The Defiance volleyball team improved to 3-8 on the season as the Bulldogs scored an 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 win over invading Wauseon on Saturday.
After dropping the first set, the Bulldogs rallied back and earned the non-league triumph, to the delight of head coach Jolene Williams.
"Defiance competed today," said Williams. "The first set took us a minute to catch our breath and Wauseon is a very scrappy team. The girls played together to finish out the match, focusing on their job each and every point.
"Today was a great win."
Kendall Black led the Bulldogs at the net with 20 kills. Alyssa Valle served five aces in the win.
Defiance returns to the court on Thursday when they will host Lima Bath in WBL action.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Wauseon 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Defiance (3-8) - Lilly Lacey 3 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 13 digs, 13 assists; Kinley Maynard 2 kills, 3 digs; Kendall Black 20 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Graicen Siler 6 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist; Grayce Jones 2 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs, 14 assists; Madilyn Coler 1 ace, 14 digs; Alyssa Valle 5 aces, 20 digs; Joanna Schlatter 1 block, 6 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 35 digs; Aleigha Coffman 1 dig.
Wauseon (5-6) - No statistics.
