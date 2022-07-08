ARCHBOLD — Napoleon and Ottawa-Glandorf each opened the district two ACME tournament with sizeable victories, moving on to play each other today in the winners bracket final.
The Titans and Bluestreaks battled it out in the first game and after both teams logged a run in the first inning, O-G starter Theo Maag and a combination of Archbold starter Zach Short and reliever Cade Miller kept things scoreless after four.
But the Titans broke through in the fifth with a two-out RBI single and then broke the dam in the sixth with a 10-run inning, two coming off a double from Carter Duling.
That was enough for the Titans to walk out with a win and advance to the winners bracket finals where they will take on Napoleon after the Wildcats defeated Kalida by a comfortable score of 11-0.
Napoleon's Blake Wolf and Blake Buehrer combined to throw a two-hitter for the Wildcats in five innings. Napoleon's three runs in the second inning gave the starter Wolf a comfortable lead to work with.
Napoleon then scored another run in the fourth and seven in the fifth to obtain the run-rule victory.
Wolf led the way at the plate for Napoleon with a double and a single.
Kalida and Archbold will play in the first game at Archbold today at 5:30 p.m. The winner will advance to play the loser of today's second game between Napoleon and Ottawa-Glandorf. The loser will be knocked out of the tournament.
O-G 100 01(10) 0 - 12 10 1
Archbold 100 002 0 - 3 10 6
Records: Archbold 4-10.
Winning Pitcher: Theo Maag (4.1 innings, 7 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ty Buckland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.