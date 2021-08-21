After a rebuilding year that saw the Defiance volleyball team fall to its worse overall record since a 6-17 mark in 2010, the Bulldogs are looking to build off six starters back from a 6-16 team in 2020.
“The 2020 season was definitely a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs,” stated DHS volleyball mentor Jolene Williams. “We had one strong returner, Kendall Black, who was our go-to player. Graicen Siler was also a returning player for us, however she suffered an injury and missed the majority of the season.”
It led to a lot of new faces, who all now have playing time, taking the court in a year where nothing was normal.
“We had a court of new faces and new players,” Williams said of the 2020 season. “The girls have worked hard in the off-season and took some hard lessons last season. They have taken the court ready to compete this season.”
Two seniors returnees will lead the team in third-team all-WBL and second-team all-district defensive specialist Kaitlyn Parrish and setter Grayce Jones. Another senior in Madi Coler will help with defense as well.
They will be joined by juniors Lilly Lacey (middle blocker/setter), Elizabeth Hoffman (defense) and Kinley Maynard (outside hitter).
“Our defense and serve receiven team is very strong with Kaitlyn Parrish, Beth Hoffman and Madi Coler,” admitted Williams, who enters her fourth year as the DHS volleyball coach. “They will be our floor leaders this season, setting us up for success.”
Both Jones and Lacey will be counted on to set up the offense this season.
“Both are ready to compete and lead the team with their setting/blocking hands,” Williams said of the duo.
The setters will be passing to newcomers on the team in senior Aleigha Coffman, sophomore Kendall Liffick and freshman Karleigh Hoffman. Also new to the team this year is junior blocker Amelia Hernandez.
“Amelia Hernandez is working so hard and our outside hitters Kinley Maynard and newcomer Karleigh Hoffman are hopeful,” stated Williams. “Kendall Liffick has been working hard as well and will be an asset for our team.”
With the returning talent, and some youngsters eager to show their worth, Defiance volleyball is looking to get back on track.
“We are hopeful for a successful season,” said Williams.
The Bulldogs begin their season on Monday at Liberty-Benton. They open up WBL play on Sept. 2 at Van Wert.
