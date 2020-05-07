A 2019 season that saw multiple state participants and a return to Western Buckeye League contention for both the boys and girls track programs at Defiance had coach Steve Wahl eager for the Bulldogs to hit the track in 2020 with a core of senior standouts and a host of young players set to up their contributions.
That 2020 campaign was of course halted by the COVID-19 outbreak that cancelled spring sports across the state.
“It’s a shame that the year 2020 is always going to be associated with the phrase ‘what if,’” said Wahl, who has served in a coaching capacity for 26 years at Defiance, including 22 as girls coach and entering his third as boys head coach. “Our guys were really close last year, a couple improvements here and there, we’d be right in the mix.”
The DHS girls made 2019 a year to remember with the program’s fourth Western Buckeye League title and a third-place team finish at districts. The return to league supremacy was the first time since back-to-back titles in 2010-11.
“I’ve jokingly told the girls, we were 2019 WBL champs and I’m declaring us 2020 WBL champs,” said Wahl. “Nobody beat us. Abby (Horvath) and Shay (Soukup) especially, they’ve been through a ton of battles and were looking for a big season. Shay has been to state every year in her high school track career, that’s pretty rare. It just pains me that she had the opportunity taken away from her.”
On the girls side, a trio of seniors top the Bulldog roster in Soukup, Horvath and Janelle Bryant.
Bryant, a Tiffin University volleyball commit, is back to track after competing in junior high while Soukup reached state in the 800 as WBL champion a season ago, district runner-up, third at regionals and 11th at the D-II state meet. Soukup will run at the Division I college level next season at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Horvath, who will run at Purdue-Fort Wayne next season, put together a ninth-place finish in districts in the 3200 while Soukup and sophomore Emily Wahl were part of a district champion 3200 relay.
Wahl had an opportunity to stand out in 2020 after winning the 400 in the WBL’s JV meet a season ago while running legs in the district third-place 800 relay and the WBL champion 1600 relay while also finishing fifth at districts in the 800.
Aubrey Bujalski (throwing), Alexis Kroeckel (eighth in 100 hurdles at WBL), Joanna Schlatter (fifth in shot put at WBL), Jessica Rodriguez, Prescilla Foor, Autumn Lantz and Kendall Wade make up a solid junior corps.
Sophomores Kaitlyn Parrish (WBL runner-up in 100, fourth in 200, fourth in 100 at districts), Trinity Bibler (800 relay, 1600 relay), Kameron Burkhardt (14th in 1600 at districts), Oktavia Rohlf (eighth in shot put at districts) got some experience at the top level a season ago. The quartet are also joined by classmates Aleigha Coffman, Rhianna Roddy, Tierra Harrison and Makayla Moody-Osborn.
Freshman Mira Horvath, who finished in the top 16 at the Western Buckeye League cross country championships, is part of a 10-runner congregation of newcomers to the Bulldog roster, along with: Yulit Gallegos, Mya Garcia, Anieva Wilder, Sunny Lloyd (distance), Emilee Mendoza, Elizebeth Hoffman, Paige Hill, Bella Walz and Madilyn Zapata.
On the boys roster, the notable names at the top remain with DHS star and future Miami University RedHawk Mhalicki Bronson having prepped for a senior season. Bronson swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the WBL meet last season, smashed the stadium record in the 3200 at districts with a regional runner-up finish and fifth-place state effort in the event in Division I.
Along with veteran senior Colin Moats – last year’s WBL runner-up in the 1600 and a University of Findlay commit – and Cooper Morton (WBL runner-up in 3200, ninth at districts), distance was a true strength in 2020 for Defiance.
“No question, even though those guys only do the distance events, they’re definitely leaders of the whole team,” said Wahl of the trio, joined on the DHS senior roster by sprinters Connor Bujalski and Sisco Gonzalez, pole vaulter Garrett Campbell and throwers Jaden Sepeda and Nino Maldonado. “And that’s a great group of guys to do that.
“When you’ve got a guy like Mhalicki Bronson, who in my opinion was probably going to go down as the greatest distance runner Defiance High School’s ever had. He already broke one of the longstanding two-mile records from Jim Windnagle. After his cross country accolades and what he’s already accomplished, I really feel for him because I think he would’ve gone down as one of, if not the best.”
The Bulldog boys finished as WBL runner-up in 2019 before competing in the Division I postseason, the highest league meet finish since winning the 2015 WBL title.
“We made a run for the league title on the boys side, the main reason we were runner-up was we took advantage of our depth and doubled up in a lot of events,” explained Wahl. “We had some pretty good hurdlers but behind (graduated) Connor Williams was (sophomore) Josh Horvath. He’s been working his butt off and we were really looking forward to a big year from him.”
Horvath finished second in the WBL JV meet in the 300 hurdles, won the 200 and ran a leg of the winning 3200 relay with Jake Stephens (So.) and Nathan Morgan (So.) while finishing third in the 300 hurdles at the WBL varstiy meet as a freshman.
Horvath and fellow sophomore Elijah Fortman were part of the third-place 1600 relay with graduated runners Connor Williams and Buzz Naton.
Juniors Max Hoffman, Marino Martinez, Payton Switzer, Mitchell Thompson and Noah Batt were set to provide depth in expanded roles.
Sizeable sophomore and freshman classes also dot the roster for DHS. Fortman, Horvath, brothers Nathan and Nolan Morgan and Elijah Valle got a solid amount of varsity experience a season ago, joined by Dawson Hornish, Ian Campbell, Logan Deming, Mark Jordan, Braeton Morris, Aiden Santana and Jake Stephens.
A solid group of freshman, including players that got experience during cross country season like Donovan Bronson (younger brother of Mhalicki), Viktor Jurcevich and Brady Hoeffel, also provide a boost on the roster.
Marv Burkhart, Carter Campbell, Peyton Coressel, Evan DeTray, Blaze Fitch, Brandon Gmutza, Santonio Gonzales, Brady Hoeffel, James Jackman, Ethan Jackson, Isaac Kroeckel, Logan Plasecki, Isaac Schlatter and Carraig Skiver round out the roster.
“Of all the attributes out there with guys like Mhalicki, Connor and Cooper, one of the best things they were doing was training the next generation,” lauded Wahl. “They know the amount of work and the little things they need to do and even though we only officially had track for three weeks with some conditioning in January and February, man, those kids were working hard.”
