In a varsity match that went the distance and saw the freshman and JV matches go three sets as well, Defiance prevailed down the stretch and outlasted Anthony Wayne in five sets on Monday for the team's sixth straight win, 25-16, 26-24, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13.

Senior standout Janelle Bryant racked up 20 kills on 58-65 hitting for the 10-2 Bulldogs while sophomore Kaylee Brashear added 14 kills.

"Our coaching staff is so incredibly proud of the way the girls played and we're so thankful for our fans," said DHS mentor Jolene Williams. "The gym was loud and the energy was high. When you can play against a team like Anthony Wayne and come out after five sets with a win, it is huge.

"Our girls gave everything they had and went all out."

Bryant and Brashear added seven and five aces, respectively, while Tori Vukadinovich put up an impressive 45 digs.

The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday against Elida (7-5, 2-1 WBL) in a league contest.

At Defiance

Defiance def. Anthony Wayne, 25-16, 26-24, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13

Anthony Wayne (7-3) - No statistics.

Defiance (10-2) - Janelle Bryant 20 kills, 58-65 hitting, 7 aces, 21-21 serving, 16 digs; Kaylee Brashear 14 kills, 34-34 hitting, 5 aces, 22-23 serving, 28 digs; Kendall Black 9 kills, 28-28 hitting, 18-18 serving, 6 digs; Jordan Davis 6 digs, 8-9 hitting, 17 digs, 38 assists, 125-128 setting; Courtney Daeger 5 kills, 17-19 hitting, 6 digs; Abby Elwood 12-14 hitting, 5 digs; Tori Vukadinovich 4 aces, 18-19 serving, 45 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 2 aces, 14-15 serving, 14 digs.

Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20.

Freshmen: 22-25, 25-21, 25-10.

