ARCHBOLD — Napoleon’s Lucas Gerken threw a two-hit shutout to propel the Wildcats into the District 2 ACME final with a 13-0 win over Ottawa-Glandorf, and Archbold was eliminated from the tournament in a 7-1 loss to Kalida on Friday.
The first game between Kalida and Archbold saw the Wildcats take a 5-0 lead through two innings, and that was plenty enough to get the job done as Drew Buss threw a complete game in the win for Kalida.
Archbold scored a run in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Zach Short, but that was all they were able to get in the game.
Kalida now moves onto the losers bracket final where today at 1 p.m. they will play Ottawa-Glandorf which suffered a 13-0 loss in six innings to Napoleon in the winners bracket final on Friday.
The bats were alive for the Wildcats, but the pitching was sharp too as Gerken went the distance in the contest to help lift Napoleon to a win.
The game wasn’t really broken open until the fifth inning when Napoleon tacked on six runs to make it a 13-0 lead headed to the sixth inning.
Blaine Ford had four RBIs on two singles for the Wildcats. He also came across to score twice in the contest. Blake Buherer had two singles, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Napoleon now awaits the winner of the losers bracket final between Kalida and Ottawa-Glandorf in the district final. They will play in the second game today, and one more game will be played on Sunday if needed.
