BRYAN — Bryan ACME baseball kept their season alive while Fairview saw theirs come to an end on Saturday as the Golden Bears defeated the Apaches 4-2 in a district losers bracket final.
It sets up a rematch of Bryan and Defiance in the district final on Sunday. Defiance is just one win away from a state tournament berth while if Bryan wins the first game on Sunday the two teams will play another right after, with the winner taking all.
It was a matchup between Colbrin Miley for Bryan and Adam Lashaway for Fairview on the mound and the two kept the opposing teams off the board for the first two innings.
Fairview threatened to open up the scoring in the top of the second as they had bases loaded and one out, but the Golden Bears turned a double play to get out of the inning.
The Golden Bears were the first team to break through on the scoreboard as in the third, Tayseon Deckrosh clubbed a double that scored Cole Uran, who was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and Noah Huard, who clubbed a one-out single.
Huard then brought in a run of his own with an RBI double in the fifth that scored Jase Kepler and pushed the lead to 3-0.
Fairview got the lead within one in the top of six with RBI singles from Eli and Jude Shininger, but an insurance run for Bryan on a Lazurus Lane single in the bottom and a shut down seventh inning, one out coming from Miley and the final two outs from Uran sealed the deal for Bryan.
Miley earned the win for Bryan going 6.1 innings and giving up two runs on eight hits, one strikeouts and one walk. Lashaway went all six for the Apaches and gave up four runs on seven hits, while striking out 11 and walking none.
Eli Shininger starred at the plate for Fairview in the loss going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Deckrosh was 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double for Bryan. Huard and Kepler each had multi-hit games with Huard clubbing an RBI double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.