BRYAN — Long after the final out of the Division IV district final baseball contest between Paulding County rivals Wayne Trace and Antwerp was recorded, the popular tune "We are the Champions" could be heard ringing out.
But it wasn't Queen's rendition of the song, it was the Antwerp baseball team's, and all those walking outside of their bus were the audience as the Archers topped the Raiders 6-2 on Saturday for their third-straight district title.
It took another complete-game gem on the mound for Bowling Green State University commit Luke Krouse and their third comeback win of this postseason, but the Archers were able to get it done, avenging their 13-4 loss earlier in the season to Wayne Trace.
"It means more when you can beat your rival and then even more when it's in a district final," Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby said of the win. "We've been playing behind since the sectional finals ... it shows a lot of character from my players, never wavering when they get down."
"This hasn't happened at Antwerp in a long time, three consecutive years like this, it may never happen again," Krouse said. "My freshman year we had kids that came out, wanting to play so just to do this my senior year and to do it for all the guys that came out to play for Antwerp, it means a lot."
Krouse wasn't the only lefty starting on the mound in the game as sophmore Tyler Davis got the ball for the Raiders. Davis was the winning pitcher in the win against Antwerp earlier in the season.
After Davis stranded Parker Moore at first in the opening inning, Wayne Trace immediately jumped out in front with a leadoff single from Tucker Antoine, an intentional walk of Cooper Wenzlick and a two RBI-double from Kyle Forrer.
"I was a little aggressive with the fastball early and they were ready for it," Krouse said. "But I knew I just needed to keep competing and have fun, not many kids can say they pitched in a district finals, especially three times in a row."
Neither team got a hit again until Kyle Forrer led off the bottom of the fourth with a single but despite no hits, Antwerp still managed to halve the score in the third.
Eli Reinhart reached on a dropped third strike to start the inning and then after a Reid Lichty walk, a Chase Clark sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk of Luke Krouse to load the bases, Parker Moore brought in Reinhart on a sacrifice fly.
After four innings of one-hit ball, Wayne Trace head coach Ryne Jerome made the decision to pull Davis in favor of sophomore Wenzlick in the fifth inning.
"They had the nine spot coming up and I just didn't like what I was seeing out of Tyler, he was battling and giving it everything he had, he just wasn't as sharp as he typically is," Jerome said. "I thought our best chance to put up a zero was to go with Cooper."
Wenzlick got through the fifth, stranding Reid Lichty on first after he led off the inning with a single, and then went to Kyle Forrer in the sixth who had been pitching the last two inning in high-pressure situations all season.
The sixth, however, is when Antwerp went in front for good as Moore led off with his second single of the game and then after Hunter Sproles moved him over with a sacrifice bunt, Ethan Lichty brought him in with a line shot into left that tied the game at two.
Aiden Lichty followed the game-tying hit with a walk and then after a Carson Altimus strikeout to get the second out of the inning, Eli Reinhart singled to left to bring in pinch runner Mason Steel to get the lead. Reid Lichty added on with a two-RBI double to stretch the lead to 5-2.
"I felt very confident going to Kyle Forrer for six outs because that is something that he's done for us before," Jerome said. "Obviously he didn't have very good stuff today and Antwerp made us pay, they put some really good at-bats together."
Reinhart and Lichty are the eight and nine hitters in the Antwerp lineup, and this is not the first time the two have come through in a big spot for the Archers this postseason.
"If we go back to the sectional final, when we came back to beat Hicksville, it was the bottom of our lineup doing that," Feasby said. "The bottom of our lineup producing is what it takes to win these types of games, because when only the top of the lineup is on, it's hard to string together hits."
A three-run lead is all that Krouse needed to get his Archers to regionals for the the third time in his high school career as after giving up a two-spot in the first inning, the senior was cruising the the Raiders lineup.
He hit a bump in the road in the sixth though as Wayne Trace loaded the bases with just one out, but Krouse gutted through through the inning striking out the last two hitters and letting his emotions fly coming off the mound.
Coming into the seventh, Krouse had already thrown 102 pitches, but there was no question who Feasby was going to. He threw 22 more in the seventh after letting the first two Raiders on but finished with his ninth strikeout of the game, and a sword sheathing celebration before being mobbed by his teammates on the mound.
Krouse finished with his third complete game championship win of the season, the first against Fairview for the Green Meadows Conference title and the second against Hicksville in sectional finals. He gave up seven hits, two runs, struck out nine and walked three.
"He's a competitor, a leader, he treats the game the same all the time. He doesn't let getting down affect him and that rubs off on other guys," Feasby said of Krouse. "When he responds the way he does, it trickles down to the other guys and it affects their play."
With the loss, Wayne Trace finishes their most successful season in more than two decades as they finish 22-4 and with their first Green Meadows Conference title since 1986.
"I'm very proud of our growth this year. As much experience as we had back, we were still a young team," Jerome said. "This one is going to hurt them for a long time but when I look back at this team I'll remember that I had a blast with them and we had fun. It's a great group of kids and that is what's most important."
Antwerp moves on to play Plymouth in regional semifinals at Patrick Henry on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Antwerp 001 004 1 - 6 7
Wayne Trace 200 000 0 - 2 7 0
Records: Antwerp 17-5, Wayne Trace 22-4
Winning Pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Kyle Forrer (0.2 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Tyler Davis, Cooper Wenzlick, Breven Anderson.
Leading Hitters: (Antwerp) - Reid Lichty double, single, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 singles; Eli Reinhart 2 runs. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Forrer double, single, 2 RBIs; Tucker Anntoine 2 singles.
