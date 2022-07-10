BRYAN — Sometimes all it takes is fundamental defense and a few key hits to win a baseball game, and when Defiance and Bryan ACME baseball met in a district final on Sunday, that was exactly the case.
The Bulldogs came out on top 3-2 thanks to two key doubles by Christian Commisso, a complete game win by David Jiminez and a mix of dazzling as well as fundamental plays in the field.
The win sends Defiance to the ACME state tournament next week in St. Henry where they will look to win their second-straight state title.
“We are a great fundamental team. If you watch our defense play all year, they haven’t let us down at all,” Defiance ACME coach Doug Williamson said. “David did a great job pitching and we got some timely hits from Chrisitan Commisso.”
Unlike the rest of this district tournament for Defiance, where they had outscored Edgerton and Bryan in their first two games at Defiance by a combined 11-0, the Bulldogs had to sweat this one out.
With Jiminez in the midst of his seventh inning of work and over 90 pitches, Bryan had runners on second and third with one out in a 3-2 ballgame.
And with Bryan’s Cole Uran at the plate, the Golden Bears attempted a safety squeeze. Uran missed on the bunt attempt and Defiance catcher Cody Shaw threw behind the runner at third getting him in a rundown, and ultimately getting the second out.
In one pitch, Bryan went from having the go-ahead runner in scoring position with one out to being down to their final strike with just the tying run on third.
It only took one more pitch to put the Bulldogs into the state tournament and it was a strike three looking, painted on the outside corner by Jiminez.
The win wasn’t the prettiest one the Bulldogs have seen this season by any set of margins, but it is a win, and the biggest one of the summer season at that.
“I think we maybe left some runs out there and of course you are worried when they have the go-ahead run out there but defense-wise we played great and we just found a way to win,” Williamson said. “Now we’ve got to go down to state and show what we got down there.”
“It was a really good game, everybody played well, David pitched a phenomenal game, it couldn’t have been better. It was a great day to play baseball and we won so I’m happy,” Commisso said.
Jiminez went all seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits, seven strikeouts and two walks. Aydez Pelz for Bryan almost matched him as he went six innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits, two strikeouts and one walk.
But despite Jiminez’s great work on the mound, the game would have been tied at two in the seventh if not for a key insurance run by Commisso in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 3-1.
The first two batters went down for Defiance to start the inning and after Garret Rodenberger was hit with a pitch, Commisso stepped in and clubbed the first pitch he saw over the left fielder’s head, scoring Rodenberger from first.
Commisso also drove in the first two runs for Defiance in the second inning with a similar liner over the left fielder's head for a two-RBI double that scored Gavino Gomez, who singled with one out and Rodenberger, who reached on an error by the third baseman.
“I’ve been struggling for a while at the plate and I just went up there and said, this guy doesn’t throw the hardest so if I get a good one I’m just going to crush it,” Commisso said of his two clutch hits on the day.
Commisso was 2-for-3 at the plate with the two doubles and three RBIs. Cody Shaw also clubbed a double and Rodoenberger scored twice for the Bulldogs. Lazarus Lane was 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI and a run scored for the Golden Bears.
Jiminez and Commisso weren’t the only ones making plays for the Bulldogs either as Bradyn Shaw flashed his leather at shortstop a few times, but no play was bigger than the one he made in the top of the third.
Bryan had already plated a run on an RBI groundout by Jase Kepler and with a runner on third and two outs, Tayseon Deckrosh grounded a quick moving ball up the middle. Shaw ranged to his left and got the ball then spun all in one motion throwing the ball in the dirt to Commisso who picked it to end the inning and keep the narrow lead for Defiance.
“I personally think Bradyn Shaw is probably the best infielder that I’ve seen in my life,” Commisso said.”He has done great all year and it’s just consistent. I think that almost goes under a lot of people’s heads, because he does it all the time but he’s a great shortstop and he made a great play.”
“He’s just a great shortstop, I don’t know how else to put it,” Williamson said. “The kid just makes plays time after time and you count on him to do it.”
Defiance’s next game will be on Saturday in the state quarterfinals at St. Henry High School in St. Henry, Ohio. The full bracket and times have yet to be released.
Bryan 001 000 1 - 2 4 1
Defiance 020 001 x - 3 5 3
Records: Defiance 14-4.
Winning Pitcher: David Jiminez (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Ayden Pelz (6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Bryan) - Lazarus Lane single, RBI. (Defiance) - Christian Commisso 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Cody Shaw double; Garret Rodenberger 2 runs.
