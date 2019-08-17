Defiance finished the 2018 campaign with an 18-7 mark, 7-2 record in the WBL and a runner-up finish in districts. It was their best overall record since 2005, when the Lady Dawgs finished 19-6. With nine returning letter winners, including six of seven starters, is Defiance up for another strong campaign?
Head coach Jolene Williams said the potential is there.
“The team finished strong last year, so I thought we could just pick up where we left off, but that’s not what happened,” Williams said. “We have the potential to go far, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work to get there. Our focus has to be that this team is a unit. The time that we focus as individuals, the ship will sink fast. But I’m excited about this season.”
The lone starter not returning, leaves some big shoes to fill. Libero Lexi Williams graduated, after receiving WBL third recognition. Williams led the team in digs (459), 313 successful serves received and was second in service aces (44).
Tori Vukadinovich moves from defensive specialist to the new starting libero position. also graduating was defensive specialist Katherine Baden. Senior Ashley Tettenhorst will step into that role.
“Though libero at the varsity level is new for me, but I got a good foot in when I played libero for my club team,” Vukadinovich said. “It’s just a matter of adjusting to the faster varsity pace.”
Williams likes what she has seen from Vukadinovich thus far.
“Tori’s working really hard and doing a really good job,” Williams said. “She never stops working and keeps the tempo going really fast, which is what we need. With our back row of Tori, (senior defensive specialist) Ashley Tettenhorst, Jordan Davis and when Janelle Bryant and Kaylee Brashear are back there, our serve receive and back row defense will be solid.”
Senior setter Jordan Davis, a WBL honorable mention selection last year, returns for her third year setting on varsity. This will be her second year as the main setter. Davis shared those duties with Lexi Williams, in 2017.
“You have to adjust to every hitter liking the ball in a certain spot,” Davis said. “I just keep working hard to getting better and helping all of our hitters getting on the same page. The good thing is that I’ve played with all the hitters before, at one level or another and it’s nice to all be together on the varsity this year. Mostly, I call the offensive plays and tell the hitters what I want to run. And if the coach has something specific she wants me to run, she’ll let me know.”
Two big returnees are senior outside hitters Janelle Bryant and Kaylee Brashear. Bryant, a WBL first team selection, was the team leader in kills (417) and aces (55) and was second in digs (402) and third in serves received (295). Bryant is hoping for an even bigger year. The only thing that kept Bryant back last year, was missing last year’s preseason and the season opener, with a shoulder injury.
“I’m pretty close to 100 percent and I’ve been working on my jump serve, getting it more consistent,” Bryant said. “In my hitting, I have more power this year. I’ve been taking more steps in my approach (in hitting), plus off season lifting and summer workouts have helped. Also, in playing the back row, I like that a lot. I think I’m best at serve receive and getting the ball up, for the first pass.”
Brashear, a WBL second teamer, was second in serve receive (303) and kills (298). Brashear missed some time during the summer season with an injury, but appears ready to go now.
“I still have pain in my knees and I had to regain what I lost, but I’m now ready to play, in my senior year,” Brashear said. “The one thing that helps is that server Jordan Davis and I have been friends for a long time and we have good communication. She always does her best to help me adjust. The big thing for us as a team is that we need to work a little bit more about bonding outside of volleyball. That way, when we play, we play together.”
Others who will start or see significant playing time in the front row will be senior middle blocker Courtney Daeger, senior opposite hitter/setter Abby Elwood, junior middle blocker Kendall Black and junior opposite hitter Graicen Siler. These four will be the main blockers against opposing hitters.
Black led the team with 60 blocks and was third in kills, with 109. Siler played in 63 of 84 sets last year and collected 33 blocks. Elwood, who played in 44 sets last year, is looking to play a bigger role this season. Daeger, coming off an injury, played in just 13 sets last season.
“Courtney’s had a couple of setbacks, but is doing a great job,” Williams said. “Mentally, she’s all in, but she’s working on getting better physically. Abby has worked really hard in the off season and is ready to go.”
“Graicen was thrown into it last year because of Courtney’s injury and has done a good job (in the preseason),” continued Williams. “She has been floating between the middle and right side, so we’ll see where she ends up. Kendall has stepped up and found her voice on the court (become more vocal), which is huge for us.”
Defiance has upgraded its schedule this year and opens the season at Liberty-Benton, which went 21-1 last season. The Lady Bulldogs then open at home against Eastwood, 16-9 last season.
“We have good team chemistry and work ethic, so we should be pretty strong.,” Williams said. “(But with our tough schedule), we know we are going to be challenged every time we step on the court. We are utilizing every minute in the gym to help prepare for what’s to come.”
Varsity assistant Brooke McCarrier returns, while newcomers Tammi Elwood is the junior varsity coach and Libby Burkhart, the freshman coach.
“Libby will be a huge asset for us when it comes to blocking,” Williams said. Others are eight grade coach Amy Zipfel and seventh grade coaches Brier Stabler and Lexi Williams.
