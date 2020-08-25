Defiance coach Jolene Williams knew her young team was in for a fight by opening against the defending Division III state volleyball champions.
Her Bulldogs battled, but they came out on the short end of three tough games as the Eagles swept the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 to start the volleyball season.
“You know, they are going to swing hard and are very well-coached,” Williams said of the Eagles. “We told our girls to think about what their job is and go out and compete. I think their confidence really built, especially in the third set. We were right there with them.”
Defiance was in all three games, none more so than the third game. Taking advantage of enough Liberty-Benton mistakes, the Bulldogs trailed 17-16 and had the serve in a key point of the final game.
Two balls out of play sandwiched around timeouts helped the Eagles push the lead out to 20-16. Lauren Gerken followed with a kill to extend the lead to five, the biggest it was in the game.
Down five, the Bulldogs did not give up. Defiance was down to its final point when they stared to rally. Started with a Liberty-Benton deflection out of play, the Bulldogs began to rally. Kendall Black followed with a block, then the Eagles hit the ball out of play. Madi Coler fired an ace, and suddenly the game was within two at 24-22.
Defiance got one point closer when the Eagles hit an arrant kill attempt out of play. Faced with extending game point, Liberty-Benton was able to get a tip at the net to get the win.
All three games were battles. In the opener, Alyssa Valle fired an ace in the middle of a four-point run as the Bulldogs and Eagles were tied at 9 early on. Liberty-Benton went on a 7-1 run from that point to take a 16-10 advantage. Defiance couldn’t get much closer the rest of the way as the Eagles won the first game, 25-17.
“That will happen when you’ve got a younger team like we do,” Williams said of the battle. “We need to force them to make mistakes. When we get the opportunity to score points, we need to take advantage of that. I feel that build through the night.”
The second game had the same tone. Battling early, Liberty-Benton got two kills and a tip at the net from Chelsea May to pull ahead 12-6. Izzy Granger added an ace and Defiance needed a timeout to stall the rally.
The Eagles committed three errors in a row to momentarily help Defiance, but the Eagles stayed in front. Grayce Jones gave Defiance a chance when her ace made the score 21-13, but plays at the net from Granger and Sydney Elseser helped the Eagles to a 25-16 win.
Going up against a bigger and more experienced front line of Liberty-Benton. Black led the Bulldogs with nine kills. Graicen Siler and Black also had two blocks.
“Kendall Black and Graicen Siler did a phenomenal job for us tonight,” mentioned Williams. “Both are our returning blockers for us. It felt like they were able to get a touch on the ball. Liberty-Benton’s blockers were able to jump over our blockers, so our defenders needed to learn a new aspect of the game. I was proud of the way the girls hung in there and was aggressive.”
Defiance opens Western Buckeye League play Thursday at home against Van Wert.
Liberty-Benton def. Defiance 25-17, 25-16, 25-23.
Liberty-Benton (1-0) — No statistics.
Defiance (0-1) - Graicen Siler 2 kills, 2 blocks; Lilly Lacey 10 digs, 9 assists; Kinley Maynard 2 kills; Kendall Black 9 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Joanna Schlatter 5 digs; Madi Coler 20 digs; Alyssa Valle 2 aces, 20 digs; Grayce Jones 8 digs, 4 assists; Kaitlyn Parrish 38 digs; Aleigha Coffman 2 digs; Bella Walz 3 digs.
