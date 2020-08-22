After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Western Buckeye League, coach Jolene Williams will need to replace seven letterwinners who earned a combined 17 varsity letters for Defiance volleyball in 2020.
The Bulldogs are coming off an 19-5 season that included an 8-1 mark in the WBL, a year that saw Defiance reach the district semifinals before falling to Toledo Central Catholic in four sets. The 8-1 league record was the Bulldogs’ best mark since running the table in 2005 as league champs.
Defiance loses two longtime players Janelle Bryant and Kaylee Brashear as outside hitters. Bryant was a first team WBL selection, as well as the District 8 Division II player of the year and an All-Ohio honorable mention pick, now competing at Tiffin University.
Brashear was a back-to-back second team WBL selection.
“Last season, we lost seven seniors,” mentioned Williams. “We knew coming into our 2020 season we were going to have a fresh slate, a new perspective and new opportunities.”
Junior Grayce Jones and sophomore Lilly Lacey will step into those roles.
“Last season, we had two strong outside hitters and all-around players in Janelle Bryant and Kaylee Brashear,” said Williams. “This season, we have Grayce Jones and Lilly Lacey that will have the chance to not only swing through the front row, but also lead our offense as our setters, filling the hands of Jordan Davis from the 2018-19 seasons as setter. Both girls are hard workers and eager to improve our game.”
Davis also earned three letters during her time with the Bulldogs.
Defiance will also be without two-year letterwinners Victoria Vukadinovich (libero), Courtney Daeger (middle blocker) and Abby Elwood (setter).
Junior Kaitlyn Parrish also saw action as a defensive specialist and junior Alyssa Valle could see action in the back row as well.
“Losing Tori Vukadinovich as libero will be tough,” stated Williams. “However, Kaitlyn Parrish and Alyssa Valle have made great strides on their game play and they are ready to face the challenges of the varsity court. Kaitlyn Parrish entered the 2019 season near the end of the season and stepped up at huge moments. She is so fast and has been working hard to improve her accuracy.”
Also gone from last year is Ashley Tettenhorst.
One starter back from last season is middle blocker Kendall Black. The senior is back for her third varsity season and was named honorable mention WBL in 2019.
“Kendall Black will be our key returning starter for this upcoming season,” said Williams. “Kendall has done a phenomenal job for us as our middle defender for the last two seasons. She is a solid leader on the court. She has the experience top back her up, and she has worked so hard to prepare for her senior season.”
Senior middle blocker Graicen Siler is back after an injury cut her 2019 season short.
“Graicen Siler will be our other returning middle defender,” stated Williams. “Graicen suffered an ankle injury last season that required her to miss most of the season. She has worked hard through the offseason and is ready to go.”
With the unorthodox offseason, Defiance picked an odd time to break in several new players.
“The 2020 season has started with a different feel to it already with all the issues we have had with COVID-19,” added Williams. “This season we will see some new faces on the court, but as a whole the program is ready to put our game faces on and push forward into our 2020 season. We have set our goals high, and we are ready to start working in the gym. We are very hopeful for a successful season.”
The Bulldogs open the season Monday when they host Liberty-Benton before hosting Van Wert Thursday in the team’s Western Buckeye League opener.
