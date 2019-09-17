WAUSEON — Finding the going tough on the road on Saturday, Defiance rallied after losing the first game handily 25-17 to prevail in four sets, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24.

Defiance hitters Janelle Bryant (20 kills), Kaylee Brashear (15 kills) and Kendall Black (14 kills, three blocks) were all strong, while Courtney Daeger had five blocks.

Defensively, Defiance libero Tori Vukadinovich was 29-32 in serve receive and had 45 digs, while Ashley Tettenhorst was 20-25 in serve receive and had 30 digs.

At Wauseon

Defiance def. Wauseon, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 26-24.

Defiance (9-2) — Tori Vukadinovich 22-23 serving, 7-7 setting, 29-32 serve receive, 45 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 9-12 serving, 20-25 serve receive, 30 digs; Abby Elwood 6-10 hitting, 3 kills, 3 digs; Kaylee Brashear 37-45 hitting, 15 kills, 17-19 serving, 13-13 serve receive, 21 digs; Kendall Black 22-25 hitting, 14 kills, 3 blocks, 11-11 serving, 3 digs; Courtney Daeger 6-6 hitting, 5 blocks; Jordan Davis 19-20 hitting, 5 kills, 15-15 serving, 128-131 setting, 49 assists, 12 digs; Janelle Bryant 41-49 hitting, 20 kills, 9-11 serving, 3-3 setting, 12-13 serve receive, 11 digs.

Wauseon (7-6) — No statistics.

Reserves: Defiance, 23-25, 25-9, 25-13.

Load comments