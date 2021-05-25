With one step of the postseason journey complete, the final full week of May will see the area’s baseball teams continue the road to Akron’s Canal Park at the district level throughout the week.
Division II, III and IV squads will compete in semifinal action on Wednesday and Thursday before D-IV crowns its district champs Friday and the other two divisions on Saturday afternoon.
Division II
Memorial Park in Archbold will welcome in a quartet of battle-tested and familiar squads in Division II action on Thursday afternoon as Western Buckeye League champion Defiance will battle Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Wauseon in a 4 p.m. semifinal before Ottawa-Glandorf and Toledo Central Catholic tussle at 6 p.m.
The opener at Archbold is a rematch of a game that kicked off both teams’ 2021 campaigns as Defiance (22-6) rallied with six runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off the Indians in Wauseon, 7-3. Though BGSU commit and all-NWOAL first-teamer Connar Penrod pitched five scoreless innings in the contest and will start for the 19-6 Indians on Thursday, having seen the standout is one of the few advantages for the No. 5 Bulldogs in the tournament matchup.
“It’s been a long time (since we played), both teams are playing different,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “We were fortunate to see Penrod for five innings when we played them, so that gives us a bit of an advantage but he’s one of the best in northwest Ohio so we’ll have our work cut out for us at the plate.”
The Bulldogs dispatched Rossford 7-3 for the program’s first district berth since 2017 after the season was cancelled in 2020 and Defiance was ousted in sectionals by Napoleon and Maumee the two years prior.
“It was good to get back to districts, this year’s sophomores were in junior high the last time we made it so the sting isn’t as fresh to them as it is to the coaching staff,” added Held. “With Jayden (Jerger) on the hill, the key’s going to be to get ahead of hitters, mix up pitches like any other game and challenge hitters. We want to make teams put it in play, the strategy in tournament’s really no different.”
Jerger, a junior hurler for Defiance, leads the team with a 9-0 record and 78 strikeouts in 61 innings with three shutouts to his credit. With leadoff hitter Jacob Howard (Jr., .413, 38 hits, 12 RBIs, 24 steals), sophomores Bradyn Shaw (.360, 23 RBIs, 13 steals) and David Jimenez (.306, 22 hits, three triples, 14 RBIs, 13 steals) and senior Camden Roth (.330, 29 hits, one home run, 17 RBIs) leading the lineup and an aggressive attack on the basepaths (122 steals as a team), the Bulldogs will look to put pressure on the Indians from the get-go.
The late contest will see either 17-11 Ottawa-Glandorf or 12-7 Toledo Central Catholic in a Saturday noon district championship in Archbold. Defiance beat O-G 2-0 to clinch at least a share of the WBL title during the season and did not face TCC while Wauseon topped the Titans 5-4 on April 17 and lost to Central Catholic 14-4 on March 30.
Division III
Defiance High School’s facility has seen plenty of favorites compete on the turf in its young history but the D-III district field will bring in four squads already familiar with playing the role of underdog.
Fourth-seeded Archbold (18-11) is the highest remaining seed in the 14-team field after the Bluestreaks shutout third-seeded Lake in a sectional final via a two-hit shutout by NWOAL Player of the Year DJ Newman.
Joining the Bluestreaks are seven-seed Paulding, eight-seed Otsego and ninth-seeded Fairview as the competitive field winnowed away some early contenders.
Archbold played up to its nickname during the season with a 7-1 start, a stretch of three losses in four games, a six-game win streak, six losses in seven games and three straight wins entering the district field.
Facing the Streaks is perhaps the hottest team in the area in the 16-10 Fairview Apaches. Veteran coach Andy Singer’s squad have won nine straight and 11 of their last 12, perhaps none more cathartic than a 6-3 win at top-seeded Tinora in the sectional finals to avenge a regular-season loss to the No. 8 Rams.
“We started off 5-9 to begin with and now we’re (11-1 the last 12),and it was probably going back to that Wayne Trace game (1-0 Fairview win on May 8),” explained Singer, who eanred his 300th career win Monday in a tourney tune-up with Kalida. “We didn’t have a good offensive day but something clicked and said, look we can play defense because that was what got us in those first 14 games. When we’re making errors, the pitchers put more pressure on themselves but right now things are going better and our pitchers are doing a great job.”
Meanwhile, perennial district contenders like Fairview and Archbold are joined by a newcomer on the district scene in the Paulding Panthers. 20-6 on the year, the Panthers recorded the most wins in nearly 50 years this season as NWC runner-up in their final year in the conference as the program makes its first district appearance since 2008.
The Panthers prevailed with a three-run seventh inning to rally from a 5-2 deficit in a Friday sectional final at Evergreen before pulling away in the eighth inning to down the Vikings, following an 8-3 win over Liberty-Benton in the sectional semifinals.
“The pitching was the difference,” said Paulding coach Ben Barton of the upsets dotting the field in the district. “Everybody had a really solid No. 1 and a pretty good or really good No. 2. Any one of those teams could’ve won, and we could have lost just as easily.
“It’s the toughest district I’ve seen since I started helping coach here … Whoever comes out of here’s going to earn it, that’s for sure.”
