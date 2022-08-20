Defiance High School volleyball lost three important seniors from their team a year ago that went 8-15 (3-6 WBL) but behind some notable underclassmen and new head coach Brie Brenner the Bulldogs are hoping to see improvement in 2021.
Grayce Jones, Madi Coler and Aleigha Coffman are the senior class that departs. Jones led the team with 360 assists last season, Coler was second on the team in digs with 249 while also leading the team in aces with 32 and Coffman was fifth on the team in kills with 83
Those are numbers that need replaced but there is a talented group of retuners eager to do so as Elizabeth Hoffman returns for her senior season as libero after a third team all-WBL selection last year. Hoffman had 225 more digs on the team than anyone else last year with 474 and will lead the team’s defense.
New head coach Brenner belives Hoffman and the rest of the team’s serve receive as well as serving game is going to be the biggest plus to the squad this season. The Bulldogs saw four players record over 25 aces a year ago. Karleigh Hoffman (31), Elizabeth Hoffman (27) and Josslyn Jerger (29) will all return this year.
“One of our strengths for the season will be our experience with returning a number of varsity players,” Brenner, a DHS Athletic Hall of Famer and national champion at the University of Washington. “I also think our serve and serve receive game is solid and continuing to improve each day.”
Offensively the Bulldogs return their top three attackers from last season as freshman Karleigh Hoffman led the way with 155 kills with junior Kinley Maynard right behind her with 151. Junior Amelia Hernandez was third on the team with 95 kills.
Despite a good amount of their offense returning, going on the offensive was often something the Bulldogs struggled with last year, but Brenner believes that can change.
“We are continuing to work on our mechanics to become more of an offensive threat,” Brenner said. “We have the tools to get there, we just need to stay mindful in our repetitions during practice.”
As for who will get the ball in the air to those high-flyers, it will be between senior Lilly Lacey and junior Josslyn Jerger. Lacey led the team in assists in 2020 with 277 en route to an honorable mention all-WBL pick but sat out last season due to injury. Jerger was second as a sophomore in 2021 in assists with 211.
Other returners include Bella Walz (Sr., defensive specialist, 170 digs), Kendall Liffick (Jr., outside hitter) and Piper Lacey (Sr., middle blocker, 24 blocks, 40 kills).
I am excited to see where the season takes us as a program. We want to take things one game at a time and focus on meeting our individual and team standards on a daily basis,” Brenner said. “We aren’t thinking about what will happen a few weeks from now, we are thinking about tomorrow and finding ways to continue to improve.”
Defiance opens up their 2022 campaign at home on Monday against defending Division III state champions Liberty-Benton. Their first league game will come the following Thursday on the road against St. Marys.
