Defiance won a four-set thriller over a scrappy Elida team to prevail 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in Western Buckeye League action.
Though Defiance (11-2, 4-0 WBL) claimed its seventh straight win, it had to come from behind in both the third and fourth sets to pull it off.
“Our problem at times is we have a mental block to be able to push through (when behind),” said Defiance libero Tori Vukadinovich, who finished with 14 digs and was 21-23 in serve receive. “But we pushed through tonight.”
Kaylee Brashear was one who came through for Defiance in those final two games, getting seven kills in game three and nine more in game four. She finished with a game-high 22 kills.
“After the first two games, we fixed it so that I was running up higher (on the sets from Jordan Davis) and over their blocks,” Brashear said. “Elida was getting a lot of touches on our kill attempts, (keeping the ball in play) and tonight, we had to fight for what we wanted. But we need to have better coverage when we were attempting to block them. When we block, we need to cover from there. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for everything.”
Defiance setter Jordan Davis struggled at times, getting whistled for five double hits and six setting errors overall. The senior persevered, however, finishing with 52 assists. Janelle Bryant was second in kills for Defiance with 16.
“Jordan struggled with getting the ball up tonight, but Kaylee and Jordan have a really good connection,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams.
With the games tied at 1-1, Defiance found itself trailing in game three, 19-16. But Defiance ended that game on a 9-1 run. Defiance, on the strength of three Brashear kills, rallied for a 20-19 lead.
After an Elida kill from Lauren Engle tied the match at 20-20, Defiance ended game three on a 5-0 run, to prevail. A Brashear kill and a call against Elida for being in the net gave Defiance a 22-20 lead and forced an Elida timeout. But after a kill by Defiance’s Kendall Black, Brashear ended the game with two straight aces, to pull it out. Brashear ended the night with four aces.
Game four was tight throughout, featuring 11 ties and eight lead changes. It was all Elida early on in game four, jumping out to a 7-3 lead. But Defiance, still trailing at 12-10, rallied to take a 13-12 lead on two Elida hitting errors and a Brashear kill.
From there, neither team took more than a two point lead (Defiance led, at 21-19), until the match was tied, at 21-21. But Defiance won the match with a 4-1 run at the end of game four. A kill from Defiance’s Abby Elwood, followed by two aces from Ashley Tettenhorst put Defiance up, 24-21.
“When I was back there serving, I was thinking that I had to get the serve in, to give us momentum and finish off the game,” Tettenhorst said. “And it worked.”
After a kill from Elida’s Cadence Miller cut Defiance’s lead to 24-22, a Brashear kill enabled Defiance to pull out the win.
“My girls fight and have a bunch of scrappy players who hate to lose,” said Elida coach Traci Sneary. “I think they played really well and didn’t give up. I’m disappointed that we didn’t win, but Defiance is a very good team. I thought my girls played really well.”
Kylie Vorhees paced Elida with 11 kills, while Evelyn Frueh collected 16 assists, McKenzie Miller had 26 digs and Nevaeh Vorhees had five service aces.
Rachel Mitchell had nine kills for the Allen County Bulldogs (7-6, 2-2 WBL) while Addisyn Freeman added eight kills.
“We knew that it was going to be tough tonight, because Elida’s been getting better,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “Elida pushed us back on our heels, but we have to work on our serving (Defiance had 15 service errors). That killed us from getting momentum a lot of the time. We have a target on our back and it’s going to be tough going from here on in. The girls are really going to have to earn their wins. We have a lot to work on.”
Statistically for Defiance, Elwood finished with seven kills, Kendall Black had seven kills and Courtney Daeger had six kills and three blocks.
Defensively, Tettenhorst had 22 digs, Brashear had 22 digs, Davis had 10 digs and Bryant was 28-29 in serve receive and a game high 27 digs for the Bulldogs, which return to action Monday at Bryan.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Elida, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22
Elida (7-6, 2-2 WBL) — Kylie Vorhees 11 kills; Nevaeh Vorhees 5 aces; McKenzie Miller 26 digs; Evelyn Frueh 6 kills, 16 assists; Rachel Mitchell 9 kills; Addisyn Freeman 8 kills; Cadence Miller 3 kills.
Defiance (11-2, 4-0 WBL) — Tori Vukadinovich 6-9 serving, 4-4 setting, 21-23 serve receive, 14 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 11-13 serving, 3 aces, 11-13 serve receive, 22 digs; Abby Elwood 16-18 hitting, 7 kills, 3-3 setting, 3 digs; Kaylee Brashear 48-50 hitting, 22 kills, 17-20 serving, 4 aces, 6-6 setting, 12-13 serve receive, 22 digs; Kendall Black 25-27 hitting, 7 kills, 13-14 serving, 7 digs; Courtney Daeger 16-19 hitting, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 8-10 serving, 6 digs; Jordan Davis 9-11 hitting, 9-11 serving, 144-150 setting, 52 assists, 10 digs; Janelle Bryant 43-44 hitting, 16 kills, 16-17 serving, 4-4 setting, 28-29 serve receive, 27 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-19, 25-21.
