The District 7 Coaches Association announced its all-District players in boys and girls hoops on Wednesday evening with a bevy of local players receiving top billing.
In Division IV, Antwerp junior Landon Brewer nabbed the Player of the Year award after a stellar season leading the Archers. Teammate Carson Altimus was a second-team selection while Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby, Ayersville senior Tyson Schlachter, Montpelier senior Garrett Walz and Patrick Henry sophomore Lincoln Creager were named to the first team. Joining Altimus on the second team from the area was Stryker’s Elijah Juillard, Patrick Henry’s Nash Meyer, North Central’s Joey Burt and Edgerton senior Corey Everetts.
Patrick Henry earned more recognition in the girls honorees with head coach Justin Sonnenberg being named District 7 Coach of the Year. PH freshmen Ada Christman and Carys Crossland were first and second-team selections, respectively. Ayersville junior Ally Schindler was also a first-team pick, along with Antwerp’s Aewyn McMichael, Stryker senior Sage Woolace and Hilltop sophomore Libbie Baker.
Edgerton freshman Alivia Farnham, Edon sophomore Natalie Wofford, Holgate senior Lexa Schuller and Pettisville’s Elle Grieser joined the second team selections.
After earning GMC Player of the Year honors, Fairview’s Carrie Zeedyk did likewise in Division III for District 7. Teammate Allison Rhodes was a first-team pick and junior Kelly Crites was a second-teamer. GMC colleague Liv Mueller of Tinora was named to the first team, along with Wayne Trace senior Gracie Shepherd on the second team. Archbold’s Sophie Rupp (first team) and Leah McQuade (second) were honored as well, along with Liberty Center’s Emerson Gray and Evergreen’s Addison Ricker on the first team and Delta’s Grace Munger, LC senior Peyton Armey and Swanton’s Alaina Pelland as second-teamers.
Wayne Trace’s Brooks Laukhuf, Archbold’s Cade Brenner, Tinora’s Luke Harris and Evergreen’s Eli Keifer were first-team picks in the D-III boys field. WT junior Kyle Stoller, Swanton senior Cole Mitchey and Delta senior Bryce Gillen earned second team nods.
Rounding out the honorees in Division II, Napoleon’s Caden Kruse and Wauseon’s Landon Hines were first-team all-District selections with Wauseon junior Tyson Rodriguez earning a second-team spot.
The D-II girls field had Bryan senior teammates Reese Grothaus and Ella Voigt on the first team and junior Kailee Thiel on the second team. Napoleon’s Sophie Chipps (first team) and Makayla Kruse (second team) also earned recognition, along with Wauseon senior Hayley Meyer as a first-team pick.
