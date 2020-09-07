Continuing to play tough teams to start the season, the Defiance volleyball team fell to 0-6 with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 loss at home to an undefeated Sylvania Southview team.
The game was added to the schedule when the Southview Spiketacular was cancelled due to coronavirus rules on amount of games in a day for teams.
Kendall Black led the Bulldogs with two kills and a block. Madi Coler fired the only ace the Bulldogs had and Kaitlyn Parrish finished with 17 digs.
Defiance will host another undefeated team in Archbold on Tuesday.
Southview d. Defiance 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Southview (5-0) - no stats.
Defiance (0-6) - Lilly Lacey 1 kill, 9 digs; Kendall Black 2 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Graicen Siler 1 kill; Madi Coler 1 ace, 3 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 17 digs; Joanna Schlatter 10 digs.
