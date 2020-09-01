WHITEHOUSE — Defiance faced another tough opponent on the road Monday as the Bulldogs were swept at Anthony Wayne 25-13, 25-12, 25-14.
Kendall Black led the team against with eight kills and two aces.
Defiance (0-4) starts WBL Thursday at home against Lima Shawnee.
At Anthony Wayne
Anthony Wayne def. Defiance 25-13, 25-12, 25-14
Anthony Wayne (3-0) - No statistics.
Defiance (0-4) - Kaitlyn Parrish 10 digs; Lilly Lacey 3 kills, 6 digs, 8 assists; Kendall Black 8 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Graicen Siler 2 kills, 2 digs; Grayce Jones 2 kills, 7 digs, 6 assists; Alyssa Valle 13 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 7 digs; Madilyn Coler 5 digs; Joanna Schlatter 3 digs.