Paulding’s opponent will be Otsego (18-11). The Knights reached districts in 2019 before falling 6-5 to Archbold but sent out some shockwaves Friday by upending second-seeded Ottawa Hills 3-1 in the sectional finals.
Led by 6-6 junior southpaw Joseph Dzierwa and junior Connor Smith, who tied the school’s single-season win record with his 7-0 mark this year, the Knights will be a tough test for a hard-hitting Paulding squad led by dual threat pitcher-catcher Hunter Kauser (.488, 30 runs, 14 doubles, 15 steals, 7-1, 79 strikeouts, 1.21 ERA).
“We’re going to keep the same approach,” explained Barton. “We want to go out and throw strikes, play good defense and put the ball in play. We quit striking out as much early on this year, guys have bought in on the mindset of putting the ball in play and making the other team make some plays.”
The winner of Thursday’s district semifinals at 4 and 6 p.m. will meet Saturday at noon at Defiance.
Division IV
A pair of NWOAL ballparks will welcome in district squads in Division IV on Wednesday and Friday as Bryan’s Sumpter Field and Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field hosting district action.
At Bryan, defending D-IV regional champion Antwerp (16-5, No. 13 OHSBCA) returns to Bryan hoping to have shaken off a late-season swoon with a 5 p.m. tilt with North Central on Wednesday before No. 14 Ayersville and No. 20 Montpelier get things going at 7 p.m. in the other district semifinal.
The opener marks a rematch from a May 3 meeting between the two squads in Antwerp that saw the Archers club a pair of home runs via Hunter Sproles and Chase Clark in a 10-1 victory.
Antwerp started the season 11-1 before losing three straight to Lincolnview, Tinora and Wayne Trace. The Archers have bounced back in recent weeks with five wins in their last six outings, including a pair of wins over Edon and the latter marking a 6-1 victory in sectional championship action.
Meanwhile, North Central (13-10) makes its first district appearance in eight years thanks to a 7-3 win over Pettisville in its sectional final effort. The Eagles finished 9-3 in Buckeye Border Conference competition, three games behind league champion Montpelier in the standings.
The Locos (19-5) will get a chance of their own to shake off some district demons and hope for some redemption after a lost 2020 season and an 11-1 setback against Antwerp in the 2019 Bryan District final.
Led by standout pitchers Blake Altaffer (9-1, 56 innings, 119 strikeouts, 0.38 ERA) and Collin Crisenbery (5-0, 42 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA, 38 innings), Montpelier brings plenty of mound magic to combat some talented arms from Ayersville.
Caden Craft will toe the rubber in a duel against Altaffer with the Pilot pitcher entering with a 7-1 record, 63 strikeouts and a 1.44 ERA in 48.2 innings of work.
“We’ve been playing well, even getting into that lull at the end of the year,” said Ayersville skipper Alan Maag. “(Edgerton) gave us everything they had and our kids responded will. I feel like that proves that as we move into the district, it shows our kids that if we can come to play and play hard, we can be a tough out.”
The two squads met during the regular season but rain halted the matchup in the third inning with the Pilots ahead 5-1. Altaffer did not pitch against the Pilots but has plenty of their attention for Wednesday’s tournament tussle.
“He’s one of the best arms in the area but we’re going to go out and do what we do,” said Maag. “We’re going to have to play well, they’re a really good team that’s really well-coached.”
Rounding out the field is the Patrick Henry District with three Putnam County League squads and Wayne Trace rounding out the field.
For Wayne Trace, the trip to districts is the second in the last three seasons played as the Raiders reached the district finals in 2018 before falling to eventual state runner-up Hicksville.
The opponent for the 17-7 Raiders in the district round is perennial tournament stalwart Kalida (17-9, No. 18 OHSBCA), whose rugged schedule has seen the Wildcats drop contests to talented WBL teams like Van Wert, O-G and Elida along with state powers Lincolnview and Coldwater.
“We did scrimmage Kalida before the season so … they’ll look different than what we saw but we’ll look different than what they saw,” said Wayne Trace coach Ryne Jerome. “(Kalida) coach (Chad) Ehrnsberger is one of the better coaches in the area and we know every PCL team hits the ball well. Kalida’ll jump on the fastball, they’re going to play tough defense and make us earn everything.”
With depth in the lineup (four hitters .300 or better, six with 15 or more hits) and rotation (Cooper Wenzlick 5-1, Allen Minck 4-2), the Raiders hope to keep the train rolling.
“Judging by some of our common opponents and a lot of similar scores, I think it’s going to be a good ballgame,” said Jerome. “My guess is it could come down to the wire, there’s going to be a lot of hits and could come down to who makes the most plays or who makes the most crucial mistake.”
The winner of Wednesday’s 2 p.m. semifinal between the Raiders and Wildcats will battle the winner of a 5 p.m. semifinal between Miller City and Leipsic in a 5 p.m. district final at PH on Friday.
Miller City (20-5, No. 28 D-IV OHSBCA) and 10th-ranked Leipsic (22-6) each earned shares of the Putnam County League title with one PCL setback each as MC took a 4-1 win over the Vikings during the regular season on April 27.
Miller City knocked off McComb for the second time this season with a 15-0 sectional final victory while Leipsic blanked Holgate 8-0.
