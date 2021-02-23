A pair of area coaches garnered top honors in the District 7 all-district boys basketball teams announced on Tuesday.
Antwerp head coach Doug Billman was named Coach of the Year in Division IV as Toledo Christian's Cole McWhinnie edged out Archer junior Jagger Landers to win Player of the Year honors for the second straight seasons.
In Division III, Archbold coach Joe Frank was recognized as D-III Coach of the Year following the Bluestreaks' 16-6 regular season and unbeaten run through Northwest Ohio Athletic League play this year.
Wauseon placed a pair on the Division II first team in Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester, joined by Bryan senior star Titus Rohrer.
In Division III, a trio of NWOAL standouts dotted the first-team ranks in Swanton's Andrew Thornton, Evergreen's Evan Lumbrezer and Archbold's Noah Gomez.
Finally, Antwerp teammates Jagger Landers, Austin Lichty and Luke Krouse both were named to the Division IV first team, joined by Hicksville's Landon Turnbull, Edon's Drew Gallehue and the Pettisville pair of Cayden Jacoby and Max Leppelmeier.
All-District 7
Boys Basketball
Division II
First Team
Chico Johnson (Toledo Central Catholic), Ben Morrison (Rossford), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Jonas Tester (Wauseon), Titus Rohrer (Bryan), Jaquan Pack (Toledo Scott), Dion Springer (Fostoria).
Player of the Year: Cam’Ron Gaston (Rossford).
Coach of the Year: Brian Vorst (Rossford).
Second Team
Michael Greenlee Jr. (Toledo Central Catholic), Jamari Croom (Rossford), Josh Mack (Napoleon), Nate Houston (Rossford), Nic Borojevich (Rossford), Jordan Kynard (Toledo Rogers), Christian Neal (Toledo Scott)
Honorable Mention
Dominique Settles (Fostoria), Isaac Wilson (Wauseon), Kuronn Finley (Toledo Woodward), Dominic Chizmar (Toledo Woodward), Michael Pacer (Maumee), Ja’Vaughn Jones (Toledo Central Catholic), Gavin Dewese (Rossford), Lakai Robinson (Fostoria), Zack Rosebrook (Napoleon), Cole Graetz (Maumee), Chase Peckinpaugh (Napoleon), Sam Lee (Toledo Central Catholic), Luc Borojevich (Rossford), Jamire Edwards (Toledo Scott), Kolton DeGroff (Wauseon).
Division III
First Team
Bryce Reynolds (Elmwood), Andrew Thornton (Swanton), Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Eli VanSlooten (Ottawa Hills), Noah Gomez (Archbold), Jacob Meyer (Eastwood), JR Lumsden (Maumee Valley Country Day).
Player of the Year: Jhaiden Wilson (Cardinal Stritch).
Coach of the Year: Joe Frank (Archbold).
Second Team
Hunter Allen (Woodmore), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Josh Vance (Swanton), Joseph Dzierwa (Otsego), Blake McGarvey (Paulding), Evan Conrad (Liberty Center), DJ Newman (Archbold).
Honorable Mention
Marcus Grube (Tinora), Cameron Sinn (Wayne Trace), Trey Theobald (Archbold), Ross Thompson (Cardinal Stritch), Ethan Loeffler (Evergreen), Kyle Stoller (Wayne Trace), Romel Hightower (Cardinal Stritch), Cam Hoffman (Lake), Brooks Laukhuf (Wayne Trace), Kade Lentz (Elmwood), Jalen Smith (Lake), Zach Hunt (Woodmore), Jacob Emerson (Genoa), Tyler Saffran (Lake), Ryan Dennis (Otsego), Isaac Badenhop (Eastwood), Camden Krugh (Liberty Center), Russ Zeedyk (Fairview), Bryce Gillen (Delta), Payton Beckman (Paulding), Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Alex Roth (Archbold), Brenden Revels (Cardinal Stritch), Trevor Wasserman (Genoa), Hunter Kauser (Paulding), Ashton Kammeyer (Archbold), Dwayne Morehead (Cardinal Stritch), Chase Stickley (Delta), Lake Boos (Eastwood), Richie Hayward (Lake), Wyatt Leatherman (Liberty Center), Christian Majors (Maumee Valley Country Day), AJ George (Ottawa Hills), Christian Bauer (Paulding), Trent Weigel (Swanton), Max Grube (Tinora), Trevor Sinn (Wayne Trace).
Division IV
First Team
Jagger Landers (Antwerp), Landon Turnbull (Hicksville), Trevor Wensink (Toledo Christian), Cayden Jacoby (Pettisville), Austin Lichty (Antwerp), Drew Gallehue (Edon), Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville).
Player of the Year: Cole McWhinnie (Toledo Christian).
Coach of the Year: Doug Billman (Antwerp).
Second Team
Jakob Trevino (Ayersville), Jayden Simms (Toledo Emmanuel Christian), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Zack Hayes (North Central), Kallen Brown (Ayersville), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier), Aidan McGough (Gibsonburg).
Honorable Mention
Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker), Tanner Wagner (Fayette), Noah Landel (Edgerton), Jack Berry (Edon), Bailey Sonnenberg (Holgate), Robbie Thacker (Holgate), Bradley Murray (Danbury), Joe O’Neil (Toledo Christian), Landon Brewer (Antwerp), Gannon Ripke (Edgerton), Elijah Lerma (Fayette), Tyler Henderson (Gibsonburg), Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry), Troy Wolfe (Edgerton), Mitchell Tille (Gibsonburg), Corey Everetts (Edgerton), Garrett Walz (Montpelier), Kaden Conrad (Danbury), Owen Sheedy (Antwerp), Craig Blue (Edgerton), Cassius Hulbert (Edon), Ian Hoffman (Hilltop), Abe Kelly (Holgate), Gage Seemann (Patrick Henry), Josh Horning (Pettisville), Brayden Amoroso (Ayersville), Blake Altaffer (Montpelier), Conye Gaston (Toledo Christian), Josh Myers (Hicksville), Joey Burt (North Central).
