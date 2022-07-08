Defiance moved one win away from an ACME baseball state berth on Friday with another complete-game shutout, this time from Aidan Kiessling, and defeated Bryan, 5-0, in the winners bracket finals.
Kiessling allowed just four hits on the day while striking out nine and walking just one batter. Despite giving up five runs Bryan’s Dylan Dominque also pitched seven innings for the Golden Bears, giving up seven hits and striking out four.
David Jiminez led off the game with a single, but the Bulldogs got nothing after that. Jiminez was caught trying to swipe third. After Kiessling put up a zero in the first inning himself, the Defiance bats got to work in the second inning, scoring two.
Bradyn Shaw led off the inning with a single and then after Gavino Gomez sacrificed him to second Shaw would come home to score on two separate passed balls.
The next batter, Tyler Frederick walked and stole second. He was brought in on an RBI single by Christian Commisso for the second run of the inning.
In the third, Jiminez got on via a walk and Jackson Walter singled to start the inning for Defiance. Jiminez stole second during the Walter at-bat and advanced to third on the hit. Kiessling brought him in with an RBI groundout. Walter got to third on the single and was brought in on a safety squeeze laid down by Shaw.
That made it 4-0 for Defiance and it proved to plenty for Kiessling to hold on the mound. Defiance got another run to make it five in the fourth and from the fourth on, Bryan did not get another runner in scoring position.
The Bulldogs now advance to the district final where they will play either Fairview or Bryan at noon on Sunday. A second game will be played if the Bulldogs lose the first immediately after.
In the first game of the day at Defiance, the losers bracket semifinal, Fairview squeaked out a 4-3 win over Green Meadows Conference foe Edgerton to stay in the tournament.
Edgerton was able to get on the board first in the second inning as Dylan Bass led off with a single, Braden Leppelmeier singled him to third with one out and Bass came around to score on an error from a steal attempt by Leppelmeier.
Fairview immediately took the lead in the third though thanks to RBI singles by Cole Mack and Elijah Arend as well as a sacrifice fly by Eli Shininger. They got their fourth and final run in the next inning on Mack’s second RBI single of the day.
Edgerton immediately fought back in the fourth as an error and an RBI triple by Corey Everetts brought the score with in one with three and a half innings to play.
But neither team would score again in those innings. Fariview turned a double play with bases loaded and one out in the fifth to get out of jam but other than that it was smooth sailing for both squads the rest of the way.
Jude Shininger got the start and the win for the Apaches going four inning and giving up three runs on four hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Abram Shininger pitched a scoreless final three innings to keep the Apaches alive.
Corey Everetts pitched all six innings for the Bulldogs giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits, three strikeouts and two walks).
Fairview will have a rematch with Bryan on Saturday at noon to play for a spot in the district final against Defiance on Sunday.
Edgerton 010 200 0 — 3 7 4
Fairview 031 000 x — 4 6 3
Records: Fairview 13-7.
Winning Pitcher: Jude Shininger (4 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Abram Shininger.
Losing Pitcher: Corey Everetts (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) — Nate Swank double, single; Corey Everetts triple; Kaydn Picillo 2 singles. (Fairview) — Cole Mack 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Defiance 022 100 0 — 5 7 1
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Records: Defiance 13-4.
Winning Pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Dylan Dominique (7 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) — David Jiminez 2 singles; Tyler Frederick 2 runs. (Bryan) — C. Carlin double, single.
