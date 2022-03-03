COLUMBUS — As both Napoleon and Liberty Center head down to the state bowling meet at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Friday and Saturday, experience on the state stage differs, but the goal is the same: to bring home the first state championship in program history.
For Liberty Center getting a state championship wouldn’t be the only first. Merely reaching the state meet already accomplished a first for the Tigers as neither the boys or girls have competed at the state meet in the program’s history.
The moment was surreal for boys head coach Bruce Engler when he signed the scorecard that sent the Tigers to state for the first time in his 13-year tenure.
“When I found out that we finished second at districts and we were actually going to state, I had to sign my name on the score card and I was shaking so bad I couldn’t sign my name. I had to wait a minute,” he said.
While Engler’s hands might have been shaking after the district meet, that was the last thing his bowlers’ hands were doing during it as both the boys and girls earned their highest finish in program history at the meet.
The girls finished second with a score of 3,637, only behind Napoleon, and has a veteran group returning from a team that finished fifth at state last season. Madison Amstutz led the way for the Tigers, bowling a 582 at the state meet with Audrey Bowers and Hannah Roth right behind her with scores of 547 and 542.
Rick Shadday is in his fourth year at the helm of the girls program and his seniors, which have led the team to state this season, were freshman when he started and he attributes the program’s success to their willingness to get better at a sport they all love.
“The last four years I have a lot of girls that have come out and dedicated themselves to bowling, they have all tremendously gotten better,” he said. “I’m just so proud of the team for how they have responded to anything that I have ever taught them.”
The Liberty Center girls’ main goal this season was to get to this point and though they obviously have bigger goals now like reaching top eight in the state, Shadday is putting no pressure on his girls at the state meet.
“We have accomplished what we want to accomplish and that was to get to the state meet,” he said. “I am more than proud of every single one of these girls for just getting to state. Anything from now to the end of the tournament is going to be a bonus for us.”
Their county rivals are thinking bigger — and rightly so.
This will be the 13th trip to the state meet in program history for the Napoleon girls and the third trip for two of the four seniors on the team, including 2020 individual qualifier Spencer Schwaiger.
“The girls, they won’t be happy with anything less than a state championship. We have three girls that have been there twice already and they are really hungry for it and want it really bad,” Napoleon head coach Randy Schwaiger said.
There are four seniors and a sophomore in the lineup for the Wildcats. Ella Fox, Jalin Ruple and Schwaiger are the three seniors that have bowled in at least two state meets. Each of them bowled over a 530 with Ruple leading the way with a 573 in the district meet. The lone sophomore on the team Carlee Hohenbrink was second on the team with a 559. Senior Ashlyn Highfield rounds out the lineup for the girls.
The Napoleon girls come into the state meet ranked fourth based on all 16 teams’ district scores. Wooster Triway, who doesn’t have a senior on their roster, comes in with the highest district score of all 16 schools. Liberty Center is ranked ninth.
“Right now, we are bowling our best at the right time so the sky is the limit,” Schwaiger said. “Benjamin Logan took us out in the first round championship matches on our first set of bakers and it left a sour taste in our mouth. We’re looking forward to getting back to get a little revenge.”
Individually, the top area bowler in districts from the area was Wauseon’s Jayde Ramos who qualified as an individual with a 607 and comes in ranked 12th of all the bowlers at the state meet.
On the boys side, while Liberty Center will be there for the first time as well, the Napoleon boys earned their eighth state appearance with third place finish at districts.
The Tigers are led by Landon Amstutz who bowled a 649 at districts and led his squad to the a second place district finish with 4,065 points only behind Coldwater’s 4,288. Currently the Tigers are ranked 10th against all 16 state qualifiers district scores.
After three games, the field is halved to just eight teams and right now, Engler’s goal is to see his boys make the top eight.
“Coldwater’s coach told me that it is harder to get out of our district than it is to make the top eight at state,” Engler said. “Our goal is to get to that top eight and have a chance to roll off for the state championship.”
The Napoleon boys have a similar goal in mind as they finished third in the district and are ranked 12th coming into state with a score of 4,035. Senior Michael Gallagher led the way for the Wildccats in districts bowling a 619. Fellow senior Jacob Hull was second with a 592 while junior Mason Melia was third on the team with a 591.
“It was a little bit of a rebuilding year this season as far as having a complete lineup. We weren’t quite as deep as we were last year,” Schwaiger said of the boys team that finished 11th in the state last season. “So we are pleased that we made it back to state. We are never happy unless we get to that level.”
Fairpoint Harbor and Mechanicsburg are the top two district scores for the boys with Fairpoint’s Ryan Chipps having the high individual score of 753 in the district meets. The two schools met in the state finals last season with Mechanicsburg coming out on top.
As for the keys to succeeding at the state level, Schwaiger says it all comes down to spare shooting for every team and being able to calm down in the moment. Napoleon, has a unique way of trying to pull those calm emotions out of his bowlers.
“We always tell them to focus on positive things before you step up on the approach,” Schwaiger said. “We don’t know what’s in their mind when they get up there but we want it to be a positive thought.”
The Division II boys will compete on Friday and the Division II girls will compete on Saturday.
