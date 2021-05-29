A pair of area squads made returns to regionals in Saturday baseball action after long tournament runs in 2019 while Leipsic stifled Putnam County League rivals Kalida 5-1 in a D-IV district final at Patrick Henry.
In Division IV action at Bryan that was postponed by rainy weather Friday, Antwerp defeated Montpelier for the second consecutive year in the district finals at Sumpter Field, clinching a spot in the D-IV Hamler Regional.
Junior pitcher Luke Krouse took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before a two-out double by Gavin Wurm broke it up. The Archer southpaw finished with 10 strikeouts and three hits allowed while walking four as the Blue and White set up a date with Lincolnview in a 5 p.m. D-IV regional semifinal at Patrick Henry on Thursday.
“Krouse quote,” said Krouse of the return to regionals. “Krouse quote.”
A second-frame uprising made the difference as Hunter Sproles and Carson Altimus sngled to lead off the inning. A sacrifice bunt advanced the runners and an RBI groundout, a two-run single by Jason Geyer and a passed ball that scored Geyer put Antwerp 4-0 through two frames.
The Archers added a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Parker Moore. In the fifth, Wurm’s double was followed by a walk to Collin Crisenbery and a bunt from Tylor Yahraus nearly loaded the bases, but the bang-bang play at first went the Archers’ way and was called out to end the frame.
Montpelier started a comeback effort in the seventh with a leadoff base hit but A Santos was picked off at first after attempting to go for a double. Wurm and Crisenbery reached and Wurm scored on a grounder that was misplayed in the Archer infield.
With two outs, however, Krouse fired a pitch past Jaxon Richmond for a called strike three and the Archers stayed alive in the postseason.
Austin Lichty doubled in the win for Antwerp.
In Division III action at Archbold, freshman Jayden Seiler belied his youth for the Bluestreaks in a 6-1 win over Otsego at Defiance High School.
The Archbold hurler held the Knights to just three base hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game victory as Archbold advanced to the regional tournament for the fourth straight year.
The Bluestreaks will match up with Shelby District champion Milan Edison in a Division III regional semifinal at Elida on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Otsego got its lone run in the first inning of the district final as Noah Dzierwa led off with a single and came around to score on a steal of home. DJ Newman answered for Archbold, however, following a complete-game win on the mound in the district semifinals with a booming solo home run to left field to knot things up.
Back-to-back singles and an error with two outs in the second inning put the Streaks up 2-1 and Archbold slammed the door shut in the third with RBI doubles from Newman and Jaybe Burkle and a run-scoring hit from Caleb Hogrefe. Newman finished a triple short of the cycle with a pair of RBIs in the win for Archbold.
Division IV District Finals
At Bryan
Montpelier 000 000 1 - 1 3 1
Antwerp 040 100 x - 5 6 4
Records: Antwerp 18-5, Montpelier 20-7.
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Gavin Wurm double. (Antwerp) - Austin Lichty double; Jason Geyer 2 RBIs.
At Patrick Henry
Leipsic 110 012 x - 5 8 0
Kalida 000 001 0 - 1 4 0
Records: Leipsic 24-6, Kalida 18-10.
Winning pitcher: Trey Schroeder (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Losing pitcher: Nathan Schroeder (2 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Drew Buss.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Kaleb Gillespie single, double; Lorenzo Walther single, double; Trey Schroeder 2 runs. (Kalida) - Ryan Lucke 2 singles.
Division III District Finals
At Defiance
Otsego 100 000 0 - 1 3 3
Archbold 113 010 x - 6 10 2
Records: Archbold 20-11, Otsego 19-12.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Conner Smith (2+ innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Jared Crozier.
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Noah Dzierwa single, double. (Archbold) - DJ Newman single, double, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jaybe Burkle single, double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.