BRYAN — The teams took different routes, but the end result was the same for Antwerp and Montpelier as they each picked up wins in Division IV district semifinals Wednesday at Sumpter Field.
For the Archers, they hung on for a 4-3 win over North Central in the opening semifinal. After the Eagles tied the game in the top of the fifth, the Archers took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Luke Krouse tripled in a run, then he scored when Hunter Sproles singled to center.
Zach Hayes came around on a throwing error in the sixth after he singled to make the final 4-3.
“I don’t like them this close, that’s for sure,” joked Antwerp coach Zac Feasby of the thrilling win. “It was just a battle, back and forth, we made plays they made plays. We just came up with more hits in clutch situations.
We’re excited to get back to the district finals but we can’t underestimate anyone. Looking forward, we have to play a better game Friday than we did today.”
Austin Lichty went the distance, striking out nine on the bump for the Archers while coming up with a key defensive play in the final frame, knocking down a line drive to save a run. Sproles finished with a pair of base knocks and three RBIs on the night.
“You have to have some luck too and if it’s throwing your glove up on a line drive and knocking something down, you have to get lucky to win games too,” added Feasby, whose Archers will face Montpelier in the district finals for the second straight season. “You can coach everything right and players make all the plays but sometimes you’ve got to get lucky too, that’s just part of the game.”
In the nightcap. Montpelier tallied four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, then used some hustle from Gavin Wurm in the 1th to win.
Wurm legged out a two-out double in the 11th, then scurried the 90 feet between each of the next two bases when the ball skipped away in the dirt from the Ayersville catcher.
The final advancement sent the Locos into a frenzy, as they advanced into Friday’s district final.
"Gavin Wurm gets a big hit, then stretches it out to a double," said Montpelier coach Toby Hutchinson. "It's hustle, pure hustle. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Ayersville had chances in the extra innings to win. The Pilot left the bases loaded in the 10th, plus had a runner doubled off second in the 11th after a liner to center for an inning-ending double play.
The Pilots left 14 runners on base in the contest.
"You can look back on a game like this and there is all kinds of things like that about the game," said Ayersville coach Alan Maag. "What it really comes down to is execution. It's uncharacteristic of us, but it happens."
In other Division IV district baseball action at Garrold Parratt Field in Hamler, rain early in the day Wednesday caused district semifinals to be postponed until Thursday afternoon.
The first semifinal between Kalida (17-9) and Wayne Trace (17-7) will be played at 2 p.m. with Miller City (20-5) and Leipsic (22-6) facing off at 4:30 p.m. The district final is still set for Friday at 5 p.m. in Hamler.
North Central 100 011 0 — 3 4 1
Antwerp 200 020 x — 4 8 1
Records: Antwerp 17-5, North Central 14-11.
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zach Hayes (6 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Zach Hayes single, double. (Antwerp) — Hunter Sproles 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 singles; Luke Krouse triple.
Ayersville 001 123 000 00 — 7 12 2
Montpelier 201 000 400 01 — 8 6 3
Records: Montpelier 20-5, Ayersville 16-12.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5.2 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Collin Crisenbery.
Losing pitcher: Blake Eiden (3.2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Caden Craft.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Zac Moss 4 singles, 4 RBIs; Luke Delano 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Caden Craft 2 singles; Abe Delano double, 2 runs; Weston McGuire double, 2 runs. (Montpelier) — Collin Crisenbery 3 singles, 2 runs; Gavin Wurm double, 2 runs.
