A bevy of area girls hoops standouts earned recognition over the weekend as the All-District 7 girls basketball teams and awards were announced.
In Division II, Napoleon senior Taylor Strock was named District 7 Player of the year, with teammates Caely Ressler and Emma Pedroza earning first team honors and Kalli Helberg and Sophie Chipps garnering second team and honorable mention recognition, respectively.
Napoleon head coach Corey Kreinbrink was named Coach of the Year after guiding the program to its second straight Northern Lakes League championship.
Bryan sophomore Reese Grothaus and senior McKendry Semer were first-team selections. Shallyn Miley and Brooke Lamberson were second team picks while Kloee Antigo and Addie Arnold were named to the honorable mention list.
The Division III awards saw Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler, Delta’s Brooklyn Green, Fairview’s Kiersten Cline, Liberty Center’s Cassidy Chapa and Montpelier’s Ariel Page named to the first team.
Sisters Aricka and Averie Lutz picked up second-team nods, along with Paulding’s Sadie Estle, Archbold’s Kylie Sauder and Fairview’s Carrie Zeedyk.
In Division IV, Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder was recognized on the all-district first team despite playing just 11 games before a season-ending injury. Wayne Trace’s Katrina Stoller, North Central’s Madison Brown and Fayette’s Trista Fruchey also held first-team status.
Second-teamers included: Stryker sophomore Sage Woolace, Holgate’s Justine Eis, Hilltop’s Leanna Baker, Antwerp’s Asti Coppes and Ayersville freshman Ally Schindler.
All District 7
Girls Basketball
Division II
First Team
Chloe Crawford (Toledo Central Catholic), Caely Ressler (Napoleon), Reese Grothaus (Bryan), Kaitlyn Moeller (Toledo Central Catholic), Emma Pedroza (Napoleon), McKendry Semer (Bryan), Logen Love (Toledo Rogers).
Player of the Year: Taylor Strock (Napoleon).
Coach of the Year: Corey Kreinbrink (Napoleon)
Second Team
Shallyn Miley (Bryan), Kalli Helberg (Napoleon), Brinn Hunt (Toledo Central Catholic), Maquaia Hudgins (Toledo Scott), Anastasia Morgan (Toledo Rogers), Alajah Wright (Toledo Scott), Brooke Lamberson (Bryan).
Honorable Mention
Kloee Antigo (Bryan), Unique Washington (Toledo Scott), Addie Arnold (Bryan), Jessica Roper (Maumee), Kiersten Johnson (Rosford), Komara Sylvester (Toledo Rogers), Natiah Nelson (Toledo Rogers), Jen Pryer (Toledo Central Catholic), Katelyn Owens (Maumee), Emily McConocha (Rossford), Mary Ellis (Toledo Central Catholic), Taylor Westrick (Maumee), Sophie Chipps (Napoleon), Monica Pupik (Rossford).
Division III
First Team
Aubrey Haas (Eastwood), Marisa Seiler (Wauseon), Hayley St. John (Lake), Brooklyn Green (Delta), Kiersten Cline (Fairview), Cassidy Chapa (Liberty Center), Ariel Page (Montpelier).
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Thrash (Elmwood).
Coach of the Year: Doug Reynolds (Elmwood).
Second Team
Aricka Lutz (Swanton), Averie Lutz (Swanton), Delani Robinson (Lake), Kylie Sauder (Archbold), Sadie Estle (Paulding), Caitlin Cruickshank (Genoa), Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview).
Honorable Mention
Braelyn Wymer (Delta), Jalynn Parrett (Paulding), Bekah Bowser (Evergreen), Jordan Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Ellie Roberts (Otsego), Addison Ziegler (Archbold), Christina Maurer (Fostoria), Janae Pease (Paulding), Jessica Bumb (Montpelier), Brooklyn Wymer (Delta), Lainey Bingham (Elmwood), Cara Frank (Elmwood), Brenna Moenter (Eastwood), Autumn Pelok (Wauseon), Makenna Souder (Eastwood), Jasmine Groves (Fostoria), Randi Wilson (Northwood), Chelsie Raabe (Wauseon), Reagan Rouleau (Delta), Samantha Graber (Liberty Center), Ashlyn Rable (Northwood), Frankie Nelson (Swanton), Liv Mueller (Tinora), Hayley Meyer (Wauseon), Karsyn Hostetler (Archbold), Ella Ford (Delta), Kaitlyn Luidhardt (Eastwood), Anna Barber (Elmwood), Morgan Foster (Evergreen), Karrie Smith (Fairview), Carmen Castro (Fostoria), Gina Goodman (Genoa), Ava Ayers (Lake), Kate Mohler (Liberty Center), Chelsea McCord (Montpelier), Emily Bowen (Northwood), Maddie Berry (Otsego), Leigha Egnor (Paulding), Samantha Taylor (Swanton), Tristen Norden (Tinora), Kadence Carroll (Wauseon).
Division IV
First Team
Brooke Allen (Woodmore), Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville), Katrina Stoller (Wayne Trace), Madison Brown (North Central), Trista Fruchey (Fayette), Mackenzie Royal-Davis (Toledo Christian), Abbie Westmeyer (Ottawa Hills).
Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis (Toledo Christian).
Coach of the Year: Kyle Clair (Woodmore).
Second Team
Sage Woolace (Stryker), Justine Eis (Holgate), Leanna Baker (Hilltop), Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Cat Jones (Toledo Christian), Ally Schindler (Ayersville), Elly Diesen (Ottawa Hills), Macey Bauder (Woodmore).
Honorable Mention
Linnea Hughes (Cardinal Stritch), Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace), Molly Crall (Hicksville), Abby Dewhirst (Ottawa Hills), Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace), Ellie Grieser (Pettisville), McKenzie Vance (Patrick Henry), Kodi Brenner (Hilltop), Kayla Prigge (Patrick Henry), Brynn Beard (Toledo Christian), Syncere Lumsden (Maumee Valley Country Day), Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville), Carlie Kiess (Edon), Ava Beam (Woodmore), Sam Turner (Cardinal Stritch), Greta Bauder (Woodmore), Gabrielle Maringer (Danbury), Taylor Craft (Ayersville), Kayli Schneider (Gibsonburg), Maci Froelich (Ayersville), Sydney Payeff (Cardinal Stritch), Kamil Stephens (Danbury), Brianna Wickerham (Edgerton), Paige Briner (Edon), Jenna Bloomfield (Gibsonburg), Kennedy Phillips (Hicksville), Carissa Meyer (Holgate), Lauren Balser (North Central), Ella Berenzweig (Ottawa Hills), Samantha Johnson (Patrick Henry), Elise Hartzler (Pettisville), Kinsey Myers (Stryker), Jacquelyn Norman (Toledo Christian), Sydnee Sinn (Wayne Trace), Sophie Blausey (Woodmore).
