and was replaced on the mound by David Jimenez.
“He ran out of pitches,” Held said on attempting to close out the game with Shaw. “That was his pitch count. That was the end of his day.”
Brayden Tressler, who was a tough out for most of the district tournament, greeted the new hurler with the big hit of the inning, a two-run single.
“He wasn’t a guy that was really on our radar,” admitted the Defiance skipper on Tressler. “The ball wasn’t carrying to left. He must of hit it on the screws.”
Before the final at-bat of the inning could be finished,Tressler tried to get hung up between first and second long enough to have the runner at third score. However, the Defiance defense came up with the correct play, and got the runner out heading home.
Now down by four runs, Defiance put something together with two out in the bottom of the inning. Jacob Howard, who collected three of the eight Bulldog hits in the game, opened the frame with a single. He stole second and was still there after a strikeout and flyout.
Camden Roth was up next, and he kept the inning alive with a slicer to left that tailed away from every Central defender, and ended up going for a double. Howard raced around from second and scored on the play. Jimenez followed with a single, bringing the tying run to the plate.
“Anything can happen,” the DHS coach said of his teams final chance at the plate. “I’ve seen crazier things happen. I guarantee they (Central) were still a little nervous over there.”
From there, the Irish were able to snuff out the rally and won to advance to the regional.
Central took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first after scoring four unearned runs. Back-to-back walks issued by Shaw opened the game, but a fouled popped-up bunt and a strikeout appeared to get the Bulldogs out of trouble. A hit batter loaded the bases, before an error and two singles led to four runs.
“I told the guys you can’t worry about it,” said Held. “Just go out and play the game like its zip-zip. Go out there and move runners, get a guy on, get a run in. Next thing you know, we tie it up.”
Defiance answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Howard reached on an error, then swiped second. He moved to third on a bunt and scored when Shaw hit a ground ball to the right side.
With the bases empty and two out, Defiance went to work again. Roth walked and swiped second and scored on a single by Jimenez.
“We were able to run,” Held said about his team on the bases. “We had our chances.”
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 4-3 in the third when Drew Kellermyer walked and eventually scored on a ground ball by Jack Mortier. Howard’s single in the fourth scored Dan Hoffman tied the game.
In between the second and sixth frames, Shaw was in control. He did not allow a hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.
“He really settled in,” Held said of his starting pitcher. “He’s only a sophomore.”
The Bulldogs ended the season at 23-7 and co-champions of the WBL. They played in the district for the first time since 2017.
“It’s a successful season, there is no doubt about it,” admitted Held. “We’re proud of these guys. It’s been one of the better seasons in a couple of years. Still, there is nothing to celebrate about, The expectations are to get further.”
Toledo CC 400 000 4 - 8 6 1
Defiance 210 100 1 - 5 8 1
Records: Toledo CC 14-8, Defiance 23-7.
Winning pitcher: Wilson Stopera (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5.1 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 4 earned, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts). Other: David Jimenez.
Leading hitters: (Toledo CC) - Jace Sanchez 2 singles, RBI; Brayden Tressler single, 2 RBIs; Trey Gray single, RBI; Cody Markus single, RBI. (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 3 singles, RBI; Camden Roth double, RBI; Jack Mortier RBI; Bradyn Shaw RBI.
