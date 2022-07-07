Defiance and Bryan ACME baseball each got complete game shutouts from Bradyn Shaw and Landen Bassett on Thursday to earn a spot in tomorrow's winners bracket final.
The second game saw Defiance build an early 4-0 after three innings and Shaw, a senior to-be and a top pitcher from the regional qualifier Defiance spring team, throw a gem on the mound to lead the Bulldogs to a 6-0 win.
He gave up just five hits, no runs, struck out 11 and walked just one batter over seven innings of work.
David Jiminez led off the bottom of one for Defiance with a triple, which the Bulldogs would get three of in this game. Aidan Kiessling drove him in with an RBI groundout. Shaw also tripled in the inning but was stranded at third.
Defiance got two more in the second inning despite getting no hits in the inning. Tyler Fredrick was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and later brought in by a Christian Commisso fielder's choice. Commisso later came into score on a passed ball.
In the third, Jackson Walter led off the inning with a triple and was brought in on an Aidan Kiessling ground out.
Defiance didn't score in the fourth but they kept adding onto Shaw's lead in the fifth with two more runs. Fredrick brought in both runs with a two-RBI single.
Edgerton threated to cut into the lead in the sixth, getting two of their five hits on singles from Corey Herman and Kaydn Picillo, but they couldn't get the runs across and after 1-2-3 inning by Shaw in the seventh, Defiance walked away with a win.
They will now meet with the other sectional winner Bryan who defeated Fairview 1-0 thanks to a walk-off single by Cole Uran.
Bassett pitched a gem for the Golden Bears in the win. He went seven innings, gave up five hits, struck out four and walked two.
But unlike the second game of the day, the losing side in Fairview saw their pitchers shove for the entire game as well.
Eli Shininger, who pitched the Apaches to this tournament in the losers bracket sectional final against Wayne Trace last week got the ball to start and was sharp on the mound.
After 4.1 innings of shutout work however, Shininger ran into trouble in the fifth as the Golden Bears had runners on first and second with one out. The Apaches chose to go with Elijah Arend to get them out of the jam and he did just that, getting two flyouts to keep the scoreless tie.
Neither team really threatened again until the bottom of seven when Bryan started the inning with Colbrin Miley and Lazurus Lane notching back-to-back singles to start the inning. After a sac bunt to move both runners up, Cole Uran, the nine-hole hitter, came up swinging on the first pitch saw, putting it into center field and scoring Miley to win the game.
The win sets up a winners bracket final with Defiance tomorrow back at Defiance High School. The winner will advance to Sunday's district final at Bryan where they'll have to be beaten twice to surrender their state spot.
That will be the second game of Friday however as Edgerton and Fairview will play in a elimination game. The winner of that will take on the loser of the winners bracket final on Saturday.
Fairview 000 000 0 - 0 5 0
Bryan 000 000 1 - 1 6 2
Records: Fariview 12-7.
Winning Pitcher: Landen Bassett (7 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Elijah Arend (2 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Eli Shininger.
Leading Hitters: (Fairview) - Breaven Williams 2 singles. (Bryan) - Jace Kepler double; Cole Uran single, RBI.
Edgerton 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
Defiance 121 020 x - 6 9 0
Records: Defiance 13-4
Winning Pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Nathan Swank (3 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Dylan Bass.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) - Corey Herman 2 singles. (Defiance) - David Jiminez triple; Jackson Walter triple, single; Bradyn Shaw triple; Tyler Frederick 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
