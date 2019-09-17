In a varsity match that went the distance and saw the freshman and JV matches go three sets as well, Defiance prevailed down the stretch and outlasted Anthony Wayne in five sets on Monday for the team's sixth straight win, 25-16, 26-24, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13.
Senior standout Janelle Bryant racked up 20 kills on 58-65 hitting for the 10-2 Bulldogs while sophomore Kaylee Brashear added 14 kills.
"Our coaching staff is so incredibly proud of the way the girls played and we're so thankful for our fans," said DHS mentor Jolene Williams. "The gym was loud and the energy was high. When you can play against a team like Anthony Wayne and come out after five sets with a win, it is huge.
"Our girls gave everything they had and went all out."
Bryant and Brashear added seven and five aces, respectively, while Tori Vukadinovich put up an impressive 45 digs.
The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday against Elida (7-5, 2-1 WBL) in a league contest.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Anthony Wayne, 25-16, 26-24, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13
Anthony Wayne (7-3) - No statistics.
Defiance (10-2) - Janelle Bryant 20 kills, 58-65 hitting, 7 aces, 21-21 serving, 16 digs; Kaylee Brashear 14 kills, 34-34 hitting, 5 aces, 22-23 serving, 28 digs; Kendall Black 9 kills, 28-28 hitting, 18-18 serving, 6 digs; Jordan Davis 6 digs, 8-9 hitting, 17 digs, 38 assists, 125-128 setting; Courtney Daeger 5 kills, 17-19 hitting, 6 digs; Abby Elwood 12-14 hitting, 5 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 4 aces, 18-19 serving, 45 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 2 aces, 14-15 serving, 14 digs.
Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20.
Freshmen: 22-25, 25-21, 25-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.