PERRYSBURG — Liberty Center ACME baseball saw their season come to an end after another close loss to a Northern Lakes League giant on Thursday.
After taking a 1-0 lead over Springfield after three, Springfield scored one in the fourth and two in the third to take the lead which they never gave up ultimately defeating the Tigers 3-2.
Zac Weaver and Braden Like combined to throw the seven inning on the mound for Liberty Center. Weaver was tagged with the loss going 4.1 ones innings and giving up all three runs on just two hits, seven walks and six strikeouts.
The Tigers outhit the Blue Devils 5-2 as Carter Dickman and Tyler Ley each had two hits. Both had doubles as well. Will Fitzenreiter came across the plate to score both runs.
On Wedesday, faced against another Division I giant Perrysburg in their opening round district ACME baseball matchup Liberty Center fell 3-2
Perrysburg picked up a run in the first inning and then lengthened their lead to 2-0 after the top of the fifth. But Liberty Center fought back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, both on an RBI single from Carter Dickman to shorten to tied the game at two.
Perrysburg got a run on an RBI single in the top of the sixth to take back the lead but despite having bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and Dickman notching his second single of the game in the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers were not able put another dent in Perrysburg’s lead.
Dickman led the Tigers at the plate with two singles and two RBIs. Braden Like also had an two singles in the loss.
