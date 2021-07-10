Though its scoreless tournament streak ended at 15 innings, Defiance still did plenty well in its ACME District 1 opener on Friday evening at Defiance High School, rolling up runs in all four innings it batted in a 16-2 shelling of visiting Edon.
The win pushes Defiance to the winner’s bracket final in the four-team district field at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sumpter Field in Bryan against Bryan, which claimed a 9-8 comeback win in the second game of Friday’s district action against Wayne Trace.
Edon will face WT in an 11 a.m. elimination game on Saturday morning at Bryan.
The winner of the Saturday 1 p.m. game will advance to the district final Monday at 5 p.m. at a site to be determined. Sunday will see the loser of the Defiance-Bryan game face the winner of the Edon-Wayne Trace contest in the loser’s bracket final at noon.
The Bulldogs (16-4-1) took advantage of eight Edon errors and four walks to score 13 of its 16 runs in the unearned fashion while flexing their speed on the basepaths with 11 steals on an active day. Meanwhile, starter Bradyn Shaw was perfect through three frames before Aidan Kiessling came on in relief.
“I thought we played a complete game,” said Defiance coach Rick Weaver. “I thought Bradyn was as good as he’s been all summer at getting ahead, his breaker was really, really good today. Offensively, we did what we needed to do. I wouldn’t say we hit the ball extremely hard but we put it into play and we ran the bases well.
“We capitalized on some mistakes and when we needed to get the big hit, we got the big hit.”
A leadoff walk to David Jimenez was followed in order by a bunt single, an RBI single by Shaw, a strikeout and a two-run double from Kiessling to stake the hosts’ claim early on with a 3-0 lead after one frame.
Defiance got a leadoff man aboard on a Tyler Frederick grounder that was bobbled for an error. Frederick stole both second and third base before scoring on a wild pitch and Jimenez reached via error. Jimenez then stole both second and third to help set up an RBI knock from Shaw.
Grounders from Mark Butler and Kiessling also resulted in Edon miscues, along with an RBI single from Frederick, that rounded out a six-run uprising in the second.
The Bulldog bats weren’t done in the third as the first three Defiance batters in the frame reached base before Wade Liffick scored on an error in the infield and Kam’Ron Rivera drilled a base hit to center field for a two-run single.
Edon finally got a baserunner in the fourth as Wade Parrish drew a leadoff walk, Caden Nester singled to left and Cole Vasquez spoiled the shutout with a hard-hit double to center field that scored a pair.
Unphased, Kiessling dealt back-to-back strikeouts in the fourth and drilled a two-run triple in the bottom of the frame to back up his effort on the mound. The DHS reliever then struck out two of three Edon batters in the fifth to cap off a solid day.
“This team is really good at being aggressive, running the bases, taking an extra base on a ball to the outfield and they continued that today,” said Weaver.
In the late game Friday, Wayne Trace got to Bryan starter Mikey Wolff early with six runs on four hits in the top of the first as the Raiders rattled off three straight singles with the bases loaded in the early flurry.
However, the Golden Bears battled back with two RBI hits in the second inning and RBI doubles from Noah Huard and Ethan Psurny in the fourth before a wild pitch cut the lead to 6-5 through four frames.
Breven Anderson stopped the bleeding for the Raiders with an RBI single to right field in the fifth to put Wayne Trace back up 7-5 but Bryan again had an answer as Wolff doubled and Dylan Dominique brought him in with an RBI single.
The comeback was complete in the fifth as Bryan came all the way back on a Carter Dominique single to score a pair and boost the Bears to an 8-7 advantage.
Wayne Trace didn’t go away quickly, however, as Allen Minck ripped a two-out RBI single to right field to knot things at eight apiece.
The game was ultimately decided without bat hitting ball as Bryan loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and Noah Huard drew a walk with two outs to force home Wolff for the game-winning run.
Edon 000 20 — 2 2 8
Defiance 365 2x — 16 8 0
Records: Defiance 16-4-1, Edon 9-8.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (3 innings, 14 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Cole Vasquez double, 2 RBIs. (Defiance) — Aidan Kiessling double, triple, 4 RBIs; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wade Liffick 3 runs; David Jimenez 2 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 runs; Kam Brown 2 runs; Jayden Jerger 2 RBIs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 600 011 0 — 8 9 1
Bryan 020 330 1 — 9 11 0
Records: Bryan 15-2, Wayne Trace 9-8-1.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Psurny (2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Mikey Wolff.
Losing pitcher: Kyle Forrer (0.2 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Allen Minck.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Allen Minck 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 RBIs; Tyler Head 2 runs. (Bryan) - Mikey Wolff single, double, 2 runs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 hits, 2 runs; Colton Smith 2 singles, 2 runs; Noah Huard double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Psurny double; Carter Dominique 2 RBIs.
