As teams prepare for the ACME baseball district tournament that begins today, there is only one thing on their minds — getting to the state tournament.
But with the talent that has emanated from the local area ACME teams over the last few years, all bets are off as to who will get there.
The last three state champions are both in the same district this year as Bryan and Defiance will both look to get back to their previous glory.
The Bulldogs won the state championship last year while the Golden Bears won it both in 2019 and 2018.
Those two teams are the headliners of District 2 this week as they each won their sectional and are on opposite sides of the four-team bracket.
Edgerton and Fairview are the two runner-ups from those respective sectionals, and they will have the task of upending the two top seeds.
Defiance will get Edgerton to start things today weather-permitting as the forecast called for thunderstorms, but if it is just rain, they have a good chance to get both games in being that the first two days will be played on the turf at Defiance High School.
Defiance comes into the district tournament at 11-4 after a sectional tournament where the Bulldogs only played two games and beat their two opponents, Paulding and Wayne Trace, by a combined score of 15-1.
Their pitching staff is the strength of their team as they have a team ERA of 2.69 for the season with their three headed monster of Bradyn Shaw (10.1 innings, 1-1, 2.71 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 3 walks), David Jiminez (13.1 innings, 2-0, 0.53 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 5 walks) and Aidan Kiessling (21 innings, 3-0, .333 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 9 walks).
Kiessling in particular has been a huge boost for the Bulldogs. He pitched just 22.2 innings in the spring season for Defiance but has almost matched that in the ACME season. He leads the team in innings during the summer and it is for a good reason.
His fastball velocity, offspeed command and confidence are at an all-time high right now and that has resulted in him attacking hitters more often.
“We have a really great defense, and he was just letting them play, throwing strikes,” Defiance head ACME coach Doug Williamson said following Kiessling’s one-hit shutout of Wayne Trace to send the Bulldogs to districts. “He needed to go out and throw strikes and that’s what he’s been doing, he isn’t trying to strike everybody out.”
Fernando Torres (15 innings, 2.33 ERA, 13 strikeouts), Cody Shaw (9 innings, 3.11 ERA, 7 strikeouts) and Torin Long (9.2 innings, .72 ERA, 4 strikeouts) have all been big for the depth of the Bulldogs pitching staff.
At the plate, despite only having played eight games this season, when Jiminez is on the field he is lighting it up at the dish.
His 1.412 OPS, .542 batting average and .621 on-base percentage are tops on the team and he is second on the team in runs scored with 12.
Shaw, Gavino Gomez and Kiessling are also both producing in the lineup as Defiance varsity veterans as well but there have also been some surprising newcomers putting their names in the mix.
Jackson Walter is second on the team in OPS at 1.214 with a batting average of 3.93, three triples, a home run, five RBIs and 11 runs scored. Garret Rodenberger is third on the team in OPS at 1.192 with a .480 batting average and nine RBIs.
Edgerton, Defiance’s first opponent in the districts got to this point after going 3-1 in the sectional tournament with an 11-1 win over Edon, a 13-9 win over Montpelier, a 7-1 loss to Bryan and a 6-4 win over North Central to catapult themselves into the runner-up spot.
If Defiance can get through Edgerton in their first game on Thursday they’ll play the winner of Fairview and Bryan on Friday at 7 p.m. in the winners bracket final. Fairview and Bryan will play in the first game on Thursday at 5 p.m. with Defiance and Edgerton following.
Bryan (14-4) won their sectional with two wins, much like Defiance, with a 7-2 victory over North Central and a 7-1 win over Edgerton.
They’ll get Fairview (12-6) who will be led on the mound by Eli Shininger. His 22.1 innings and 20 strikeouts are the most for the Apaches as he sports a 4.70 ERA. Jude Shininger, Adam Lashaway, Breaven Williams, Abram Shininger and Cole Mack have all logged at least 10 innings for Fairview and will be important to their hopes at a state run.
At the plate it is Lashaway (1.080 OPS, .392 average, 2 triples, 1 home run, 10 RBIs, 17 runs) who is leading the charge.
Mack (1.024 OPS, .462 average, 13 RBIs, 13 runs) and Abram Shininger (.803 OPS, .326 average, 12 RBIs, 12 runs) have also been key parts to the Fairview lineup.
The losers of the Thursday game will face off on Friday at 5 p.m. with the winner of that playing the loser of the winners bracket final on Saturday at noon at Bryan for a spot in the district final.
The district final will be played on Sunday at noon at Bryan with the second game, if needed, being played immediately after the first.
Elsewhere in the area, Napoleon, Archbold, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida will be hoping to get out of their respective district. All games will be played at Archbold starting on Thursday with the Bluestreaks and Titans starting at 5:30 and the battle of the wildcats following that game.
The district final will be played on Saturday following the losers bracket final with a second district finals game if needed to be played on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The state tournament is set to be played from July 16-18 at St. Henry High School in Columbus.
